It hasn't been the greatest couple of months for the skeletal German chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

He's been shellacked in every round of this fall's regional elections, and outright embarrassed in one of them. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) wound up without a single Landtag seat in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and the party was unceremoniously tumbled out of power in Saxony-Anhalt after a quarter-century in charge by upstart populists, the Alternativ for Germany (AfD).

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The warmed-over former East German communist party, Die Linke, retook Berlin a month ago, and the AfD seems poised to strike in major CDU stronghold coming up in December.

Things are tough in Germany right now.

And when things get tough for the chancellor, this German chancellor gets going...as far away from Germany as he can.

After the disasters in September, when his own party joined the chorus calling for his political hide, Merz said, 'Let's not sweat the small German stuff. THE WORLD AWAITS!'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz apparently doesn’t care about his own country at all. “I am trying to convince my party, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, that foreign policy is far more important than the domestic political debates we are having.” https://t.co/Fa2lwjyfx9 — 🅲🅾🆇🆇 (@queru_lant) September 14, 2026

This is not the message Germans wanted to hear, and increasingly, the people are proving they will no longer tolerate it.

Als erstes muss die Innenpolitik stabil, gerecht und zum Wohl des Volkes ein Fundament sein, um die außenpolitischen Themen überhaupt angehen zu können.

Merz hat panische Angst und versteckt sich hinter seinen ausländischen Befürwortern, denen es ähnlich ergeht, wie der… — El Terrible (@22ElTerrible22) September 14, 2026

First and foremost, domestic policy must be a stable, just foundation for the people's welfare in order to even address foreign policy issues at all. Merz is gripped by panic and hides behind his foreign supporters, who are faring just as poorly as the German loser.

The chancellor is as stubborn and tone-deaf as any arrogant pasha...or EU unelected Brahmin, even as every regional election proves a repudiation of the very policies he clings to and bears down on.

🇩🇪 Merz: Germany is and will stay a country of immigration, and now we need them German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “Germany is a country of immigration, and we will remain a country of immigration,” and that the country now needs working migrants. https://t.co/ygeYXX3HQ8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 18, 2026They've had enough globalist ambitions fun for now.

Merz, however, was bound and determined to be seen on the world stage as both the Trump whisperer and the arbiter of 'big deals.' Thinking that would salvage a national standing already circling the drain, he threw himself into dashing about the continent on European Union missions and concentrated on whipping into reality the finance deal European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had cooked up for Ukraine.

🇩🇪🇪🇺German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has just threatened to block the EU's next seven-year budget unless all member states agree to continue funding Ukraine in 2027 and beyond. Merz wants another €70 billion sent to Ukraine to cover its yearly budget deficit. Meanwhile, across the EU: - 1.4 million+ people are homeless. - 38 million people cannot afford a proper meal every other day. - Around 40 million live in households struggling with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills. - 13.8 million people are unemployed. — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) November 9, 2026

...Meanwhile, across the EU: - 1.4 million+ people are homeless. - 38 million people cannot afford a proper meal every other day. - Around 40 million live in households struggling with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills. - 13.8 million people are unemployed.

Apparently unbeknownst to the clueless Merz, this is also an unpopular stance, with both the long-suffering German people...

🚨🇩🇪 German MP BLASTS Merz: "You handed Zelensky €200 million for winter, but Germans can't find money for their own budget?" The Chancellor is ignoring his own people while throwing billions abroad! https://t.co/ibCElKRaqO — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) November 5, 2026

...whose concerns have never really mattered to the master of the old Magoo (refresher here)...

I’ll help Ukraine, even if every single German objects - Merz They no longer seem to take into account what their own citizens think. Since they obviously do not represent the interests of their own people, whose interests do they represent? https://t.co/VD2S25YMAM — Alternative News (@AlternatNews) November 3, 2026

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...Since they obviously do not represent the interests of their own people, whose interests do they represent?

...and, unsurprisingly, some of his European neighbors who are being hounded to hand over the stability of their country's economy to finance more euros to Ukraine.

The President of the Slovak Republic was polite but direct:

NO

Mr. Merz, Germany was wrong about mass migration, it was wrong about nuclear energy, and now you are wrong again about financing the war! https://t.co/o5Lv5tAXnH — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) November 10, 2026

Hungary's 'No' was just as forceful and uncomfortable, even though Viktor Orbán is no longer there.

Merz was twitch-city at this news conference. One unhappy-looking cadaver.

MAGYAR lässt MERZ auflaufen! Ungarns Premierminister macht MERZ deutlich, dass sich Ungarn an den Ukrainehilfen nicht beteiligen wird. MERZ kocht innerlich und kann seinen Ärger nur mühsam unterdrücken. Man sieht, wie die Wut in ihm aufsteigt und doch muss er sich seine ganze Hilflosigkeit eingestehen. Sein Herzensprojekt und seine Reputation in der EU stehen auf der Kippe. KÖSTLICH! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7NuDRGBZPq — Georg Pazderski (@Georg_Pazderski) November 11, 2026

MAGYAR leaves MERZ high and dry! Hungary’s prime minister makes it clear to MERZ that Hungary will not contribute to aid for Ukraine. MERZ is seething inside and can barely contain his anger. You can see the rage building up inside him, yet he has to admit to himself just how powerless he is. His pet project and his reputation in the EU are on the line. DELICIOUS! 😂😂😂

While the stick figure was swaying precipitously on European stages, being rejected by presidents of what used to be German fiefdoms, back home Merz is being savaged as his country continues to fall into a self-induced economic abyss, with no extraction plan and no hurry to implement one.

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz is skipping the UN Climate Summit in Turkey But Germany's net zero promise still stands. The bill: €1,000 billion ($1.16 trillion) for 0.00641°C less warming in 2100 14 cents back on every euro https://t.co/QJqAuXotOR https://t.co/5zempTnQ7V — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) November 13, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz was the latest blow, shutting down investment and threatening to exit entirely in order to find somewhere 'affordable' to build cars,

Nach VW prüft jetzt auch Daimler, Deutschland zu verlassen. Die Marke bleibt, Arbeitsplätze und Wertschöpfung gehen. Die Nachricht passt zu Merz' Forderung an die EU, die CO2-Zertifikate zu verschärfen. Degrowth pur. https://t.co/g2AT5v5ojr Hintergrund: Die Deindustrialisierung Europas ist menschengemacht. Vergleichen wir uns mit China: Dort setzt man auf einen rationalen Energiemix, Strom und andere Energie sind ultra-günstig, und ein Verbrennerverbot gibt es nicht. Viele lernten in der Schule, China sei kommunistisch und Europa marktwirtschaftlich. Heute ist es aber genau umgekehrt. Merz und von der Leyen können Europa CO2-neutral machen und deindustrialisieren. Auf das Weltklima hat aber keinen Einfluss. Die Produktion wandert einfach woanders hin. — Stefan Homburg (@SHomburg) November 13, 2026

After VW, Daimler is now also considering leaving Germany. The brand stays, jobs and value creation go. The news fits with Merz's call for the EU to tighten up CO2 certificates. Degrowth in its purest form. https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/2120520402346651949 Background: Europe's deindustrialization is man-made. Compare us with China: there, they rely on a rational energy mix, electricity and other energy are ultra-cheap, and there is no ban on internal combustion engines. Many learned in school that China was communist and Europe was a market economy. Today, it's exactly the opposite. Merz and von der Leyen can make Europe carbon-neutral and deindustrialize it. But that has no effect on the global climate. Production simply moves elsewhere.

Merz's mouth moves, and that's all that happens.

Germany's Chancellor Merz: Our economy is under enormous pressure. That is why we need reforms. We need reforms now, not at some point in the future, but now. https://t.co/xO10QNpKoH — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 14, 2026

In October, there was an utterly mortifying moment when Alice Weidel, the AfD's leader, stood up to speak in the Bundestag, and the German chancellor hustled to scuttle out before she got to the podium like a cockroach when the lights come on.

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The first few seconds of the video are amazing.

Diese Rede wollte #Merz lieber nicht hören! 😂@Alice_Weidel tritt ans Pult – Merz flieht aus dem #Saal!

Unsere Fraktionsvorsitzende antwortet auf die Regierungserklärung von Kanzler Merz und stellt klar:

„Sie hatten die Chance, die Missstände und Fehlentwicklungen von Jahrzehnten… pic.twitter.com/LTNTxl6nbR — AfD-Fraktion im Deutschen Bundestag 🇩🇪 (@AfDimBundestag) October 14, 2026

Weidel flays him alive, of course, but what she says is reflected in what the world has seen.

"With your policies, you are not serving Germany, but rather securing yourself a highly paid follow-up job after you have left nothing but scorched earth behind." "You had the chance to correct the abuses and misguided developments of decades and to rehabilitate Germany. You have failed across the board in the face of this historic task." "He is there for everyone and everything, just not for Germany and the interests of the German people."

And one of the items in her speech - a sop to the masses Merz had pledged - the electrical tax suspension has become the resignation cause célèbre for the Großbeeren (a Brandenburg suburb) chapter of Merz's own CDU.

They want him gone over yet another broken promise.

Check out how Merz operated on this one - his arrogance and dismissive attitude towards the people are astonishing.

"Enough is enough. Merz is finished. Merz must resign" – CDU local branch demands Chancellor's resignation There is widespread discontent within the CDU over the lack of a reduction in the electricity tax. The local CDU branch in Großbeeren is demanding the resignation of Merz as Chancellor and party leader. ...The local branch had already sent an urgent letter to Merz in September. "Nothing has changed," said Hepp. "The connection to the grassroots remains nonexistent. There was a meeting with the district chairpersons from across Germany. Even there, ultimately, no significant results were achieved. The promised reforms still haven't been implemented. And that's why we've now said: Enough is enough. Merz is finished. Merz is incapable. Merz must resign." The local branch did not inform the Chancellor of the decision in writing: "He'll find out now. And here, if he's watching, live and exclusively." Hepp cited the dispute over lowering the electricity tax for everyone as the trigger. "It's a symbolic straw that broke the camel's back. Because the electricity tax was a key coalition and election promise. We need this relief."

The electricity tax was supposed to be reduced for everyone in 2025, but the federal government then exempted citizens. Merz is now suggesting this will happen in 2027. However, the federal budget approved by the Budget Committee lacks the necessary funding. Now, the leaders of the CDU, CSU, and SPD are expected to try to achieve a breakthrough on this issue at the coalition committee meeting on Tuesday.

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THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT EXEMPTED CITIZENS FROM THE TAX BREAK

Trust us, says Merz - we'll get to you next year.

If German polling is correct, and it's been undercounting the electorate's distaste for the CDU and its leader by a bit, Merz is a lame duck with a nearly crippling gimp.

In fact, Weidel is already counting her duck eggs.

🚨WOW! 🇪🇺🇩🇪 THE GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IS LOSING! 👀 German AfD Leader Alice Weidel: "I expect EARLY federal elections, and I expect the current chancellor [MERZ] to be REPLACED before Christmas." https://t.co/fpKWquOEsg — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) November 16, 2026

As well, she might, since her party holds a ten-point lead in national polls over the ruling CDU...

Germany, YouGov poll: AfD-ESN: 29% (+1) CDU/CSU-EPP: 19% (+1) SPD-PES: 15% (+1) GRÜNE-EGP: 15% (-1) LINKE-PEL: 10% FDP-ALDE: 5% +/- vs. 16-19 October 2026 Fieldwork: 13-16 November 2026 Sample size: 1,790 ➤ https://t.co/bbexiPyox9 https://t.co/YvPFKBE1Um — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) November 17, 2026

...and the majority of Germans want to be released from this misery by calling early elections.

AfD hält 10-Punkte-Vorsprung in Umfrage – Mehrheit der Deutschen will vorzeitige Neuwahlen https://t.co/vOIbGH41fY https://t.co/WEWaHWTXI0 — WELT (@welt) November 17, 2026

AfD holds 10-point lead in poll – majority of Germans want early elections

That lead is a percentage point gain from last month. Merz's CDU coalition is sitting at a basement-dwelling 26% approval rating.

Budgetkrise, fehlende Reformen, die Autoindustrie im Absturz, immer neue Geldgeschenke für die Ukraine: 58 Prozent der Deutschen fordern laut aktueller INSA-Umfrage vorzeitige Neuwahlen. Nur 26 Prozent der Bürger wollen, dass Union und SPD bis Anfang 2029 weiterregieren. https://t.co/82Dqf4olcJ — Tichys Einblick (@TichysEinblick) November 17, 2026

Budget crisis, lack of reforms, the auto industry in freefall, ever more handouts for Ukraine: 58 percent of Germans are calling for early elections, according to a recent INSA poll. Only 26 percent of citizens want the CDU/CSU and SPD to remain in power until early 2029.

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It's hard to see what the ineffectual Merz does to haul himself out of that hole. He doesn't really seem to have the common touch at all, and will apparently be a committed ideologue right up to the point where someone finally grabs his collar and hauls him out.

Boy, is he gonna be surprised when he sees what shape his country's actually in.

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