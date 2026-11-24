Trump's conviction in a case connected to Stormy Daniels has always seemed to me like lawfare by the resistance. Several Democrats have admitted as much over the years. As former federal prosecutor Elie Honig put it, they contorted the law just for Trump.

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...when you impose meaningful search parameters, the truth emerges: the charges against Trump are obscure, and nearly entirely unprecedented. In fact, no state prosecutor – in New York, or Wyoming, or anywhere – has ever charged federal election laws as a direct or predicate state crime, against anyone, for anything. None. Ever... ...to inflate the charges up to the lowest-level felony (Class E, on a scale of Class A through E) – and to electroshock them back to life within the longer felony statute of limitations – the DA alleged that the falsification of business records was committed “with intent to commit another crime.” Here, according to prosecutors, the “another crime” is a New York state election law violation, which in turn incorporates three separate “unlawful means”: federal campaign crimes, tax crimes, and falsification of still more documents. Inexcusably, the DA refused to specify what those unlawful means actually were – and the judge declined to force them to pony up – until right before closing arguments. So much for the Constitutional obligation to provide notice to the defendant of the accusations against him in advance of trial. (This, folks, is what indictments are for.) In these key respects, the charges against Trump aren’t just unusual. They’re bespoke, seemingly crafted individually for the former president and nobody else.

There are surely many more Democrats with legal backgrounds who know this to be the case, but most of them aren't principled enough to say it. Why rock the boat when your side can claim a win against public enemy #1?

Meanwhile, the president and his legal team have repeatedly tried to move the case to a federal court and yesterday the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

A federal appeals court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, reviving his bid to move the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again sent the case to a lower federal court, ordering a judge to promptly rule on Trump’s request to move the historic case from state court, where he was tried and convicted.

The backstory here is a bit complicated. Trump was indicted in 2023 when he was not president and attempted to move this to a federal court then, even before he was convicted. After his conviction he tried again but was blocked by a New York Judge who died last month.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents were entitled to presumptive immunity for official acts. In September of that year, Judge Hellerstein denied Mr. Trump’s request to move the case to federal court, rejecting Mr. Trump’s claims of immunity. Mr. Trump then appealed to the federal appeals court, which asked Judge Hellerstein to look again at Mr. Trump’s arguments. In August, Judge Hellerstein denied that petition, saying that Mr. Trump’s arguments were “neither new nor legally sufficient.” Mr. Trump once more appealed to the appeals court. In October, Robert J. Giuffra Jr., a lawyer for Mr. Trump, wrote that both Judge Hellerstein and the district attorney’s office had “grasped for different, meritless reasons” to deny Mr. Trump’s attempts to move the case to federal court... Last week, Mr. Giuffra argued in front of three federal judges — Raymond J. Lohier Jr., John M. Walker Jr. and José A. Cabranes.

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Those judges found fault with Judge Hellerstein's reasoning and ordered a lower court to quickly revise his ruling and send this to a federal court. This is from their ruling yesterday:

We disagree with the district court. First, the district court erred in holding that removal is categorically unavailable in a state criminal case after a federal officer defendant has been convicted. Second, the district court erred in holding that Defendant-Appellant failed to show “good cause” to justify granting him leave to file a second notice of removal, as defined in our opinion in New York v. Trump, 158 F.4th 458, 466 (2d Cir. 2025) (per curiam). Accordingly, the district court’s order denying Defendant-Appellant’s motion for leave to file a second notice of removal is VACATED, and this case is REMANDED to the district court with instructions to GRANT Defendant-Appellant’s motion for leave to file a second notice of removal. Upon the filing of Defendant-Appellant’s motion to remove, the district court shall notify the New York Supreme Court and its Appellate Division that the removal question is pending in federal court.

The state court already heard oral arguments in Trump's appeal, but this order is shutting that down, or at least attempting to, while the federal case plays out.

I'm not an attorney so I can't tell you whether or not Trump has a case here. He wasn't president when the case happened or when the underlying charges to business documents that made this into a felony case happened. So I'm not sure how any of this falls under immunity for official acts.

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On the other hand, maybe all that's needed here is for a judge who isn't a partisan torch-bearer to point out the case itself is junk and that this should never have been a felony case in the first place. All I can tell you is that the NY Times sounds nervous that this tenuous house of cards is about to collapse and Alvin Bragg's office isn't saying anything.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team said the president “appreciates the 2nd Circuit’s prompt and correct ruling, as he continues to win against Democrat weaponization of our Justice System.” The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

This case was junk from the start. Whether or not Trump can overturn it remains to be seen.

BREAKING: DOJ Chief of Public Affairs Admits Trump Indictments Are a Politically Motivated "Perversion of Justice"; Reveals Lawfare Involved in Making Former President a "Convicted Felon" Backfired on Democrats; Claims His Former Colleague Alvin Bragg's Case is "Nonsense" And Alleges He Was "Stacking Charges" “He[Alvin Bragg] was just stacking charges and rearranging things just to make it fit a case.” “I think the case is nonsense.” “It’s a perversion of justice.” “It’s a travesty of justice.” “It’s a mockery of justice.” “The whole thing is disgusting.” “That’s why he’s[Trump] surging in the polls.” — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 5, 2024

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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