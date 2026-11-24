A federal jury has just found the Chinese technology company Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets from U.S. competitors. This is a win for the Justice Department in a battle that has been playing out since 2018.

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The verdict, which came after an 11-week trial and nearly a week of deliberations in Federal District Court in Brooklyn, was a victory for the Justice Department in a long-running case over what federal prosecutors called systematic and brazen trade theft... The company was found guilty of 10 of the dozen criminal counts it faced, which included bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States. But jurors acquitted Huawei of racketeering conspiracy, a result that undercut the Justice Department’s central claim that the company operated as a criminal enterprise. The company was also acquitted of conspiring to obstruct justice.

The jury may have been convinced that Huawei is more than a criminal enterprise but stealing is clearly a big part of its path to success.

Huawei and its affiliates, prosecutors said, used “a pattern of racketeering activity” to steal trade secrets from American companies. Huawei, prosecutors said, stole intellectual property from six companies — identified by The New York Times as Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, Fujitsu, Quintel Technology, T-Mobile and CNEX Labs. The stolen information included source code and operating system manuals, according to an indictment. The company even launched a bonus program for employees who stole information from competitors, according to the indictment. In one particularly brazen example of theft from 2004, prosecutors said, a Huawei employee was caught trying to steal from a competitor at a Chicago trade show. The employee, prosecutors said, was discovered late at night trying to photograph the inside of a networking device.

Other, similar incidents were testified to during the trial.

At trade shows, Huawei engineers would sneak photographs of other companies’ hardware, including their routers and internal circuitry, according to witness testimony. A former employee at a Huawei subsidiary testified that the company’s employees would intentionally get “lost in competitors’ facilities and end up in places they weren’t supposed to be.” A testing robot that belonged to T-Mobile, known as “Tappy,” was another target of Huawei’s illicit schemes, prosecutors said at trial. In 2012, T-Mobile allowed Huawei to use the robot so that Huawei could test its own phones. But in reality, prosecutors said, Huawei used its access to steal technical information about the robot, which the company then passed along to its research and development team in China. [Huawei defense attorney Brian] Heberlig dismissed the theft of trade secrets as “isolated misconduct by company employees,” which he said was impossible to prevent at a company that employed hundreds of thousands of people.

It's unfortunate the jury fell for these excuses. Still, conviction on 10 counts isn't bad.

The backstory of this case goes all the way back to 2018 when the CFO of Huawei was arrested in Canada for evading U.S. sanctions and selling products to Iran. China responded by arresting two Canadian businessmen who were thrown in prison on nearly identical (but completely made up) charges. While they sat in prison, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was living like a queen under house arrest in an $11 million mansion.

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Meng fought extradition to the United States and finally in September 2021 she made an agreement with the DOJ which allowed her to return to China. Just hours after her plane took off, the two Canadian businessmen that China had taken hostage were released.

Ms. Meng, who has been detained in Canada since 2018, has agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement that is expected to be entered in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. She will ad­mit to some wrong­do­ing, and federal prosecutors will defer and then ultimately drop the charges against her, the person said. ­As part of the agreement, she will not enter a guilty plea. The case has become a symbol of the tumultuous relationship between two global superpowers, the United States and China, which is at its lowest level in decades. And it has created a diplomatic challenge that has put Canada in the middle… Throughout her extradition hearing in Canada, Ms. Meng’s defense team professed her innocence. They argued that President Donald J. Trump had politicized her case and that her rights had been breached when she was arrested in Vancouver.

But the case against Huawei continued and the guilty verdict today is the result. Unfortunately, this probably won't have much impact on Huawei or on China's behavior.

Since Huawei has been effectively banned from selling its products in the United States since 2019, the long-awaited verdict may not significantly affect its fortunes. Still, a stiff financial penalty and the stain of a guilty judgment could hamper its business.

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The fact that all of this is happening after Jensen Huang was fired (and then rehired) for his dealings with a likely Chinese spy shows that nothing has changed. China still prefers to steal everything it can to get ahead and all the executives at these companies know they'll be rewarded and praised back home for doing so.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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