Rep. Jimmy Gomez is a Democrat who won his first election to Congress in 2016. Since then he's represented a section of LA County. But Gomez' career took a big turn in April of this year when the NY Post reported that he'd been seen kissing a young staffer at a party held at Rep. Swalwell's house in 2023.

Advertisement

The 2023 incident involved Gomez, now 51, making out with an aide to a different House Democrat outside a backyard party hosted by Swalwell to celebrate the start of the August congressional recess. The aide, two decades younger than Gomez, “was sitting on the hood of the car and they were going at it,” according to a source who was smoking a cigarette in front of Swalwell’s home about a mile from the Capitol. “They were down the street a little bit. But it wasn’t that discreet.”... A Gomez spokesperson said the accounts were “not true” and the makeout session “didn’t happen.”

If it did happen, that wouldn't generally be considered an ethics matter, so long as the staffer in question didn't work for or report to Gomez. However, a few months after that, CNN reported that the House Ethics Committee was looking into reports of sexual misconduct that went beyond that one incident.

The sources, who asked not to be named to protect their identities, said the panel had made early reach outs in its attempt to follow up on a New York Post story, which alleged Gomez had been spotted kissing an aide, who worked for a different member of Congress, outside a backyard party in 2023. A Gomez spokesperson told The Post at the time that the accounts were “not true” and the make-out session “didn’t happen.” In reaching out to look into that story, one of the sources told CNN, the panel learned of other allegations of sexual misconduct against Gomez that it is now investigating. In a lengthy statement for this story, Gomez acknowledged having made mistakes that caused his family pain but said they had not violated the law or any House ethics rules. He said he would “cooperate with any Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need.”

Today, the House Ethics Committee finally released its findings and Rep. Gomez announced his resignation.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, the Los Angeles Democrat, said Monday he would resign from Congress after a House investigation found credible evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct. There is “substantial evidence” that Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward a female House staffer, including touching her genitals at a Washington bar, the House Ethics Committee said in a report Monday, concluding an investigation that began earlier this year... The staffer told the committee that Gomez had twice made unwanted advances, including one instance that resulted in sexual contact in public without her consent. She said the other instance involved Gomez being “forceful” with her in his congressional office, according to the report. She told the committee that Gomez had touched her genitals without her consent at a Washington bar in 2024. She said she left the bar, but Gomez kissed her outside against a wall, at which point she kissed him back because she “wanted it to just end and just give him what he wanted … so that we can go home.” The committee reported that Gomez first said that he had only engaged in consensual kissing with the woman, but later testified that he made sexual contact with her only outside the bar and after asking for her permission.

Advertisement

If you're thinking this might make a tiny dent in the blue wave, well, I have bad news for you. Gomez did run for reelection this year but he got beaten badly by Angela Gonzales-Torres. She won the race by 25 points. So Gomez was leaving in January either way this investigation turned out. All it really accomplished was pushing him out two months early.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.