The Border Worries Begin Anew

Jeez, Louise - I thought we were over this for at least the next four, if not eight, years, until slamma-jamma-whamma.

But there is a huge difference starting in January that we did not have to deal with over the past administration's years of hordes at the southern border, especially the one state with the longest stretch to watch over.

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Greg Abbott was on watch in Texas that whole time. And whatever beef Texans have with him over the H-1B visa types he's imported from the Middle East (and I defer to the Bossman on that, not being a Texas native myself), the one thing that can be said and we can be grateful for is that Abbott willingly went to war with the Biden administration over border security.

I mean, the battles were legendary, and the massive expenditures on the part of Texas that, yes, kept them safe first, were for our benefit, are a testament to Abbott's determination.

POTATUS: WHAT BORDER...CRISIS?

BIDEN: What border crisis? TEXAS: That's it. We're building our own damn wall. https://t.co/LNSIaF75DB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 30, 2021

When Biden pulled Border Patrol agents out, Texas stepped up to fill the gaps as best it could.

From Texas’ Governor Abbott: The Biden Administration is actually PULLING Border Patrol agents off the line. Texas is stepping up to fill the gap. Thank you to Texas DPS troopers & Texas National Guard soldiers who are working night & day to hold the line.https://t.co/2FcCLyh8c5 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 12, 2023

Texas built razor-wire fences to hold back the throngs. Biden sued and sent forklifts to let the people through.

Biden-Harris sent forklifts to open the border when Texas built a razor wall. Never forget this treason: https://t.co/FPLl6oYXc8 — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 29, 2026

Texas sheriffs were begging the daft old man to come down and see what he had caused.

Texas sheriff Javier Salazar pleads with Biden to come to the border: "What I'm asking for is for the president ... [to] come down here, get boots on the ground, get eyes on the issue at hand." https://t.co/46Uanyz8PP — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 1, 2022

All to no avail.

Footage of Border Patrol cutting down the razor wire in Eagle Pass Texas to facilitate illegal crossings. When Dems pretend they're tough on the border, please show them this video. Border Patrol under Biden patrols the border looking for illegals to assist crossing illegally. https://t.co/eP742FkxZw — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 27, 2024

Man, God bless him for holding the fort until Trump got elected. His bussing illegal aliens to major cities was a brilliant move, too. It brought the crisis in Texas to New York City, Chicago, Martha's Vineyard...wait. That was DeSantis.

But you get my drift. Pretty soon they were squawking about the cost of housing, feeding, clothing, and providing medical care for these illegal aliens from Boston to Boulder to Bakersfield and everywhere in between.

Trump shut it down. I think I heard Homan on Ingraham the other night say there wasn't a single arrest on the border last month. Not one body.

Sadly, that situation is fixin' to change after last night.

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The new governor of Texas is a humdinger.

Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than 30 years on Tuesday, ousting Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and catapulting a decided underdog to the helm of what has long been the nation’s most populous red state. She will become Texas’ first Latina governor — and the first Democrat to hold the office since Ann Richards in the 1990s — following a groundbreaking victory that topples one of the nation’s most prominent Republican governors and steadfast supporters of President Donald Trump, possibly accelerating the state’s shift to an emerging battleground. ...How Hinojosa governs is likely to open a dramatic political and cultural shift in the Texas Capitol, which over the last decade has passed one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws and increasingly aggressive immigration crackdowns.

Data centers and ICE raids put her over the top.

@BensmanTodd Big win for the cartels — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 4, 2026

...Today, Texas provides an important second line of defense backing up Border Patrol. Trump will need to compensate but should be able to hold the line against runners and drug smugglers. But in two years when he’s gone? Also don’t expect Texas cooperation with ICE to make arrests in a state with the second highest illegal alien population in the nation.

She focused on data centers and cleverly kept her immigration policy comments limited to criticizing ICE procedures during the campaign.

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...“There is no accountability with these ICE raids right now,” Hinojosa told Reuters. “That is unacceptable. Right now, Governor Abbott has invited this kind of behavior into this state.” Her criticism gave the campaign a direct connection to anger over immigration enforcement, particularly among Latino communities. But her formal campaign priorities concentrated more heavily on education and household economics than on a detailed alternative border-security platform, so the safest framing is that ICE helped shape the political environment rather than that immigration defined her entire campaign.

Given her progressive stance in the TX state house before winning last night, people are worried about what she'll do regarding the border now that she's won.

Understand the implications of what happened in Texas last night. Gina Hinojosa has called on Gov. Abbott to end state & local cooperation with ICE & she can order that on day one. Hinojosa voted against the 2017 SB 4 as a TX state rep. The bill was essentially a sanctuary cities ban and required TX law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainers. She then voted against another SB 4 in 2023, which made it a state crime to cross illegally into Texas. Should there be another border crisis in coming years, there will likely be no resistance from Texas at the border. No Texas DPS, no TX National Guard, no razor wire or water buoys, and no Operation Lone Star, which Hinojosa called a “dog and pony show” and “political theater”. Remember when 15,000 Haitians surged illegally into Del Rio, TX in 2021 under the international bridge? That was only stopped because Texas DPS responded on Abbott’s orders and physically blocked further crossings by lining up their cruisers to form a wall. The Biden Border Patrol was caught off guard and offered almost no resistance, except for some horseback agents who were falsely slandered for “whipping”. Additionally, because Republicans failed to pass any legislation codifying President Trump’s border security measures, if Dems take the White House in 2028, that Dem president could, if he/she wants to, reverse every single Trump border security policy immediately upon taking office because they were all done at the executive level, and they can order Border Patrol to go back to a passive catch & release policy like we saw under Biden. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

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...The bill was essentially a sanctuary cities ban and required TX law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainers. She then voted against another SB 4 in 2023, which made it a state crime to cross illegally into Texas. Should there be another border crisis in coming years, there will likely be no resistance from Texas at the border. No Texas DPS, no TX National Guard, no razor wire or water buoys, and no Operation Lone Star, which Hinojosa called a “dog and pony show” and “political theater”. Remember when 15,000 Haitians surged illegally into Del Rio, TX in 2021 under the international bridge? That was only stopped because Texas DPS responded on Abbott’s orders and physically blocked further crossings by lining up their cruisers to form a wall. The Biden Border Patrol was caught off guard and offered almost no resistance, except for some horseback agents who were falsely slandered for “whipping”. Additionally, because Republicans failed to pass any legislation codifying President Trump’s border security measures, if Dems take the White House in 2028, that Dem president could, if he/she wants to, reverse every single Trump border security policy immediately upon taking office because they were all done at the executive level, and they can order Border Patrol to go back to a passive catch & release policy like we saw under Biden.

And thank YOU once again for NOTHING, John Thune.

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It seems Team Texas is already dreaming of the progressive possibilities.

After all, there's going to be two women in charge now.

Texas Lt. Gov Elect Vikki Goodwin has voiced policy views that, if acted on, would turn Texas into a sanctuary state akin to Oregon and California. She supports allowing all “refugees” to cross the border with impunity and stay, opposes any police cooperation with ICE, voted against Jocylyn’s Law denying bail to violent criminal aliens, voted against the law that banned sanctuary city policies in Texas, and opposed state spending on border security and walls. And a lot more. — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) November 4, 2026

...She supports allowing all “refugees” to cross the border with impunity and stay, opposes any police cooperation with ICE, voted against Jocylyn’s Law denying bail to violent criminal aliens, voted against the law that banned sanctuary city policies in Texas, and opposed state spending on border security and walls. And a lot more.

Oh, my gosh.

Sure sounds like a good time will be had by all.

Holy freakin' smokes, this is nightmare fuel.

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