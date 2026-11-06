Conservatives Still Don’t Understand the American Stasi

California Post editor Joe Pollak just sent out a tweet: “It's appalling that the victory of one party or another means that a private citizen and his businesses, none of which have been accused of breaking the law, would suddenly be targeted by the government. That's pure Third World and should outrage everyone.”

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I like Joel. I've even done his radio show. But I was discouraged by his childlike innocence. For almost 10 years now I have been telling anyone who would listen that the modern America left, including the Democrat Party, is a criminal Stasi that doesn’t care about the law, due process, or human decency. They won’t just oppo research you, they will honey trap you, lie about you, manufacture fake crimes and bogus witnesses to destroy you.

The same people who’ve told me to shut up already talking about Brett Kavanaugh and the 2018 nightmare I was dragged into are some of the exact same people that are outraged that the Democrats are about to act in a lawless, criminal way. I haven’t hammered the Kavanaugh thing for almost a decade to flaunt my ego. I did it to warn people that if given power the left would do it all over again. Again, this is not hardball politics or oppo games. It’s extortion, it’s witness tampering, it’s honey traps and death threats.

It's criminal. And they're about to launch again. Have Trump officials already been honey-trapped?

Talking to Politico two years ago, Mike Davis, the former Senate GOP aide and current Trump supporter, spelled it out. We are entering, as Politico put it, “a post-Kavanaugh standard.” No more accusing someone of a crime — and declaring them guilty — without evidence or proof. “In order to disqualify a qualified cabinet nominee, you have to come forward,” Davis told Politico.“The burden is on the accuser to come forward with clear and convincing evidence that they’re not fit for the current job based upon their prior misconduct. It has to be testimony and not innuendo. It has to be testimony, not anonymous sources.” Added Davis, “You make an allegation, and then Kavanaugh is guilty until he proves his innocence? I said, ‘[Forget] that. We’re gonna do the American presumption of innocence.’”

No, we’re not. We’re about to return to what I experienced in 2018. On September 24 of that year, I got a phone message from a sinister voice. “You like fucking with people?” it hissed. “I like to fuck with people too. Give me a call. We can work out a deal.” On September 26, my lawyer asked me to come into her office. I sat down and she asked a direct question: “Who did you lose your virginity to?” Apparently there was someone claiming that “in the context of a conversation about losing virginity” I’d talked about how I had lost mine. I’d lost mine, the claim was, in a group sex situation that may or may not have been rape. Among others, Jane Mayer, The New Yorker reporter who fell for the Russia collusion hoax, went on MSNBC to claim that as kids “while at Georgetown Prep” some friends and I had group sex with an older woman. I told my lawyer the name of the girl I had lost my virginity to. The woman is now a wife and mom now, and I can only assume she vouched for me because I never heard about it again.

Again, this is criminal behavior, which is why the FBI background check into Brett ended abruptly. They found out what was going on. One woman who said that Brett and I were “present” at parties where gang rapes were taking place claimed she was raped at one of these parties. This person was featured in all major media and interviewed by Kate Snow of NBC News. She also said she filed a police report. Jackie Calmes, a journalist at The Los Angeles Times and the woman Al Franken expressed his disdain for due process to on his podcast, tried to find it. Calmes is the author of the book Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court. The focus is Brett Kavanaugh’s and the Supreme Court in 2018. As I noted previously, Dissent is full of errors. (Calmes uses as a source a man named Mike Sacks, who has never met me, Kavanaugh, or any of our friends.)

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Towards the end of Dissent, Calmes reveals that she tried to uncover the police report: “County officials never did search for any police filing. The 1982 records had not been digitized, and the county records custodian told me in September 2019 that no one, including [her lawyer Michael] Avenatti, would pay the $1,260 charge for looking through three thousand boxes of hundreds of microfiche files for the year. I paid the county to do so, but rescinded the work order when [the accuser], in a brief interview before the search began, retracted her claim that she was assaulted in 1982. She’d specified that year in both her sworn statement and her NBC appearance, but a year later told me it could have been 1980 or 1981.” Of course this damning fact was buried at the end of a poor-selling book. The crazy woman’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, went to jail for extortion.

And just to acknowledge my critics — I know, I know. Here Judge goes again! He can’t get through a piece without going back to Kavanaugh! You’ll be happy to know that after this I will stop. Because I have given up on my conservative friends truly understanding that we are top against psychopaths and criminals. They have forgotten things like the liberals claiming me and Brett deserved no constitutional protections because we were talking about “a job interview.” I’ll never forget seeing a club from CBS News where the anchors were making the just-a-job-interview argument, only to be interrupted by a lawyer who was on the panel: “Well, you do realize that Judge and Kavanaugh have been accused of multiple felonies?” The anchors had no response. Kavanaugh and I easily could have been charged and arrested and stood trial, “job interview” or not.

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On October 21, 2021, comedian and former leftist senator Al Franken said something that has also been forgotten. During an interview with Los Angeles Times journalist Jackie Calmes, Frankie brought up the 2018 speech Senator Susan Collins gave in defense of Brett Kavanaugh and due process. Sounding irritated, Franken dismissed the Collins speech as “some convoluted thing where at the end it’s something about ‘the presumption of innocence.’” (The 33.00 minute mark of this video.)

Ah yes, that convoluted thing about due process and the presumption of innocence. Those bedrock principles of the American judicial system are making a comeback after being abandoned, with terrifying results, over the last decade or more.

In 2018 National Review editor Charles Cooke wrote an engaging piece. “Our Illiberal Moment” argues that Americans are losing the virtues that are necessary to sustain a democratic republic. Those virtues are humility, tolerance and forbearance, and the modern Stasi left has no regard for them

Cooke: “Sometime soon, the hideous backing that were crafted and reinforced by those attempting to bring down Kavanaugh will be used against someone with no power, money, name recognition, or institutional backing.”

Sometime soon? In fact those “hideous standards” were already deployed against someone without power, money, name recognition or institutional standards. That person was me. The same tactics are about to be used against Elon Musk and anyone who ever has a positive encounter with President Trump. There will also be extortion, fake rape charges, and other criminal activity. Establishment conservatives like Joel Pollack will be shocked and appalled, and others on the right will tell me to shut up already about Kavanaugh.

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The Stasi is in charge now, guys. Please don’t insult me over the next two years by being shocked when they act the part. I'm out.





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