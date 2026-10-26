Seize Elon Musk's Wealth and His Companies? It's Now on the Table.

The Democrats aren't just toying with their Color Revolution tabletop exercises and lining up political and media support for #resisting Donald Trump. They are also making lists and checking them twice to punish the naughty and reward the nice.

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Susan Rice was very explicit about what would be coming, and lots of other Democrats have been repeating the threats or even telegraphing their plans for crushing anybody who opposes them.

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

At the top of the list of the "Enemies of the State" identified by the Left is, of course, Elon Musk, who landed on their s**t list when he bought Twitter and came out as a supporter of uberfascist Ron DeSantis, who is best known for putting Democrats, trans people, and anybody with a tan darker than his own in concentration camps. At least I have been reliably told that.

NEW: Robert Reich calls for the "defunding" of Elon Musk, calls for Democrats to go after Musk's companies. "Democrats ought to [start] laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink & SpaceX... It should be a public corporation." Does he want Musk to drop another $50M on the midterms? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2026

The Lawfare campaigns against Musk began almost as soon as he endorsed DeSantis, and the media freakout when he bought Twitter was something to behold. BlueSky and Threads were the Left's response, and the funniest freakout came when Musk opened the Blue Check program to everyone.

He STOLE MY BLUE CHECK! It was glorious to watch, and they'll never forgive him.

Capitol agenda: Dem gavels are coming for Elon Musk https://t.co/x7F6oWUtdE — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2026

Robert Reich's "defund Elon Musk" and call to nationalize SpaceX and Elon's other companies is built on fantasy, lies, and a fundamental misunderstanding of the law, but I am not certain that any of that matters anymore. Theoretically and constitutionally, you can't just seize property; "just compensation" would have to be paid if the government seized his companies and money, although they would probably just invent a "trillionaires" tax just for him to take it all away again.

NEW — Elon Musk is facing a gauntlet of Democratic oversight next term. Multiple committees — including Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Science — are looking at investigating Musk if they have the gavels. From DOGE to Ukraine, the uberwealthy GOP donor could be an irresistible target. “The sheer number of conflicts of interest are astounding,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren said. w/ @ChrisMarquette_ @adamwren https://t.co/RJVbmoYS5m — Riley Rogerson (@riley_rogerson) October 20, 2026

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And SpaceX doesn't get 75 percent of its funding from the government; that's complete crap, but again, the truth doesn't matter in the least.

What does is getting Elon Musk. Using the liberal line "By Any Means Necessary."

Kara Swisher says Elon Musk might be in jail right now if Kamala Harris was in office and “he knows what’s coming” if Democrats take back power. https://t.co/s8cuK7lvW8 — ALX 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 21, 2026

There are now articles all over the left-wing media ecosystem about nationalizing SpaceX, ranging from Krugman in The New York Times all the way to Jacobin, bridging the ideological divide among liberals who are now microns apart ideologically, so that's pretty simple.

Paul Krugman (Oct 22, 2026): “It’s Time to Take Starlink Away from Elon Musk… control of Starlink must, one way or another, be taken away from Elon Musk.” https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/its-time-to-take-starlink-away-from

Harold Meyerson (American Prospect, Oct 22, 2026): “SpaceX Is a De Facto Government Agency. It Should Be Nationalized… SpaceX must be nationalized.” https://prospect.org/2026/10/22/spacex-government-agency-nationalized-elon-musk-russia-ukraine-starlink/

Thom Hartmann (Oct 23, 2026): “Is It Time to Nationalize Starlink or Even SpaceX? … If ever there was a business that merited nationalization, Starlink is it.” https://hartmannreport.com/p/is-it-time-to-nationalize-starlink-8b0

Ben Burgis / Jacobin (June 2025): “We Should Immediately Nationalize SpaceX and Starlink.” https://jacobin.com/2025/06/musk-trump-nationalize-spacex-starlink

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Reich has been campaigning to jail Musk for at least two years, and has published a piece in The Guardian arguing that allowing free speech on X was an imprisonable offense.

Democrats can say these things for a simple reason: a supermajority of Democrats, when polled, actually want Elon Musk jailed, and would be happy to have a law drafted specifically for that purpose. Of course, that is what is called a 'Bill of Attainder,' which is specifically prohibited by the Constitution, but as we have learned in recent years, that presents no barrier to Democrats, who have drafted a raft of proposals to change it.

The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

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The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition.

The people who are complaining that Donald Trump is weaponizing government against Ilhan Omar by continuing an investigation started under the Biden administration, and who are even complaining that investigating a Virginia politician who is openly corrupt is weaponization, are all lining up and bragging about how they are going to weaponize government.

CNN’s Jake Tapper opens his show Wednesday by blasting the FBI raid on sites in Portsmouth, Virginia connected to state Senate Democrat leader Louise Lucas, insinuating there might not be evidence to prove she did anything wrong and therefore it’s probably just another Trump retribution prosecution... — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 6, 2026

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Show me the man, and I will show you the crime. The Democrats have no compunction about using government as a weapon, and show it time and again. They literally campaign for office on promises to destroy people, and demand absolute immunity for whatever crimes they commit. The New York Times even endorsed that idea pretty directly when it argued that Ilhan Omar should be immune from investigations, even if she were guilty of crimes, because she is an opponent of Trump.

Mr. Trump’s allies have claimed, among other things, that Ms. Omar’s father misrepresented her age during her naturalization process 26 years ago by saying that she was 17 — and thus still a child — rather than 18. We do not pretend to know whether the allegations have merit. Yet as tempting as it may be to focus on them, they are not the main issue.

Uh...in criminal investigations, whether the allegations are true or not turns out to be the main issue if you believe nobody is above the law.

Which Democrats and the media actually don't.

It's subtle, but with a trained eye, you can detect a slight difference between the way that The New York Times Editorial Board is treating the accusations against Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (aka Ilhan Omar) and the way they treated the accusations against Donald Trump. https://t.co/Ggll8WfVw0 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

The Democrats and their media allies are very clear: Musk must be punished for getting in their way, and especially for taking out USAID. Those USAID people are now waiting in the wings at National Security Leaders for America, waiting for their turn to get revenge.

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And the propaganda campaign is well under way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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