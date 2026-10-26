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Seize Elon Musk's Wealth and His Companies? It's Now on the Table.

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Oct 26, 2026 10:00 AM
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Seize Elon Musk's Wealth and His Companies? It's Now on the Table.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Democrats aren't just toying with their Color Revolution tabletop exercises and lining up political and media support for #resisting Donald Trump. They are also making lists and checking them twice to punish the naughty and reward the nice. 

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Susan Rice was very explicit about what would be coming, and lots of other Democrats have been repeating the threats or even telegraphing their plans for crushing anybody who opposes them. 

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.”

“It’s not going to end well for them."

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming."

“There will be an accountability agenda."

“This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

At the top of the list of the "Enemies of the State" identified by the Left is, of course, Elon Musk, who landed on their s**t list when he bought Twitter and came out as a supporter of uberfascist Ron DeSantis, who is best known for putting Democrats, trans people, and anybody with a tan darker than his own in concentration camps. At least I have been reliably told that. 

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The Lawfare campaigns against Musk began almost as soon as he endorsed DeSantis, and the media freakout when he bought Twitter was something to behold. BlueSky and Threads were the Left's response, and the funniest freakout came when Musk opened the Blue Check program to everyone. 

He STOLE MY BLUE CHECK! It was glorious to watch, and they'll never forgive him. 

Robert Reich's "defund Elon Musk" and call to nationalize SpaceX and Elon's other companies is built on fantasy, lies, and a fundamental misunderstanding of the law, but I am not certain that any of that matters anymore. Theoretically and constitutionally, you can't just seize property; "just compensation" would have to be paid if the government seized his companies and money, although they would probably just invent a "trillionaires" tax just for him to take it all away again. 

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And SpaceX doesn't get 75 percent of its funding from the government; that's complete crap, but again, the truth doesn't matter in the least. 

What does is getting Elon Musk. Using the liberal line "By Any Means Necessary."

There are now articles all over the left-wing media ecosystem about nationalizing SpaceX, ranging from Krugman in The New York Times all the way to Jacobin, bridging the ideological divide among liberals who are now microns apart ideologically, so that's pretty simple. 

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Reich has been campaigning to jail Musk for at least two years, and has published a piece in The Guardian arguing that allowing free speech on X was an imprisonable offense. 

Democrats can say these things for a simple reason: a supermajority of Democrats, when polled, actually want Elon Musk jailed, and would be happy to have a law drafted specifically for that purpose. Of course, that is what is called a 'Bill of Attainder,' which is specifically prohibited by the Constitution, but as we have learned in recent years, that presents no barrier to Democrats, who have drafted a raft of proposals to change it. 

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The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk.

Can barely contain themselves:

"He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk."

"You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers."

"You don't hate him nearly enough."

"There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what."

"Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill."

"Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027."

"I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear."

Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition.

The people who are complaining that Donald Trump is weaponizing government against Ilhan Omar by continuing an investigation started under the Biden administration, and who are even complaining that investigating a Virginia politician who is openly corrupt is weaponization, are all lining up and bragging about how they are going to weaponize government. 

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Show me the man, and I will show you the crime. The Democrats have no compunction about using government as a weapon, and show it time and again. They literally campaign for office on promises to destroy people, and demand absolute immunity for whatever crimes they commit. The New York Times even endorsed that idea pretty directly when it argued that Ilhan Omar should be immune from investigations, even if she were guilty of crimes, because she is an opponent of Trump. 

Mr. Trump’s allies have claimed, among other things, that Ms. Omar’s father misrepresented her age during her naturalization process 26 years ago by saying that she was 17 — and thus still a child — rather than 18. We do not pretend to know whether the allegations have merit. Yet as tempting as it may be to focus on them, they are not the main issue.

Uh...in criminal investigations, whether the allegations are true or not turns out to be the main issue if you believe nobody is above the law. 

Which Democrats and the media actually don't. 

The Democrats and their media allies are very clear: Musk must be punished for getting in their way, and especially for taking out USAID. Those USAID people are now waiting in the wings at National Security Leaders for America, waiting for their turn to get revenge. 

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And the propaganda campaign is well under way. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | SPACEX | SUSAN RICE

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