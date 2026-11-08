Calmate, Republicans, Calmate!!!

California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra, during a Democrat primary debate, told an excitable fellow Hispanic opponent, "Calmate." It means calm down or relax.

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So, in the spirit of calmate, some advice to Republicans after Tuesday's midterm drubbing: calm down and reassess the not-so-distant future political terrain. In 2028, Republicans will at least retain the White House.

Here's why.

President Donald Trump remains president and commander-in-chief for the next two years. Democrats can yell and scream -- and they will. After all, they are Democrats. But they have no choice but to deal with the man many in their party routinely refer to as a "fascist."

A Democrat House has no powers to prosecute, no matter the upcoming hearings over alleged corruption and self-dealing within the Trump administration. Democrats can make all the criminal referrals they want. The DOJ will not indict. A Democrat Senate, following the inevitable impeachment or two or three, lacks the votes to convict and to expel Trump from office.

And following the example set by President Joe Biden, Trump right before he leaves office will preemptively pardon himself and any other member of his administration, coalition and circle of friends and family members whom he expects might be targets of post-presidency lawfare by vindictive Democrats, who simply cannot help themselves.

Counterproductive tax, spend and regulate legislation will be vetoed -- and the votes to override a veto will not likely be there. Post-Tuesday, the stock market soared because gridlock means predictability, and it means job-killing, growth-stifling legislation goes nowhere.

Green New Deal? Even Bill Gates, a former climate change alarmist, now says: "Although climate change will have serious consequences -- particularly for people in the poorest countries -- it will not lead to humanity's demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

Tax the rich? The Washington Post editorial board in April 2026 said, "The rich already pay more than their fair share." It added, "Income is unevenly spread across the population, and the income tax burden is even more skewed -- toward the top."

Medicare for All? The Washington Post called Medicare for All "taxes for all." About the 75% of Medicare for All proponents who believe it can be paid for solely by taxing billionaires, WaPo called them "wrong." It further called the idea that Medicare for All will improve upon the current healthcare system, its flaws notwithstanding, "childish."

After there is some sort of resolution of the Iran War -- and it will likely happen sooner rather than later -- gas prices will drop like a stone. Before the war started, gas prices stood at a five-year low, and one could find places in America with regular gas under $2 a gallon.

This will happen again and, unfortunately, for the Democrats, it will happen while Trump remains in office ready, of course, to brag, "My economic agenda is working -- no thanks to the Democrats." The problem for Democrats is that this boast is true.

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Given that they opposed the extension of the tax cuts; opposed the 100% expensing of purchases for business; opposed no tax on tips; opposed no tax on overtime; opposed no tax on Social Security and opposed the expansion of school choice, etc., Democrats cannot possibly take credit for the soon-to-be booming Trump/Republican economy.

And by the way, the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran will be substantially diminished, if not eliminated. Thank you, Mr. President!

It will be must-see TV watching House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries try to corral the crazy DSA/socialist/antisemitic/free stuff caucus.

Congressional Democrats will enact legislation allegedly designed to improve "affordability" even as affordability, as an issue, shrinks in real time without their affordability legislation.

The economy is already growing -- and it will soon kick into an even higher gear. Inflation-adjusted median household income is at a record high. Poverty is at a record low. Last quarter, GDP growth was 3.4%, despite the Iran War. The Trump-hating media can downplay this all they want, but gas prices do not lie.

For the next two years, the economy will continue to fire on all cylinders, while inflation and gas prices fall the moment the Iran War ends. What will the Democrats' argument be then?

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The Republican 2028 presidential nominee and congressional candidates will have a beast of a strong argument about the economy and "affordability."

Until then, calmate, Republicans. See you in 2028!

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.





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