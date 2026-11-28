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Can a plucky, hard-luck nobody beat the odds and a heavyweight to achieve his dreams? Especially when that dream involves a plucky, hard-luck nobody?

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I Play Rocky tells the story of Sylvester Stallone's path to making the Oscar-winning titular film, and it becomes clear how much of himself Stallone poured into Rocky Balboa. The film makes that connection explicitly later, but the parallels are tough to miss. Both Stallone and Balboa live on the edge of poverty, often on the other side of that edge. Both take demeaning jobs and live hand to mouth. Both operate in the minor leagues or worse in their chosen professions. And when both get their big breaks, both have to come to terms with their own shortcomings and the talent and will they have to transcend those shortcomings.

The original Rocky came out in an era when small, personal films not only got studio funding but could also break through to mass audiences. Not only does I Play Rocky depict this era with affection, but the film itself is a worthy throwback to that era. It's a character study of a young Stallone (Anthony Ippolito), trying and failing to make inroads in the acting business and flirting with homelessness and despair.

Unlike his famous character, Stallone's one big break doesn't come at once, but it begins when he meets his future wife Sasha (AnnaSophia Robb), moves out to Hollywood to pursue acting and screenwriting, and makes a chance connection with producers Irwin Winkler and Rob Chertoff (P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell). The two producers turn him down for an acting role, but when Stallone sneaks in a script for Paradise Alley, they become intrigued with his talent as a writer. When Stallone watches Mohammed Ali's fight with Chuck Wepner, inspiration strikes – and suddenly, Stallone has to decide whether to believe in himself or surrender to those who refuse to believe in him.

Much will be written and said about Ippolito's uncanny resemblance, both physically and vocally, to Stallone in the Rocky era, and for good reason. However, it's not just a carnival trick or impersonation; Ippolito inhabits the character of Stallone completely, allowing the audience to connect immediately. Robb, a former child star and now a Hollywood veteran, delivers perhaps her best performance. Matt Dillon offers us a gritty look at Stallone's father and upbringing. The ensemble fits well together, but Ippolito has to hold it together, much as Stallone did with Rocky, and this relative newcomer succeeds as his predecessor did fifty years ago.

In an era of comic-book universes and manipulative political didactics, I Play Rocky stands apart as a film about real people succeeding against the odds. It truly hearkens back to the era of filmmaking it depicts, while giving its audience a look at how that decade managed it. Studios gave independent producers, directors, and writers relatively modest budgets and allowed them to pursue their creative genius. Even then, though, Hollywood marketing imposed boundaries on those choices, and Stallone had to fight every step of the way to be able to fight on screen in Rocky. This film allows us to cheer for the real underdog behind the legendary underdog that he fought to bring to life as authentically as he could.

In the epilogue of the film during the credits, we are reminded that Rocky won the Best Picture Oscar in 1977. How long has it been since Hollywood celebrated this kind of filmmaking, and this kind of story, with even a nomination? That question may linger in the weeks ahead between this film's modest budget, modest-thus-far box office, and its gritty look at a modest life transcended by a dream, a belief, and sheer will. And maybe Hollywood will get the message that great stories about real people (and great storytellers) still exist and only need a modest investment to give audiences authentic reasons to show up at the theater.

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On the Hot Air scale, I Play Rocky gets a 5:

5 – Full price ticket

4 – Matinee only

3 – Wait for Blu-Ray/DVD/PPV rental or purchase

2 – Watch it when it hits Netflix/cable

1 – Avoid at all costs

I Play Rocky has a PG-13 MPAA rating, presumably for language and adult situations. Those may be a little too much for adolescents, but mid-teens and up should be able to handle it.

Update: Be sure to read reviews from my friends Christian Toto at HollywoodinToto.com and Kate O'Hare at Patheos.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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