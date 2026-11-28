PRESTON COUNTY, West Virginia -- Whetsell Settlement is too small to call a village. It is a scattering of farms on a Preston County mountaintop, high above a broad stretch of the Cheat River Valley, where about 40 families lived off the land, hunted for food, and often worked more than one job to get by.

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Before there was a mission to help reunite the country, it was where Jake Harriman's story began. Long before he became a Marine, fought in Iraq, or helped farmers in Africa build a way out of extreme poverty, he was a boy growing up in Appalachia. His father pretended to be Terry Bradshaw. He played Lynn Swann. They ran passing patterns.

"We grew up huge Steeler fans," he said.

It was one of those small details that connect people before they ever get around to discussing what they believe. I live in western Pennsylvania. He grew up not far across the state line. Before we talked about the things pulling Americans apart, we talked about a place and a football team that held us together.

That is a fitting way into Harriman's new book, "Rescuing the Idea of America: A Marine, a Movement, and the Mission to Unite a Nation." He calls it part memoir and part battle plan, and its argument is both ambitious and close to home: The country cannot be repaired from the top down -- it has to be rebuilt the way it was first built, by ordinary people who decide they owe something to the people around them.

Harriman did not write the book to sell a brand. He wrote it, he said, because the movement he leads was growing faster than he could tell its story.

"People want this," he said. "They're sick of the toxicity, they're sick of the fear and divisiveness, but they don't know what to do."

All the book's proceeds go back to The Brickyard, the veteran-led nonprofit he founded in 2021 to bring Americans from the left and the right together through community service, civic engagement and the simple act of meeting one another in real life.

"It's about spreading the word about our story and the power of this model," he said.

The oldest of four children, Harriman was valedictorian of his class at Preston High School before heading to West Virginia University and then the U.S. Naval Academy. He graduated with distinction and led four operational deployments as a Marine platoon commander, including two combat tours in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star. He later went to Stanford's business school and founded Nuru International, which helps rural families in conflict-scarred regions of Africa build farming businesses that can sustain them.

The geography kept changing, but the question did not. What happens to people when they believe they no longer have any say over their own lives?

Harriman said he saw the answer overseas and, to his surprise, saw it again when he came home.

"People just didn't feel like they could do anything to make their own lives better, the lives of their kids better, and that leads to desperation," he said. "The same look I saw in the eyes of that Iraqi farmer overseas, the same look that I saw in the eyes of the African farmers that I worked with in some of these conflict areas, that desperation and lack of agency was a plague here at home."

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That is the heart of the book, and it is a striking thing to hear from a man who has seen what real collapse looks like. He is not saying America is Iraq. He is saying that the feeling of powerlessness travels and does not care what ZIP code you live in.

Readers looking for a policy manifesto should look elsewhere. Harriman's prescription is five words long: believe, serve, connect, lead and restore. I will leave it to readers to walk through each step with him, because the steps mean the most alongside the stories he tells to explain them.

What matters is the order. Before you can lead, you have to serve. Before you can restore anything, you have to connect with people who may not vote the way you do. Unity, in Harriman's telling, does not require agreement. It requires shared work.

"Our veterans, they're just the catalysts that bring people together from the left and right to do good things in the community," he said.

That distinction is the book's quiet strength. It does not pretend our disagreements are small. It argues that they become survivable when neighbors already trust one another and that trust is built with a shovel or a casserole long before it is built at a ballot box. It also refuses to let the reader off the hook.

"We can't just wait on people in Washington to solve this problem," he said. "We the people have to get us out of this challenging time."

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He quickly adds that the country needs good leaders. What it lacks, he says, are good role models, regardless of party. He wants a new generation of servant leaders, from the kitchen table to the Oval Office, who put others first, admit their mistakes and lead by example.

The most powerful idea in the book is also one of the oldest in the American story.

From the beginning, this country has drawn its leadership from people who served and then came home. The militiamen who stood on Lexington Green went back to their farms. In December 1753, a 21-year-old Virginia militia major named George Washington was fired on at close range in a snowy meadow in what is now Butler County and survived to lead an army. Thirty years later, with the war won, he resigned his commission before the Continental Congress in Annapolis and rode home to Mount Vernon as a private citizen, setting the standard of civilian control of the military that has defined the republic ever since.

That rhythm repeated itself for generations. Union veterans of the Civil War came home to fill town councils and statehouses and, eventually, the White House. The men and women who returned from World War II, carried by the GI Bill, became the joiners and organizers of peacetime America, coaching Little League, filling the pews and lodge halls, and voting in nearly every election. They produced a generation of political leaders who, whatever their party, had learned to trust the person beside them in a foxhole. Korea and Vietnam veterans came home to a far less grateful country and served anyway, in police departments, on school boards and in Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across Appalachia and the Rust Belt.

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The relationship between the citizen and the soldier has never been simple. But it has been constant. When this country has needed strength, leadership and a sense of purpose, it has so often found them in people who once raised their right hands and never quite stopped feeling that oath.

Harriman sees the men and women of the post-9/11 wars as the next chapter in that story, and as an asset the country has barely tapped.

"They need purpose, they need meaning, they need a mission," he said. "And there's no greater hill to take right now than to help save our country."

His pitch to the veterans he recruits to lead Brickyard chapters is plain. They have done multiple combat tours overseas fighting for the idea of America, he tells them.

"I need you to do one more tour now at home. This could potentially be the most important tour of your life."

Anyone who has covered the military knows what he is talking about. Service gives people a profound sense of purpose, and when they walk out the door, they go looking for it again. Harriman's insight is that the country is hungry for exactly what those veterans miss.

Harriman does not hide where his own sense of mission comes from.

"My faith in Jesus Christ is the fundamental foundation of everything that I stand for and what I believe," he said. "The purpose that God instills within us to serve and love other people and meet them where they're at is powerful."

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You do not need to share his faith to recognize the tradition he is describing. It is the same one that built the volunteer fire company, the church supper and the lodge hall in nearly every small town in this region.

A book alone cannot prove that a movement will last. The real test for The Brickyard will come when the disagreements get hard, and the people who met on a service project have to decide whether to keep showing up for one another. But "Rescuing the Idea of America" makes a persuasive case that this is the right place to begin and offers a timely reminder that the country has done this before.

The boy who ran passing patterns with his father on a West Virginia mountaintop has spent his adult life taking on missions far from home. Now he is asking Americans to take one on closer to theirs.

To find the work that needs doing. To meet the people willing to do it. To become someone a neighbor can count on.

A nation is a large thing to try to unite. A community gives us somewhere to begin.

Salena Zito is a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between. To find out more about Salena and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

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