Every time when I click in the browser, all these tabs on my screen getting clearer ...

NOW: "If you care about children you will not shop at Disney!" - Pro-Palestine Protesters Scream at Shoppers entering the Disney Store in Times Square as they march to different stores in NYC on Black Friday Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/k8NhYrAd0X — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 27, 2026

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Ed: I've never been more motivated to shop at Disney than I am after watching this. What stands out to me most is not the argument itself – it's the usual Hamas propaganda – but the rage in which it is employed. This is not intended to convince people; it's an intimidation campaign. And that's the way the Left will rule when given the chance, too.

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Times of Israel: “In light of the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government without the ability to confront this danger will be formed, my responsibility as a leader requires me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, and I will serve at the beginning of the term as alternate prime minister,” he says in a statement.

Netanyahu, whose coalition lost its majority in the October 27 election, asserts that “naturally” he ought to lead a unity government, or at least serve first in a rotation agreement, since Likud is the largest party, as had been his position until tonight. “The Likud under my leadership is the largest party in the country, by a large margin of a quarter of a million more voters than Eisenkot’s party,” Netanyahu says. “Naturally, I should lead the unity government, or at least be first in a rotation.” (Likud won 27 seats in the election, with Yashar the second-largest party with 21 seats.)

However, President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot, not Netanyahu, a 28-day mandate on November 8 to form a government, since 67 of the 120 MKs recommended Eisenkot for prime minister, compared to 48 for Netanyahu, with the seven-strong United Torah Judaism not recommending any candidate.

Ed: Interesting, if somewhat predictable. Netanyahu wants to keep Israel's policy in Gaza and on Iran in place, and this would allow him significant influence to ensure that. Eisenkot is probably inclined in that direction anyway. This has the potential to resolve the political standoff in Israel since the election, and it is a significant concession by Netanyahu. The question is whether Eisenkot will take that deal.

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🇮🇱 Opposition leader Yair Lapid called Netanyahu's proposal to rotate the premiership with Eisenkot "a blatant ploy," while Smotrich said he would back any deal Netanyahu reaches with Eisenkot. The parties' reactions signal whether Israel can break its political deadlock. — iWish.2zmun (@iWish_2zmun) November 28, 2026

Ed: Lapid is the #2 under Eisenkot. Lapid's objections might be a form of political cover for Eisenkot, addressing the rabid anti-Bibi factions within the opposition while allowing Eisenkot enough room to allow Netanyahu's Likud to buy into an arrangement where the largest party has to play second fiddle. Stay tuned, but having floated this arrangement in the first place, it might be impossible for Eisenkot to withdraw it without relying on the Arab parties, which still refuse to fully reject Hamas in Gaza.

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WSJ: Has the AR-15 Become Too Big to Ban?

The semiautomatic has gone from the fringe to become a bestselling rifle. Now gun-rights advocates have an edge as a watershed case reaches the Supreme Court.

The AR-15 rifle was so despised in the 1990s that its makers were ridiculed when they showed their wares at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention. The gun didn’t look anything like a traditional hunting rifle, and many Vietnam vets hated it, recalling malfunctions in battle with earlier military models.

“We’d have NRA members walk by and give us the finger,” recalled gun maker Randy Luth. “They didn’t want to see AR-15s.”

Three decades on, the gun has undergone an improbable transformation from a fringe weapon to America’s favorite rifle, with estimates of 20 to 30 million in civilian hands. Now its very popularity has it on the verge of winning constitutional protection from the Supreme Court.

Ed: I'm not sure that one could work on a dumber curtain-raiser than this. First off, I've never heard that the AR-15 was ever "despised." By 1994, three-quarters of a million units had already been sold, which doesn't exactly line up with "despised." Sales rapidly increased after "assault weapons" bans went into place, likely a Streisand Effect situation that continues to this day. And the question isn't "too big to ban," it's whether a firearm is in common use. That's the constitutional question facing the Supreme Court, and the data shows the answer very clearly.

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Tom Knighton at Bearing Arms: When President Bill Clinton set his sights on guns, he went after a target we all know and love these days. That was, obviously, the so-called assault weapon. The AR-15 was a primary target, though it was far from the only one.

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The idea was simple. Ban the guns by restricting certain features that are common among so-called assault weapons and, by extension, ban the guns. Instead, what happened was that people flocked to the gun store to buy these now-forbidden firearms since there was a grandfather clause, and then the firearm industry started making ban-compliant weapons for sale.

As a result, the 1994 Assault Weapon Ban turned a once relatively obscure offering into the most popular rifle model in America. ...

So, thanks, Bill Clinton. Without you, it's very possible none of this would have ever come to pass.

Ed: As Theoden says in The Lord of the Rings: "Oft evil will shall evil mar."

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🔥 BOOM: Elon Musk just scored total vindication on DOGE dismantling USAID's fraud, and he was SPOT-ON when he destroyed this Economist interviewer for claiming "people died" because of it "ZERO died because of DOGE. 0 POINT 0!" "When funding is stopped for a fraudulent organization, do you think they're going to say: 'Please keep funding the fraud!' Or do you think they're going to come up with a sad story that sounds sympathetic in order to get the funding restored? OBVIOUSLY it will be the latter. And that's EXACTLY what they did." REPORTER: The cuts certainly caused suffering ELON: No. REPORTER: You don't buy that at all? ELON: It caused a lot of COMPLAINING REPORTER: You don't believe any kid in Africa died because of the suddenness with which— ELON: ZERO! How many NGOs could step in? There are literally tens of thousands of NGOs. The Gates Foundation has $50B. What about them? What about any number of organizations? 👏🏻👏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2026

"When funding is stopped for a fraudulent organization, do you think they're going to say: 'Please keep funding the fraud!' Or do you think they're going to come up with a sad story that sounds sympathetic in order to get the funding restored? OBVIOUSLY it will be the latter. And that's EXACTLY what they did." REPORTER: The cuts certainly caused suffering ELON: No. REPORTER: You don't buy that at all? ELON: It caused a lot of COMPLAINING REPORTER: You don't believe any kid in Africa died because of the suddenness with which— ELON: ZERO! How many NGOs could step in? There are literally tens of thousands of NGOs. The Gates Foundation has $50B. What about them? What about any number of organizations?

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Ed: What Musk doesn't mention in this clip is that much of USAID spending took place inside the United States. The Center for Global Development estimated that twelve percent of USAID spending went directly to American government organizations, and another 31% went to US companies and NGOs. Forty-six percent went to international organizations, with only eleven percent going as direct payments to NGOs and foreign governments. It also notes that two-thirds of USAID's 4,675 employees were working in the US. Rubio restored the funding that actually reached the ostensible target of their missions.

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NY Post: California kids, including teens, could be stuck in car booster seats until they turn 16 under a new law set to kick in at the start of 2027.

Starting Jan. 1, children will have to pass a five-step seat belt safety test before they can ditch their booster seats and buckle up without one.

Assembly Bill 435, introduced by Assemblymember Lori Wilson, says it seeks to reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths among young passengers by making sure that seat belts properly fit their bodies.

Ed: This is nonsense on stilts. Booster seats make sense for toddlers, not for school-age kids who are large enough to fit within normal restraint systems. This will create significant burdens for those who choose to have children, especially multiple children, adding to an already skyrocketing cost of living in the Golden State. One has to wonder whether that's the intended purpose of this infantilizing policy.

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California just passed a new law requiring children under 16 ride in a booster seat in cars. What are they going to do, start demanding IDs from kids to verify their age? Kids can change their genders in CA but can’t ride in a car without a booster seat? https://t.co/rkzjXPL1nn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2026

Ed: Benny's right to question enforcement. Kids under 15 don't have licenses or permits, so how does anyone know that they qualify to sit without boosters? Will parents be forced to license their children at birth and go to the DMV as their children develop to document compliance? Will law enforcement be trained in making all of these determinations before issuing citations? California keeps creeping closer to police-state status.

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Matthew Walther at The Free Press: The Private Diary of Pope Francis will inevitably disappoint. It runs to some 160 pages, many of which contain very little actual quotation from the repurposed date book in which we are told that Jorge Mario Bergoglio jotted down impressions, fears, memories, dreams (in which the devil also sometimes figures), and prayer intentions between December 20, 1992, and August 18, 2024. Some of the entries, we are also told, have been “written in code, using symbols that we cannot and should not decipher.” We are not told whether the late Francis consented to have his words published for a general audience, though it has been reported that the current pope, Leo XIV, requested the deletion of material that contained “confusing things about living persons.”

And so, those who are expecting a gossipy sort of book in which the late pontiff unburdens himself about Donald Trump or Benedict XVI or even Jim Harbaugh will find little to satisfy them. The closest thing we get to a heavyweight political cameo is Angela Merkel who, writes the pope in 2015, “told me there had always been cruelty in war but that it can only now be seen through the media.” ...

The fact that he evidently made Fernández and others aware of the existence of his diary suggests that he intended for it to be read. But it is impossible to imagine that this is what he had in mind. If, after a decent interval, the original had been given over to scholars, scrupulously transcribed (and decoded where necessary), annotated, and published with some semblance of critical detachment, it might have been a valuable source for biographers and ecclesiastical historians. There are surprisingly few extant papal diaries. If a more judicious (or at least consistently entertaining) selection had been made, it might have made an excellent Christmas gift for somebody’s grandmother.

In its present form, The Private Diary of Pope Francis is supremely disappointing. One is tempted to say that it has roughly the documentary value of Millie’s Book, those imperishable memoirs of a White House dog “as dictated to Barbara Bush.”

Ed: It's unfortunate that the Vatican chose to publish Pope Francis' personal diaries. Pontiffs have plenty of opportunity to write and speak for posterity; Francis published on a regular basis. This does nothing to shed light on the Gospel or on theology, and demeans the papacy as Walther argues. It also distracts from Francis' true gifts, which were pastoral rather than theological. Perhaps this will serve as a lesson to keep those diaries private for papal successors to peruse for wisdom and insight into their own ministries.

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Before the benching and the release, I sat down with Aaron Rodgers. What he told me shows how much he loved those players, how much they loved him back, and why the portrait you’re seeing leaves out the man in that locker room. https://t.co/w3VeeMQ8Mj https://t.co/97rSMCVbNa — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 27, 2026

Ed: Whatever changes this forced for the Steelers, it seems to have worked. They trounced the Denver Broncos 27-5 yesterday. Sometimes the combination of personalities on a team just turns toxic, and that may be what happened here. Salena, as usual, has more to the story than the rest of the media did.

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NY Post: Redistribute the wealth — to my pals!

Mayor Zohran Mamdani doled out nearly $1 million in pay raises to dozens of City Hall staffers since taking office — even handing out pay bumps on the same day he claimed to be checking “every single dollar” in the Big Apple’s budget.

The democratic socialist mayor — who recited a “tax the rich” rallying cry throughout his campaign last year — doled out raises worth a collective $850,000 since January to at least 46 staffers, according to a Post review of city records.

That sum included 21 first-time hires who were rewarded with $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job, the records show. It’s more than twice the number of first-timers who got raises under both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio.

Ed: Welcome to the era of Crony Socialism ... which is pretty much socialism's normal form. The wealth does not get redistributed to the proletariat, tovarisch. It gets redistributed to the Politburo and their toadies.

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This is how it works in commie-land: As George Orwell noted, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” New Yorkers are struggling to pay for the basics. Mamdani threw around cash to those around him like a drunk druglord. “That sum included 21 first-time hires who were rewarded with $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job, the records show. It’s more than twice the number of first-timers who got raises under both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio.” — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) November 28, 2026

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“That sum included 21 first-time hires who were rewarded with $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job, the records show. It’s more than twice the number of first-timers who got raises under both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio.”

Ed: Orwell meant Animal Farm as a warning, not a playbook. New York City voters had better learn the difference. Speaking of which ...

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Last night's lyric: "Lady" by the Little River Band.

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