He Opposed Them. Now He Must Pay

There's a limit to how much the Democrat revenge tour can really get to Trump. They could try to impeach him again, and they may do that, but he's going to be president for two more years barring some act of violence. They have to put up with that and the fact that he still has power to hurt them. If they want to pass some trillion dollar mega-bill, they still need his signature.

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But their #2 target is not in elected office and doesn't have power over them. In fact, they are in a position to punish him now and they are very eager to do so. I wrote about Scott Galloway's recommendation that Elon Musk be executed as a traitor here. But Galloway's not that special. Lots of people on the Left want blood or maybe just bankruptcy.

Today, Michelle Goldberg has a column devoted to daydreaming about Musk's punishment.

After Trump, there was no bigger loser on Tuesday than Elon Musk, who spent over $400 million backing Republicans. He poured more than half of that sum into Texas, his home since 2020, when he left California out of anger at regulation and Covid restrictions. He later moved most of his business empire to Texas and even built his own town, Starbase, there. Musk almost single-handedly funded the Senate campaign of Texas’ widely despised attorney general, Ken Paxton. He tweeted obsessively about James Talarico, Paxton’s opponent, amplifying conspiracy theories that Talarico was in a mental hospital when he was really sick with the flu. Talarico, in turn, sometimes seemed to be running as much against Musk as against Paxton. Even before he won the Democratic nomination, he railed against Musk’s greed, saying: “The reason poverty exists in the wealthiest country on earth is not because we can’t feed the poor. It’s because we can’t satisfy the rich. But what we can do is tax trillionaires out of existence.” Last month he told a packed rally in Austin — until recently a tech bro Valhalla — that Musk was trying to buy himself the state. “Elon Musk wants our land,” said Talarico. “He wants our water. He wants our tax dollars. He wants his very own personal United States senator.”... After Tuesday’s blue wave, shares in SpaceX and Tesla plunged even as the broader stock market soared. The stocks of data center operators also fell as investors sized up a hostile political climate. Across the country, there were more than 40 ballot initiatives that would either restrict or allow data center development. Data center opponents are on track to win all but one of them. (The facilities are apparently still welcome in Harwood, N.D.) Meanwhile, Congress is preparing investigations into the tech overlords who’ve spent the past two years sucking up to the president — and, more important, paying him off. On X, in response to a call for “live televised trials of Big Tech executives,” Senator Ed Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat, wrote, “They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing.”

Bring on the show trials!

They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) November 4, 2026

Markey isn't the only one fantasizing about prison time for Trump and Musk.

Hasan Piker is literally fantasizing about putting Trump and Elon Musk in prison, and his fans still call him 'anti-fascist.' You can't make this up. The modern left doesn't want democracy, they want political prisons for anyone who disagrees with them. https://t.co/9nfIKO0BFb — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 4, 2026

As for Elon Musk, he seems to be taking the loss of his money with a lot more grace than angry Democrats looking to punish him.

https://t.co/lh3oMYmp8f — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2026

It must sting a little to spend that much money with so little to show for it. But he's not whining about it.

At the end of the day, they hate Musk because a) he's rich and b) he has opposed their goals and candidates with his own money. The rest of it is just pretense. But for opposing them, a lot of people on the progressive Left want to see him broke, behind bars, or dead. Hopefully, they won't get their way but you never know what might come crawling out of Bluesky.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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