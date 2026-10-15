Mamdani's Grin Was Gone

Now we know what it takes to wipe the grin off Zohran Mamdani's face. The answer is a group of pro-Hamas protesters chanting about him being a traitor to the cause while he was doing his level-best to attack Israel on the third anniversary of the 10/7 attack.

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Mamdani gave a public statement on the anniversary of the 10/7 attack which upset a lot of people because it was mostly focused on the Palestinians, i.e. the people who elected and still support the Hamas attackers.

The mayor posted a 211-word statement on social media that made reference to “the horrific war crimes” committed by Hamas and called the anniversary “profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers.” However, the bulk of the statement provided a detailed denunciation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza since the attacks, which Mr. Mamdani described as a “devastating, ongoing genocide.” He did not provide a similarly detailed account of the killings of Israelis and abductions of hostages. “The suffering did not begin nor end that day,” he said, referring to Oct. 7, adding: “That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing.”... Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, the president of the New York Board of Rabbis, said Mr. Mamdani’s statement was “morally perverse” and “like sticking a knife into the pain of the Jewish community in New York and in America.” “It is so offensive to so many Jews that it is hard to describe how offensive it is,” he said. “And it exacerbated the feeling that American Jews and New York Jews have had since he first came to prominence, which is that he has a problem with collective Jewish empowerment and he hates the state of Israel.”

Incredibly, that wasn't good enough for the extremists on Mamdani's side who showed up at his speech to call him a traitor. The grin was gone.

Mamdani is stone-faced as the protesters call him a traitor and sellout. https://t.co/oXducpYsMR — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 8, 2026

"Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!"

“TRAITOR! TRAITOR! TRAITOR!” Hundreds of protesters chant at Zohran Mamdani as he attends an Israelis for peace (a normalizing project) October 7 vigil. The chants come amid mounting criticism from Palestinian organizers and supporters of Palestinian liberation over what they see as Mamdani’s retreat from his campaign commitments on Palestine, his political engagement with Zionist organizations, and the continued investment of NYC pension funds in companies tied to Israel’s military industry. For protesters, the confrontation reflects a growing divide between Mamdani’s campaign rhetoric on Palestine and the actions they expect from his administration. Video via @WOLPalestine @Cuny4P Protest mainly organized by various SJP chapters across the city @ccnysjp @NYUSJP and many others. Attended by @YDSA_ chapter including campus YDSA chapters. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) October 8, 2026

Another protester called him an "opportunist piece of s***."

NOW: "You opportunist piece of shit!" Pro-Palestine protesters shout and rush after Mamdani as he leaves the "Israelis for Peace" vigil in Union Square NYC, Mayor Mamdani has departed and protesters have pushed over the barricades. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 8, 2026

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And he was accused of "genocide" the very term that Mamdani himself had used against Israel in his statement.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside City Hall to call out Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what they see as his betrayal of the movement. "Mayor Mamdani, you can't hide we charge you with genocide" was a chant that just rang out. https://t.co/1RWaCtcJAz — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 7, 2026

The look on his face as he's accused of genocide is priceless. I'm quite certain he never expected the leopards would come for him, not on this issue. This is the one issue on which he is the most far left. And yet...

“Mamdani your hands are red”: Anti-Zionist protesters chant against Mamdani as he attends October 7 coexistence event https://t.co/ikyL5Fgmov — Luke Tress (@luketress) October 8, 2026

The NY Times thinks it's terribly unfair and wants us to feel sorry for him.

And yet there the mayor stood on this Oct. 7, a veteran protester being protested, stone-faced but visibly emotional as hundreds of people shouted at him from across a police barricade in Union Square. “Traitor, traitor, come on out!” the chants echoed, interrupting a peace vigil organized by a progressive Israeli group that had hoped to honor those killed both in Israel and in Gaza. “You sold all your people out!”... “I think it pained him tremendously to hear the word ‘traitor’ being shouted at him,” Asad Dandia, an activist and historian who is friendly with Mr. Mamdani, said in an interview. “Oct. 7, 2026, and Oct. 8, 2026, were probably the two hardest days of his mayoralty. It’s the first time he’s been confronted with a real crisis that brings him in some tension with the movement.

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What do the protesters want from him? A bunch of things that they are never going to get.

...he is being asked to fulfill an activist wish list unlike any delivered to mayors in the recent past. It includes abolishing the City University of New York Board of Trustees (over investments tied to Israel); intervening in the programming decisions of local synagogues; and halting any military shipments to Israel through the city’s major airports, which the mayor does not control.

The divisions about how to respond apparently extend to his own inner circle.

Mr. Mamdani is caught between advisers who have privately urged him to promote the pro-Palestinian movement even more forcefully, according to people close to him, and those who think the city is hearing quite enough from its mayor on this subject.

You have to wonder if he went home that night and had any moment of self-awareness about the people he's aligned himself with. Was there even a second where he thought to himself these people are crazy?

Probably not, because the real Mamdani is just as crazy as they are. He went home and felt sorry for himself is my guess. Sorry because the activists don't seem to understand that he completely agrees with them, but can't say so out loud.

In fact I think it's the opposite. The activists know he completely agrees with them. They know a comrade when they see one. They are shouting at him because they want him to fully take off the mask of neutrality (and drop fake grin) and let his freak flag for Hamas fly.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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