Report: Pentagon Withheld Warnings to Ukraine of Incoming Strikes

This seems to be connected to the story I wrote here. If you check out the update, Elon Musk has now denied having anything to do with the throttling of Ukraine's access to Starshield. And this makes sense because Ukraine's access is controlled not by Musk but by the U.S. government which runs the military version of Starlink.

Advertisement

Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS. Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2026

Musk isn't denying that access to the system was throttled, he's just denying that he had anything to do with it. He's saying this was a decision made by the U.S. government, i.e. by President Trump.

Specifically, the change made overnight limited the speed at which objects using the service could travel down to a maximum of 100 kph. That's much slower than Ukraine's interceptor drones, which are used to take down Russia's jet-powered Shaheed drones, often travel. In effect, we shut down Ukraine's best remaining defense to Russian attacks.

This afternoon, some connectivity was restored for drones moving at up to 160 kph. That's still about half the top speed of Ukraine's best interceptors.

CBS News has a story up today saying that wasn't the only decision made this week to hamper Ukraine's defenses. We also allegedly stopped warning Ukraine about incoming attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine "received no advance warning from our partners" when Russia launched a ballistic missile barrage at Kyiv and other locations early Tuesday. The sources said American officials told their Ukrainian counterparts the system used to detect Russian missile launches had failed due to "bad weather." Ukrainian officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the topic, told CBS News they did not believe the excuse, and they accused the U.S. instead of "playing" with the system. When Russia launched another wave of ballistic missiles around 3 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the sources said the U.S. early warning system appeared to be working again.

Maybe the "bad weather" excuse would be plausible if it had happened in isolation. But the fact that this happened at exactly the same time access to Starshield was cut makes it pretty clear (at least to me) that this was intentional. Trump is sending a message that Ukraine better get on board with his demands to stop striking Russian oil refineries or else. The problem is that Putin isn't listening.

The Russian military announces that it has struck the following power plants in Ukraine: - CHP-4 (Darnytska) - CHP-5 - CHP-6 - Trypillya thermal power plant - TEC-5 - Zmiivska thermal power plant Ukrainian sources also confirms that these power plants were hit last night. We now have a situation in which Russia is striking energy targets in Ukraine but Ukraine isn’t striking energy targets in Russia. In other words, Ukraine follows Trump’s energy ceasefire while Russia does not. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

Frankly, if you gave Putin a Christmas wish list for the war, stopping these attacks on his refineries would be at the top of his list. Why Trump has decided to play Santa Claus for an anti-American dictator like Putin is beyond me. Is he getting advice from Tucker Carlson again? Here's what Trump said about this a couple days ago.

Reporter: “How are you going to make Putin abide by the ceasefire?” President Trump: “I think what's happening is he wants to make a deal, and we have to get Zelensky to want to make a deal. Where are you from?” Reporter: “Poland… Where do you see his willingness to make a deal when he's striking Ukraine, striking ships?” President Trump: “I think they're going to make a deal. I think actually Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky.” Trump is right: Ukraine NEEDS a new president. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 12, 2026

Publicly, Putin has made it very clear that he has no interest in a deal with Ukraine and no intention to follow Trump's lead on an energy ceasefire.

Peskov said that the energy ceasefire was "just Trump's words" and it was not specific. So Russia doesn't adhere to the energy ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to keep the ceasefire suggested by President Trump. Russia blatantly rejects it. Ukraine wants peace. Russia doesn't. https://t.co/ET9BdTIOHp — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

So it seems that Trump is applying pressure to the country that is following his lead and ignoring the country that is refusing. This obviously makes no sense and isn't going to lead to a ceasefire or an end to the war. It's just going to lead to a bunch of dead Ukrainian civilians and a celebration at the Kremlin.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.