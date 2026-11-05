Thursday's Final Word

So he hung all his links, and he even sold his own tab, bought a one-way browser back ...

Dan Crenshaw accuses Jamie Raskin and Democrats of blocking bipartisan bills before the midterms, then betting they’ll support them once the votes are counted. “You guys blocked all of that because the midterms were coming. And I bet you're gonna be in favor of it after the midterms.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2026

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Ed: Yes, Democrats played legislative hardball. Senate Republicans barely played anything at all. Beege wrote earlier about Ron DeSantis' broadside against their track record, and it should be very interesting to see whether DeSantis decides to press the matter further as a 2028 candidate. By the way, this was a lively enough segment to wonder whether both men are auditioning for a new version of Crossfire.

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NY Times: The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal investigation into who leaked the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning the right to abortion, examining the inner workings of an institution that has long operated in secrecy and resisted oversight from the other branches of government.

At issue is who provided the draft decision to Politico two months before it was formally released by the court, a seismic breach of confidentiality that led to intense partisan accusations about the motivations of the leaker.

Despite an internal inquiry by the court, no leaker has ever been publicly identified. An F.B.I. official said last year that the Justice Department was exploring the issue.

But prosecutors are now pursuing a criminal case, which has not previously been reported. The investigation has ramped up in recent weeks as prosecutors have sent grand jury subpoenas for testimony and sought information from people who worked at the court at the time of the leaks, according to people familiar with the inquiry.

Ed: The clock is ticking on this effort. Presumably, any crime committed in the leak would have the standard five-year window in the statute of limitations. However, this does raise some questions as to whether the executive branch has jurisdiction over leaks involving the Article III branch. If it actually violates a statute, then the answer is yes, but that's an open question, and it seems like an odd time to pursue this rather than in early 2025.

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🚨 JUST IN: Legal expert Jonathan Turley says buyer's remorse is about to sweep America after Democrats' blue tsunami because they will TURN TO IMPEACHMENT and WEAPONIZATION after nothing gets passed "[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A TRAINWRECK...they don't have the votes to move these reforms. That's the reason they'll turn to investigations and impeachments." "People are gonna realize they didn't offer any actual, constructive ideas about how to improve the economy." He's right. Democrats ran on affordability. Now they WILL hold the gavels, and the left is already pushing for subpoenas! Trump holds the veto pen, so ANY socialist agenda goes nowhere Then the Dems will put on a circus. This is the opportunity to expose them before 2028. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2026

"[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A TRAINWRECK...they don't have the votes to move these reforms. That's the reason they'll turn to investigations and impeachments." "People are gonna realize they didn't offer any actual, constructive ideas about how to improve the economy." He's right. Democrats ran on affordability. Now they WILL hold the gavels, and the left is already pushing for subpoenas! Trump holds the veto pen, so ANY socialist agenda goes nowhere Then the Dems will put on a circus. This is the opportunity to expose them before 2028.

Ed: I've touched on this a couple of times today, but Turley's right here. Unless Democrats want to work with Trump in the next two years, they won't get anything accomplished, so we can expect a lot of performative nonsense instead. Impeachments are easy, but Democrats have already turned them into a joke. They made Trump popular enough to beat Kamala Harris in all seven swing states and to win the popular vote as well. Speaking of performative nonsense ...

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NY Post: New Hampshire police have arrested a 70-year-old poet after he allegedly slapped a Turning Point Action member in the face outside a Laconia elementary school where voters were casting ballots Tuesday.

The Laconia Police Department said officers arrested the suspect, identified as Stephen Redic, around 8 a.m. Wednesday on charges of simple assault, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

“We’re not familiar with him, meaning we’ve had no prior contacts,” Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield told Fox News Digital Wednesday. ...

“You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don’t know anything?” the man identified as Redic says, his voice growing hoarse before he shoves his finger in the victim’s face.

“That’s what I know,” he says, before backhanding him.

Ed: And that's all this idiot knows. The original video went viral yesterday, a testament to the rage animating the Left even as they were cruising to a big midterm victory yesterday. Don't expect that to improve their mood, especially when Trump discovers Obama's pen and phone in the Oval Office and uses it for the next two years. And he'd better have both in good working order, because ...

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DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer won’t say how much Democrats' far-Left agenda would cost taxpayers: ROMER: “There’s no like one solid number…” FOX: If you can just give me a basic number… ROMER: “I’m not going to give you a solid number!” https://t.co/qxG4FgeRIQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2026

Ed: Of course she won't. Socialists can't do math. If they could do math, they wouldn't be socialists.

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Ethan Barton at the Free Beacon: A special education teacher at a Montgomery County, Maryland, elementary school urged women to "stop giving birth" to boys because America's "patriarchal hell" means they're all "menace[s] to society," a Washington Free Beacon review found. The teacher, Dana Zentgraf, also called to overthrow the U.S. government.

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"It's your son too. It's all of them," Zentgraf wrote in a Facebook post under her online name, "Da Graf." "They are all menace[s] to society and we need to stop giving birth to them."

"I have news for the mothers of boys who believe they raised their sons 'right': In the world we live in, raising a boy right at home does not guarantee that he will be seen or treated right outside those doors," she continued. "You can do everything in your power to raise him to be a good man … But once he steps outside your home, he enters a patriarchal world that has taught men, in ways both subtle and overt, that they hold power over women."

"If it's too late to abort, raise him like your life depends on it because it does. All of our lives depend on it."

Ed: Normally I'd shrug this off as random lunacy, but this woman works in education, with special-needs children. There's more at the link if you want to read this, but it's doubly disturbing. First off, this teacher wants half of her future students killed off, and second, she apparently feels comfortable sharing this view publicly. What does that say about the environment in public education these days?

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Today in executive nullification of the laws he's charged with enforcing. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 5, 2026

Ed: More like "Today in teeing up a presidential run after progressive radicals win big in the midterms." California doesn't execute prisoners anyway, so this is less than it seems in practical terms. Politically, though, it's a flare sent up to illuminate the 2028 sweepstakes.

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NY Post: Throuples, foursomes and other multi-partner relationships can now register as domestic partners in a Los Angeles County city after its city council unanimously approved new legal protections for polyamorous couples.

West Hollywood passed the ordinance Tuesday after it was introduced by Mayor John Heilman.

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The measure allows people in relationships involving multiple partners to officially register with the city, granting them certain rights, including hospital visitation and additional tenant protections.

However, the law has its limitations, as it does not provide the same legal rights afforded to married couples or traditional domestic partners.

Ed: More than twenty years ago, I warned that the Kennedy decision in Lawrence v Texas would open the door to forcing the recognition of same-sex marriages and polyamorous relationships. The Texas sodomy law in question was stupid, as Clarence Thomas wrote in his dissent, but stupid is not the same thing as unconstitutional. This is the fruit of federal court intervention in these matters rather than leaving these issues to state governments, where they belonged.

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Every critic of gay marriage said this was the logical outcome; virtually every mainstream proponent of gay marriage assured us it would never happen. And here we are. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2026

Ed: And here we were always going to be. I'm not arguing that these kinds of relationships between consenting adults should be banned, but there was no reason to force states (or localities) to give them official sanction either.

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Jonathan Turley: Haley Stevens is a dangerous woman. That message is echoing across liberal cable stations and websites. Only recently embraced as the best candidate for the Michigan Senate nomination, Stevens is now being portrayed as unstable and menacing by her self-described friends. Other Democrats launched into sexist attacks or declared her a “traitor” that should be expelled from the party.

Haley Stevens has the misfortune of now being an object lesson for anyone who stands against the far left. They are going to “hoist the wretch” for all to see to deter anyone else standing in the way of the mob. She will not be alone. ...

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It is a tactic made infamous by the Soviets, who invented conditions such as “sluggish schizophrenia” to lock up dissidents in mental hospitals. Nikita Khrushchev explained that mental illness was the only plausible explanation for anyone who opposed communism.

From the perspective of many politicians, Stevens must be mentally ill to risk everything for mere principle. Establishment politicians have caved to the far-left mob in promising to pack the Supreme Court and calling the defense of our constitutional institutions as mere “nostalgia” or dangerous “incrementalism.” In such company, Stevens looks like an escapee from St. Elizabeths Hospital for the criminally insane.

Ed: I also noticed the similarities between these attacks and the old Soviet strategy of declaring dissenters to be mentally ill. Democrats seem increasingly comfortable with Soviet tactics in direct correlation to their increasing embrace of Marxists and radicals. At least they're not employing Hamas' strategies for dealing with apostates as they embrace Islamists. Yet, anyway.

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From the National Park Service Insta account. https://t.co/LlAQ33VJxz — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) November 5, 2026

Ed: If you know, you know.

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Bill Melugin on X/Twitter: Hinojosa voted against the 2017 SB 4 as a TX state rep. The bill was essentially a sanctuary cities ban and required TX law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainers. She then voted against another SB 4 in 2023, which made it a state crime to cross illegally into Texas.

Should there be another border crisis in coming years, there will likely be no resistance from Texas at the border. No Texas DPS, no TX National Guard, no razor wire or water buoys, and no Operation Lone Star, which Hinojosa called a “dog and pony show” and “political theater”.

Remember when 15,000 Haitians surged illegally into Del Rio, TX in 2021 under the international bridge? That was only stopped because Texas DPS responded on Abbott’s orders and physically blocked further crossings by lining up their cruisers to form a wall. The Biden Border Patrol was caught off guard and offered almost no resistance, except for some horseback agents who were falsely slandered for “whipping”.

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Ed: I cannot tell you how concerned Texans are over these developments. Maybe next time they'll consider the consequences of voting for Democrats out of spite over gas and diesel prices and ICE enforcement actions made necessary by the Biden Border Crisis.

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Millions Of Texans Seen Crossing Rio Grande Into Mexico https://t.co/kEFt9wrr7L — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026

Ed: Where did I put my waders, dammit?

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Introducing my latest music video for everyone who thinks the "Zionists" are responsible for literally EVERYTHING. Because when life gives you lemons, blame the Zionists. 🍋 https://t.co/ryowPfTKBm — David Lange (@Israellycool) November 5, 2026

Ed: You'll want to turn up the volume on this one.

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Last night's lyric: "The End of the World As We Know It" by R.E.M.

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