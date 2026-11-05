Here It Comes: Jeffries Eschews Vengeance; Progressives Revolt

Hakeem Jeffries tried to focus the Democrat election message on "affordability." Progressives and radicals assumed that Jeffries meant that as political cover to keep disaffected moderates on their side. When Jeffries kept talking about affordability yesterday, though, progressives hit the roof.

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The day after the blue wave handed Jeffries the largest House majority in more than a decade, he spoke with Morning Joe about his plans for the next session as Speaker. When the panel asked Jeffries about vengeance against Donald Trump, Jeffries explicitly declared that voters didn't give them the majority just to continue playing games:

Hakeem Jeffries on Morning Joe: The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive. We ran on affordability, we won on affordability, and now it's our job to govern on affordability. https://t.co/b5ieQUbMRO — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 4, 2026

Imagine that – promising voters a rational agenda, and actually sticking to it for the first 24 hours!

Needless to say, this went over like the proverbial flatus in the chapel. It didn't take long before Jeffries faced his first revolt, likely a sign of things to come over the next two years. To be fair, most of the criticism has come from outside the caucus so far, but the activists will not stand by quietly:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., drew progressive criticism Wednesday after saying Democrats should focus on lowering costs following their midterm victories instead of getting "even" with the Trump administration. ... Many progressives want Democrats, now that they will have majorities in the House and Senate, to launch investigations into President Donald Trump, his family and government officials.... "As disheartening as Jeffries' comments were, remember that other House Democrats actually understand the moment and are ready to meet it," Kruse said in a Bluesky post. University of Michigan education professor Ebony Elizabeth Thomas also rejected Jeffries' framing, describing accountability as a matter of justice. "I say this with all love, Brother Leader Jeffries: No," Thomas said in a post responding to the clip. "And it's not (just) retribution. It's restorative justice."

One popular activist on X/Twitter leveled the worst accusation the Left makes these days in reaction to Jeffries' pledge:

⛔️Israeli AIPAC funded Hakeem Jeffries on Morning Joe: “The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive‼️” https://t.co/czO1YUI8hC — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) November 4, 2026

It's always the Joooooos with the Left ... even when it's not.

This follows a remark by Jeffries that eschewed another impeachment attempt. He claimed on Election Night that not a "single member" of his caucus had spoken to him about impeachment plans. That touched off a spicy exchange on CNN between House Democrat Jamie Raskin and former House Republican Dan Crenshaw, which made it pretty clear that Democrats are talking among themselves about it:

Asked Hakeem Jeffries how he plans to handle his first conversation with Trump, especially amid calls for impeachment, and he said he hasn’t had a “single member of the House Democratic Caucus talk to me about impeachment." And scene — after @DanaBashCNN played that clip for Reps. Crenshaw and Raskin: — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 5, 2026

BASH: Congressman Crenshaw, you will not be voting if there is an impeachment. You will not be here in the next Congress, but you certainly have been around for a couple of them that Congressman Raskin talked about.



REP. DAN CRENSHAW, (R-TX): Yeah, a little hard to believe the Democrats aren't going to want to impeach Trump. It's sort of a pastime, but who knows? Look, I do hope that there's things they can work on. (LAUGH)



RASKIN: It's our pastime to defend the Constitution. And if he commits high crimes and misdemeanors, he's subjecting himself.



(CROSSTALK) CRENSHAW: We're going to debate impeachment all day long. It doesn't matter.



RASKIN: It's OK to talk about it now. The Republicans are getting brave about recognizing it.

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And as Crenshaw pointed out, Raskin then previewed the next articles of impeachment:

RASKIN: Elections have consequences. We repudiate and reject your illegal unconstitutional war. We reject and repudiate your illegal tariffs that are ruinous for our economy. And we reject all of the corruption. Your party has no plan and no program for America.



(CROSSTALK) CRENSHAW: I think we're hearing the impeachment speech.



RASKIN: You've got two years coming up where you can try to come up with a program for America. But we reject the war. We reject the tariffs. We reject the corruption. We want the government to serve the American people. And we're going to start by repealing a lot of the terrible stuff you guys did.



CRENSHAW: Tell me how you're going to do it. How are you going to do affordability? How are you going to do that?



RASKIN: Well, we're going to start by getting rid of your illegal tariffs. That's the first thing, which have driven up prices. Then we're going to try to end your illegal war.



(CROSSTALK) CRENSHAW: OK, OK. Again, (inaudible) You can't pass laws.



RASKIN: Wait a minute. We can't pass laws?



CRENSHAW: You don't have 60 votes in the Senate. How do I need to remind you of that?

And this is Jeffries' point, assuming he is indeed serious about dat. Impeachment has been reduced to expressions of inchoate rage at Democrat impotence. Democrats held the House majority for two years during Trump's first term, and the only thing they produced were two impeachments. Those were so devastating that Trump wound up winning the popular vote in 2024 and won every swing state while doing it. Democrats may end up with 56 Senate seats, which is 11 short of enforcing an impeachment. It's pointless.

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If Jeffries really wants to have deliverables over the next two years, he will have to work with Republicans in Congress and/or Donald Trump. Trump is the shortcut, because even if he can get past the filibuster in the Senate (or if Chuck Schumer blows up the filibuster, which I think is likely for reasons I'll explain in a later post), he can't get the two-thirds vote to override a veto. Trump won't work with Jeffries while Democrats attempt another impeachment and neither will other Republicans. That strategy is the perfect recipe for another lost two years, this time while controlling both chambers of Congress.

Jeffries does have one advantage that his predecessors in both parties lacked: a large majority. If progressives and radicals try to muscle him, Jeffries can sideline them a lot easier than Mike Johnson or Nancy Pelosi could. We'll see if he's inclined to do so, but at least for now, it looks like Jeffries has his eyes on a substantive record rather than performative venting.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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