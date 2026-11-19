Give CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin credit for pressing this question yesterday at the NY Times' "Dealbook Summit." Normally, these forums offer a lot more scrutiny of Republican officials and policies and a lot more fluffery for Democrats. J.D. Vance had been scheduled to attend, but the White House pulled him off the stage, ostensibly to deal with Bugmageddon.

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Zohran Mamdani probably expected to get the usual fluffery when he appeared on stage. Instead, Sorkin held his feet to the fire on Mamdani's October 7 messaging, which barely touched on Hamas' atrocities and instead focused on the supposed "genocide" conducted by Israel in Gaza in fighting the war Hamas started. Mamdani clearly had not prepared for this question, nor for Sorkin's ability to shake off Mamdani's spin and put him back on the spot:

Watch Zohran Mamdani squirm and stutter when Andrew Ross Sorkin asks him why he couldn't simply condemn October 7th and criticize Israel the following day. It's such a basic question, and Mamdani cannot bring himself to answer it. Instead, he launches into a lecture about Israeli genocide and his supposed politics of universality. Even when directly confronted about his inability to mourn murdered Jews without immediately invoking Palestinian suffering, he does the exact same thing again. — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) November 19, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared flustered when asked about his Israel-bashing Oct. 7 anniversary post during an onstage interview Wednesday, before doubling down on his tone-deaf remarks accusing the Jewish State of an “ongoing genocide.” Mamdani was asked about his statement marking the third anniversary of Hamas’ deadly invasion of Israel – in which he spent less than a quarter of its time mourning the 1,100 victims of the vicious 2023 terrorist attack and was quickly condemned – during an interview with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook conference. ... Sorkin then asked Mamdani if it would have been more appropriate to have made a statement on Oct. 7 condemning the terror attack, then waiting until Oct. 8 to condemn Israel – a question met with appeals by the conference’s attendees. Hizzoner turned red after the question was posed and stumbled through his response, before alleging that the terror attack had been used “as a justification for all that followed it.” “When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it’s asked about, will be the relationship to October 7,” he said. When Sorkin pushed the mayor, asking him if he understood why others might object to how he remembered the day, he managed to bring the conversation back to the topic of Palestinians.

First off, there is no genocide taking place in Gaza. That's simply a lie. Hamas attempted to launch a war of genocide on October 7, 2023, and committed massive atrocities in that operation. Hamas then hid in civilian areas, a strategy that usually frustrates Israel enough to settle for another useless ceasefire. After the massive numbers of murders, rapes, and kidnappings committed by Hamas – almost entirely against civilians – the Israelis have decided to fight this war to the end of Hamas. In fact, the fighting continues because Hamas refuses to abide by the terms of yet another ceasefire and disarm itself. Their commanders still operate from hospitals and schools, not just war crimes in themselves but also a strategy to give useful idiots and malign radicals an excuse to accuse Israel of genocide.

Is Mamdani a useful idiot or a malign radical? Those are the only two choices, although a third is possible as well: Both.

A better question for Hizzoner may have been this: Why are you so obsessed with Gaza? Mamdani tacitly answers that question in his hamina-hamina response. As Sorkin points out in this exchange, Mamdani got elected on "affordability" concerns, and yet nothing has changed at all over the past year for Big Apple residents. Mamdani's attempts to undermine independent bodegas with Government Cheese Centers has not done anything to restore affordability, mainly because the city-owned grocers have not yet opened even after a year. Mamdani needs Gaza as a distraction, and until now, he's gotten away with it without being asked to seriously explain why he keeps sticking up for the terrorists of October 7.

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Socialists always need an enemy as a distraction from the failures of their own policies. The Left, especially the Marxists and the Islamist symps, have chosen the Jews as their targets, their distraction from their inevitable incompetence. Unfortunately, NYC is stuck with their disgrace for the next three years, and the rest of us are stuck with some Democrat disgraces for longer than that.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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