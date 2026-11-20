One of the most fascinating things about the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America is just how ignorant these people are of how the world works.

Ignorance, in a way, is their superpower, at least when talking to people who share their own preference for appeals to feelings over facts and their complete lack of understanding of how things work.

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At times I feel like I am listening to children who get upset when you tell them that they cannot fly.

"It's unfair that birds can fly and I can't!" Yeah, well, get used to it, kid.

Socialists are the kids who don't listen, run up to the roof and jump down flapping their arms. They're lucky if they just break a bone or two. If we are unlucky, they jump off while we are underneath and everybody gets hurt.

There's no way to have a rational conversation with people who cannot, will not, or choose not to understand how things work. Socialists are such people. No amount of convincing will get them off their stupid and dangerous ideas.

“The employer has the ‘freedom’ to fire the employee. Not the other way around.” @ProfRDWolff speaking about employers’ dictatorial power. https://t.co/QNL6BNAIjE — DSA (@DemSocialists) November 20, 2026

Socialists, everywhere and always, ruin everything they get ahold of, not because the majority of them are evil, although the ones who rise to the top of a socialist system often are, but because they begin with false premises. When their plans fail, their solution is to socialism harder, which is why poverty, tyranny, and eventual murders result. The fault is not in their ideas, but in the people who disagree with them.

Everything will be utopian once the "bad" people are gone, and the circle of bad people grows ever larger as the failures pile up.

Professor Wolff here is a great example of a toddler's mind in the body of a respected Emeritus Professor from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (which, I should disclose, used to be where my parents both taught in the Physics and Astronomy Department). He seems to think resources simply exist by magic and that the only reason they aren't distributed as he would like is that people are hoarding them.

He scoffs — scoffs!—at the idea that people who create businesses actually create something out of nothing, and therefore that it could be fair for them to choose who works for them. The workers should be able to fire the employer too (actually, they can, by leaving, but that is another story).

It's a version of the "Elon Musk is stupid" and "we should nationalize Elon's businesses" with the assumption that SpaceX would exist as it does without him. Entrepreneurs are simply oppressors who bring nothing to the table.

Wolff Responds" Blackmail by Billionaires dated November 11, 2026 https://t.co/CW8brPp2E5 — Richard D. Wolff (@profwolff) November 11, 2026

When I saw that post, I decided to look into Wolff a bit, not out of malice, but to figure out how he thinks and what he taught generations of economics students.

The answers are: 1) he apparently doesn't think; and 2) he taught them nonsense, which explains why so many of them vote for leftists.

I genuinely enjoyed the first part of Wolff's explanation of how billionaires "blackmailed' California voters into rejecting the so-called "Billionaire's Tax." It's blackmail because they told everyone they would leave, and obviously that is not fair.

The way to expand freedom for all is to enslave the wealthy.

Apparently, in a move that would make Ayn Rand guffaw and say, "See! I told you so," Wolff believes that billionaires should be forced to stay in California so their wealth can be raided.

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We've seen that movie before. In the Soviet Union, it was the Kulaks; in the United States, it's the billionaires. They are hoarders, stealing from The People, who contribute all the work and get none of the rewards.

Ironically, his hatred of capitalism is based on another serious flaw: the idea that capitalism immiserates people by making them work without getting their just deserts.

The problem with that argument is simple: in capitalist societies, compared to historical ones, the average person works much less, much less hard, and enjoys far greater prosperity than at any time in human history. We suffer fewer diseases, live longer and healthier lives, and have wealth that was unimaginable to the kings of old. Wolff himself is a perfect example. Rather than slaving away as a serf on an estate doing backbreaking work and fearing regular famines and plagues, he had a nice sinecure at a university in Amherst, Massachusetts, a very nice little town.

The state even paid him using the surplus generated by capitalism to spout nonsense and do political activism. Now, quite comfortably, he sits down with millionaire Hasan Piker to discuss how everybody is oppressed.

Monday at 7PM Eastern Special Economic Update with @profwolff with our special guest @hasanthehun will be live on our channel https://t.co/DYkpx5QtJa https://t.co/C3Hhbg58Kz — Democracy At Work (@democracyatwrk) November 13, 2026

Democratic Socialists, as a group, tend to be failures from the privileged class who don't understand why they, who are so smart, well-educated, credentialed, and well-spoken, don't get the rewards that entrepreneurs do. (Only successful ones, by the way; starting a business is risky, and I doubt Wolff wants the ones who lose it all to get that time and money back.)

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They don't understand how things work, but they know they don't work well because they aren't at the top of the pyramid.

It's unfair!

That's why they keep recruiting people to join them as they climb to the roof to throw themselves off, hoping that THIS TIME we can all fly if we flap our wings hard enough.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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