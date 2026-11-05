First Lawfare Target: James O'Keefe

Democrats have been promising lawfare against conservatives, and even people who worked with conservatives, for months now.

For all the dark warnings about Trump going after his political opponents, there really hasn't been much movement on that front except for people who are pretty obviously guilty of breaking the law, like Ilhan Omar and James Comey. And frankly, I doubt either of them will actually pay for their crimes, but that is another story.

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But Democrats don't really have any scruples about such matters. Democrats actually ran on platforms of jailing Trump on unspecified crimes; New York actually changed the statute of limitations on a law specifically to imprison Trump, prosecuted him without a clear theory of a crime he committed, and managed to convict him in a venue where you could convince everybody to simply execute Trump for existing.

In 2017 Mary Moriarty oversaw the rape prosecution of Somalian Abdihamat Bille Mohamed. She released him with no jail time. In 2025 Abdihamat Bille Mohamed raped 2 more women. Now she wants to put James O’Keefe and Cam Higby in jail for exposing voter fraud. We can’t coexist. https://t.co/4AoW92EXl2 — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 28, 2026

I've already written about the promises to jail Trump's "collaborators," and shown you videos of Democrats promising to destroy people who associated with Trump, but many people assume that is just talk.

It is not.

IT BEGINS: I just received summons today to appear in criminal court in Minneapolis on November 16th. I’m calling on all journalists to appear in solidarity with the 1st amendment. https://t.co/rbv0IAZV8Q — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2026

James O'Keefe is being prosecuted for...it's not exactly certain what. The claim is that he lied in order to vote, except he didn't vote or even ask for a ballot. He simply went in and talked to election officials about what it would take to vote, and it's too damn embarrassing that he exposed that he COULD have gotten a ballot and vouched for eight other people to get ballots, despite clearly being in disguise.

The secretary of state has said that lying to election officials is a crime in itself, but that is absurd, since there was no overt act. The only "lie" was using a fake name, and since he didn't swear under penalty of perjury — which WOULD be a crime — he obviously committed no crime.

https://t.co/7LspHZITXR — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 29, 2026

In other words, they are doing the old "the process is the punishment" two-step, with the added bonus that they might be able to try him in a jurisdiction where having the name "James O'Keefe" is a crime in itself.

It costs time, energy, and lots of money to fight a criminal case, and even the County Prosecutor admits that O'Keefe had no intention of voting.

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Moriarty expressed special anger at O'Keefe for undermining faith in Minnesota's vouching system. Which is obviously true, but only because the vouching system is inherently unsafe, and the video proves it.

That was O'Keefe's real crime: proving that a man in a costume with a fake accent can get a ballot and vouch for eight other unknown people.

If you have faith in that system, you are a fool, and Moriarty wants you to be a fool, and will punish O'Keefe for exposing that.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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