Threats and Condemnations Are the Wages of Crossing Jihadis

I don't want to overplay Haley Stevens' heroism. Rejecting Abdul El-Sayed shouldn't be that difficult for any normal person in normal times.

If you had told a Democrat in 2001 that their party would be endorsing candidates who support the Muslim Brotherhood, campaigning with people who justify 9/11, siding with the Iranian regime, and campaigning in Mosques with Imams who call America the Great Satan, they would call you crazy.

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@cenkuygur @AbdulElSayed So American. https://t.co/s6gBD3pMw1 — E (@E_M_914) November 2, 2026

Now, if you reject that candidate, you are a traitor, and a popular leftist Muslim commentator would mutter darkly about potential consequences.

@WajahatAli How does threatening America if the Muslim candidate loses allay fears of Islamism and Jihad? — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) November 1, 2026

If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics. The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning. If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment. And that reckoning will still come.

The Muslim attacks on Stevens as a tool of the Jews were something to behold, pretty much confirming every sane person's belief that antisemitism is the bedrock principle of El-Sayed's most enthusiastic supporters, but the backlash against Stevens was party-wide.

@KeithOlbermann "vermin-like betrayal" Nazi rhetoric, straight up. — Random Oregonian (@RandomOregf2) November 1, 2026

She was booted from the Democrat Party by the Michigan chair; people who claim to love Haley as a person — dear friends, they claim — attacked her in the most personal ways. And prominent Democrats are implying that she is caving to her Jewish fiancé and incapable of thinking for herself.

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens: "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom." They're coming completely unglued. https://t.co/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

The vitriol was off the charts, and more than a few people made not-so-veiled threats about unspecified revenge once the election is over. Stevens' top staff all quit, which was to be expected, I suppose, but it was quite the shock to see the party of women and of compassion speculate about how insane she has gone or how she was being led around by the nose by her Jewish fiancé.

"People are concerned about (Haley Stevens) and her state." They are trying to paint her as having a mental breakdown. Pretty wild stuff from the Democrats! — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) November 2, 2026

The greatest irony of this whole affair is that all Abdul El-Sayed had to do to get Haley Stevens' endorsement was reject Hasan Piker and the accusation that Jews are the reason why inflation exists. And he couldn't do it. El-Sayed literally chose Hasan Piker over a certain endorsement by a fellow Democrat, while Piker himself is NOT a Democrat, but a member of a party that openly says it wants to take the party away from its current leaders.

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UNHINGED! Hasan Piker goes on an angry rant about Haley Stevens: "Would they treat her as a RATFUCKER and as a SPOILER, making ridiculous demands like a petulant child!” https://t.co/BzWS0n3384 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2026

The Democrats are complaining that Stevens has abandoned the Democrat Party, without noticing that the current crop of leftist Democrat candidates aren't even Democrats. They idolize people like Graham Platner, Zohran Mamdani, and AOC, none of whom are loyal to the Democrat Party. They openly acknowledge that they run as Democrats merely to get on the ballot.

Not be outdone, here comes George Conway effectively calling Stevens a mental patient. The Party of Women and the Tolerant Left having a banner afternoon. https://t.co/FKBz0cly6t — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2026

The current crop of Democrat leaders has zero principles. They ally with Bill Kristol, Liz Cheney, and George Conway on the one end and Hasan Piker and Graham Platner on the other. Their excuse is that they must "save democracy," which is as coherent as "we must burn the village down in order to save it."

@hasanthehun Haley Stevens asked El-Sayed to condemn an ad tying Michigan grocery prices to aid for Israel. Hasan's answer: "israel first" Democrats serving "foreign lobbies," "disloyal fascist collaborators." She couldn't have made her case better herself. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 1, 2026

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It really is striking to me how far the Democrat Party has fallen. Not that I expect any political party to genuinely stick to principles over Party in any but the most severe cases, since politics is a team sport, but you would think that allying with people who openly want America destroyed would qualify. Instead, they have decided that Mao Zedong is a hero, and that Jews are a great whipping boy.

Bill Kristol accusing a female Member of Congress of having a “breakdown” because she made a political decision he didn’t like. Any wonder why Stevens doesn’t feel welcome in the Democratic Party rn? — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2026

In just the past year, the Democrat Party has embraced a candidate who openly said he wanted his political opponent and his children dead, a rapist with a Nazi tattoo, whom they only abandoned when the polls collapsed, open communists, a man who volunteered for an al Qaeda-linked organization, and a Muslim Brotherhood-linked candidate for Senate.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will be an incredible fighter for Michiganders. Abdul represents the future of our party. Don’t get distracted by the noise from shills for AIPAC. Money out of politics. More money in your pockets. Medicare for All. That’s the fight. Vote Abdul. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 1, 2026

They defend Somali fraud, embrace Ilhan Omar and even argue that her being guilty of immigration fraud should be ignored because Trump hates her, and Elissa Slotkin is taking trips to Poland and Hungary to learn how best to put Republicans in jail.

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Ladies, are you paying attention? If you step out of line, if you don’t do as you’re told as a Democrat, they will vilify, objectify, and attack you. Vermin. Clown. Loser. Used condom. Traitor. WAKE UP. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 2, 2026

It's impossible to overstate how far outside the norm all this is, nor how dangerous it is. Yet ordinary Democrats have, on the whole, shrugged.

TDS is a powerful drug.

@mattklewis Just say "Jews." Stop being a coward. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 2, 2026

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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