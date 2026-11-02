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Threats and Condemnations Are the Wages of Crossing Jihadis

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Nov 02, 2026 10:00 AM
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Threats and Condemnations Are the Wages of Crossing Jihadis
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

I don't want to overplay Haley Stevens' heroism. Rejecting Abdul El-Sayed shouldn't be that difficult for any normal person in normal times. 

If you had told a Democrat in 2001 that their party would be endorsing candidates who support the Muslim Brotherhood, campaigning with people who justify 9/11, siding with the Iranian regime, and campaigning in Mosques with Imams who call America the Great Satan, they would call you crazy. 

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Now, if you reject that candidate, you are a traitor, and a popular leftist Muslim commentator would mutter darkly about potential consequences. 

If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics.  

The fire will rise. 

It's over. 

People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning.  

If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment.  

And that reckoning will still come.

The Muslim attacks on Stevens as a tool of the Jews were something to behold, pretty much confirming every sane person's belief that antisemitism is the bedrock principle of El-Sayed's most enthusiastic supporters, but the backlash against Stevens was party-wide.

She was booted from the Democrat Party by the Michigan chair; people who claim to love Haley as a person — dear friends, they claim — attacked her in the most personal ways. And prominent Democrats are implying that she is caving to her Jewish fiancé and incapable of thinking for herself. 

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The vitriol was off the charts, and more than a few people made not-so-veiled threats about unspecified revenge once the election is over. Stevens' top staff all quit, which was to be expected, I suppose, but it was quite the shock to see the party of women and of compassion speculate about how insane she has gone or how she was being led around by the nose by her Jewish fiancé. 

The greatest irony of this whole affair is that all Abdul El-Sayed had to do to get Haley Stevens' endorsement was reject Hasan Piker and the accusation that Jews are the reason why inflation exists. And he couldn't do it. El-Sayed literally chose Hasan Piker over a certain endorsement by a fellow Democrat, while Piker himself is NOT a Democrat, but a member of a party that openly says it wants to take the party away from its current leaders. 

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The Democrats are complaining that Stevens has abandoned the Democrat Party, without noticing that the current crop of leftist Democrat candidates aren't even Democrats. They idolize people like Graham Platner, Zohran Mamdani, and AOC, none of whom are loyal to the Democrat Party. They openly acknowledge that they run as Democrats merely to get on the ballot. 

The current crop of Democrat leaders has zero principles. They ally with Bill Kristol, Liz Cheney, and George Conway on the one end and Hasan Piker and Graham Platner on the other. Their excuse is that they must "save democracy," which is as coherent as "we must burn the village down in order to save it."

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It really is striking to me how far the Democrat Party has fallen. Not that I expect any political party to genuinely stick to principles over Party in any but the most severe cases, since politics is a team sport, but you would think that allying with people who openly want America destroyed would qualify. Instead, they have decided that Mao Zedong is a hero, and that Jews are a great whipping boy. 

In just the past year, the Democrat Party has embraced a candidate who openly said he wanted his political opponent and his children dead, a rapist with a Nazi tattoo, whom they only abandoned when the polls collapsed, open communists, a man who volunteered for an al Qaeda-linked organization, and a Muslim Brotherhood-linked candidate for Senate. 

They defend Somali fraud, embrace Ilhan Omar and even argue that her being guilty of immigration fraud should be ignored because Trump hates her, and Elissa Slotkin is taking trips to Poland and Hungary to learn how best to put Republicans in jail. 

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It's impossible to overstate how far outside the norm all this is, nor how dangerous it is. Yet ordinary Democrats have, on the whole, shrugged. 

TDS is a powerful drug. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining HotAir VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HASAN PIKER

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