Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., stands virtually alone as a congressional Democrat who worries about a nuclear-armed Iran, or more precisely, who worries that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran should be dealt with and dealt with now.

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Our allies, including those in Europe and Canada, appear to think differently about Iran. They are far more consumed by their hatred of President Donald Trump to worry about a fanatical regime that vows to destroy them if allowed the opportunity. Their eyes remain shut even after the American-Israeli war has demonstrated that Iran possesses missile capabilities to reach targets far beyond what the intelligence analysts thought possible.

Our allies remain unperturbed even as the war has again shown the Iranian leadership's willingness to do anything to retain power, including but not limited to killing an estimated 40,000 unarmed Iranians, placing civilians in front of military targets and cutting off 20% of the world's oil supply to fight its enemies.

In July, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., appeared in an episode of comedian Theo Von's podcast "This Past Weekend" and discussed why Trump acted and why he did so now:

"Our intelligence, here's what our intelligence showed, and I've seen it. It's classified, but I've seen it. But I can give you a general outline.

"Our intelligence showed that Iran was building up its missile capacity, both ballistic and cruise, and they were going to compile so many missiles and drones that they were going to turn to America and Israel and say, 'We're restarting our nuclear weapons program. And if you try to stop us, we're going to destroy the rest of the Middle East. And by the way, our missiles can now reach London and Paris, Paris and Germany.'

"And President Trump was faced with, well, 'Do I let them continue?' He had already bombed their nuclear -- some of their nuclear facilities. But he was faced with the decision, 'Do I let them get to the point where they have so many missiles and drones, ballistic and cruise, that they could destroy the Middle East, that they could hit London, that they might even be able to hit the United States? Or do I go in to stop them?' And he did. ...

"We cannot let these people have a nuclear weapon. These people are stone-cold crazy."

One might have thought that Kennedy's public revelation might have caused our allies finally to sit up straight and pay just a bit more attention to the peril of Iran, if not actually join the fight.

But as to Europe, their collective welfare-state economies run at half-speed compared to the U.S. economy. Young Europeans, restless and angry about their future precisely because of their suffocating welfare state and decades of legal and illegal immigration, could not care less about what future they would have if Iran had nuclear weapons.

Under pressure by Trump, our NATO allies, except for Spain, agreed to spend 5% of their GDP on defense when most were not spending the previous benchmark of 2%. With the street protests in countries like France over alleged underinvestment in public education, it's difficult to see how the new NATO commitment can possibly be met.

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Stateside, the incoming congressional Democrats not only oppose the Iran war, save Fetterman, but publicly promise to cut off funding to stop it. They correctly blame Trump's decision to go to war on rising gas prices, but apparently believe Trump woke up eight months ago and decided to bomb Iran rather than to play a round of golf.

The No. 1 concern of midterm voters is the economy, with the majority saying they are economically worse off since Trump 2.0. Gas prices before the war dropped to a five-year low, with some places in the country with gas under $2 a gallon. When the war ends, lower gas prices will return. In fact, prices month to month have already dropped.

The "affordability" demands of the Democrats and democratic socialists lead right to the protests we witness today in the streets of London, Paris and Rome. The brass ring is Medicare for All, a government healthcare takeover that 75% of its advocates falsely believe can be paid for by taxing the aforementioned billions who, of course, do not pay their fair share.

Someone once said, "You have a thousand problems -- until you lose your health. Then you have one problem." The world will have one problem if it ignores Iran's determination to get a nuclear bomb.

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Just ask Fetterman.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.





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