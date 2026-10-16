What's With All Those Tucker 'Horse' Memes?

I woke up this morning to a feed full of two things: videos of Elon Musk's new flying supercar that can drive upside down, jump over obstacles, and do flips all while driving autonomously, and Tucker Carlson horse memes.

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Needless to say, once I realized the car videos were real, not AI-generated, I understood their ubiquity. It's not exactly clear you NEED a car co-designed by SpaceX and Tesla, but just about any guy who played with Hot Wheels knows the world is a much, much better place when one exists.

It's sort of like going to the range and firing a minigun. It is, quite literally, something nobody outside the military needs, but man, would it be fun to shoot? Of course it would, and if you don't think so, you need to see your doctor about your Low-T.

But Tucker Carlson and horses? I still didn't get that until I watched this:

Tucker Carlson on watching b*stiality p*rnography: "If you look at p*rnography enough or b*stiality videos all day: after a while, like, it's kind of an attractive horse, I get it. I'm not into it personally, but it's not crazy." https://t.co/mSai5damcf — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 15, 2026

Now, to be fair, Tucker makes a fair point, if in the most inelegant way. He is trying to describe a concrete example of the Overton Window, where our perceptions of what is acceptable are at least partially determined by the social circumstances we live in. If we are constantly exposed to something, it becomes normal, not extreme.

Now, whenever someone says “I saw Tucker Carlson riding a horse last night” you’ll have to wonder what exactly that means. https://t.co/vFeXhm1uSI — Cali (@Dennis_in_Cali) October 16, 2026

But of course, one need not be fair to Tucker Carlson, since he is never, ever fair to anybody else. Tucker Carlson regularly lies about what people said or believe, as in this clip where he insists that Ben Shapiro is for the extermination of all human life on Earth.

Ben Shapiro: Dropping a nuclear bomb is a serious thing that should never be taken lightly. Tucker Carlson, heir to the Swanson frozen burrito fortune: Ben Shapiro is low IQ, and he wants the US to nuke civilians for Israel and cause the deaths of 8.3 BILLION people. https://t.co/Ldiy0cYega — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 15, 2026

Goose. Gander. You get it. Tucker is a master of creating false logical connections, so when he leaves the lane open, it's rather amusing to see his defenders say, "He didn't MEAN that, you know!"

The thing Tucker likes most about horses is they don't have sharp nails like a dog, because scratch marks are hard to explain to your wife at 3am. — Yiddish_Liberty (@Yiddish_Liberty) October 16, 2026

And, to be honest, there is a bizarre trend among podcasters to put out kooky ideas suggesting that bestiality is actually OK, and Tucker is, honestly, in the same ideological lane as those guys.

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These people are weird. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 16, 2026

Is it a stretch to claim that Tucker's appreciation for the attractiveness of some horses is related to the sexual fetishes of his ideological fellow travelers? Well, perhaps it is unfair, but any more unfair than Tucker's insinuations about others that he makes every day?

Tucker Carlson at the airport: - Name? - Tucker Carlson. - Sex? - Three to five times a week. - No, I mean male or female? - Male, female, sometimes horse. - Holy cow! - Yes, cow, sheep, camel, animals in general. - Oh dear! - No, no! Deer run too fast. https://t.co/TZwtAu99HR — Georgi Georgiev (@georgi79384) October 16, 2026

While these sorts of meme wars are, pretty objectively, sophomoric, the groypers complaining that Tucker is being treated unfairly have no basis to appeal to our better selves. Their whole shtick is appealing to the worst in others, mischaracterizing what people say, and slandering decent people for political points and the sheer fun of destroying others.

Love is love❤️ https://t.co/yiVJ1V9LHo — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) October 16, 2026

Does Tucker watch bestiality porn? I doubt it, even though he seems to know more about it than I do. Is it fair that people are using his bizarre rant to make fun of him? It depends on what you consider fair, I suppose. In polite society we don't go out of our way to take statements out of context to slander him, but Tucker left polite society far behind quite a while ago.

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Horses when they see Tucker Carlson and Cent Ugar approaching them: — Yoav Kaufman 🇮🇱 (@yoavkaufman) October 16, 2026

In other words, Tucker is getting a taste of his own medicine, or should I say snake oil. It may not be pretty to watch, or you may find it funny, as a few of these memes truly are.

But as with Jesse Ventura and the minigun, it's payback time.

Tucker: "I like camels with the fuller lips and symmetrical humps" https://t.co/i4nBS0LT68 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2026

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