'Palestinians' Pulled a 'Bait and Switch' on Credulous Western Governments

A bit over a year ago, the Canadians, French, British, and Australians boldly recognized a Palestinian state, mainly as a way to rebuke Israel for defending itself.

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Jews are expected to roll over and die, and Israelis refused to do that, so they needed to be punished.

But even these nitwits recognized that the Palestinian Authority was not fit to be a real government, so they told the world that their recognition was predicated on holding elections, reforming their practices, stopping the "Pay to Slay" programs, and disarming.

Within a year. Recognition first, performance later. Because that is how good deals are made, right? When you sell something to sketchy people online, you don't usually send them the product and ask them to pay you sometime next year, when they get around to it?

It's the Art of the Deal, you see.

Well, in the most shocking development since the sun rose in the East this morning, the Palestinian Authority has fulfilled none of its promises and just "postponed" elections yet again. Elections that have been delayed for two decades.

omg the terror state lied to get statehood recognition and bottomless foreign aid who could have seen this coming — Tristin Hopper (@TristinHopper) October 13, 2026

Our Western allies are shocked and disappointed, and have sent a strongly worded press release.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, deeply regret the Palestinian President's decision to postpone the Palestinian Legislative Council elections as well as the Presidential elections to September 2027. “Nearly two decades have passed since the last Palestinian Legislative Council elections and five years since the planned 2021 elections were postponed. An entire generation of Palestinians has reached adulthood without the opportunity to choose their elected representatives. This delay will be deeply disappointing and once again deprive Palestinians of the opportunity to vote and will further erode public confidence in democratic institutions. “We acknowledge that significant challenges and impediments have affected the ability to conduct elections in a manner fully consistent with international standards and with the participation of all eligible Palestinians. We commend the important work of the Central Elections Commission in advancing practical preparations to address these challenges and facilitate voter participation. “Credible elections are an important element of the commitment that President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority made to reform, including democratic renewal and accountable governance, and are in line with the July 2025 New York Declaration. “Strengthening Palestinian governance is essential to continue building the institutional foundations of a viable two-state solution, which is the only path to lasting peace and security for both Israel and Palestine. As longstanding supporters of Palestinian self-determination, we call on the Palestinian Authority to reconsider the decision to postpone elections and to take the necessary steps to hold legislative and presidential elections, without further delay. “We will continue to support efforts to deliver on these elections. We reiterate our call on Israel to refrain from actions that could impede the conduct of elections, including the practical arrangements necessary for all Palestinians to participate. “Lastly, we reiterate our longstanding position that Hamas can have no role in the future governance of Palestine.”

The closest the P.A. has come to fulfilling any of the promises it made in order to get recognition from these states was renaming their program to pay the families of "martyrs" who commit terrorist acts to one implying that they are just giving welfare payments, not making explicit payments for killing Jews.

Wow. Stunning and brave move.

Cutting deals with the Palestinians resembles cutting a deal with Darth Vader. Darth sets the terms, and the promises mean nothing. Pray they don't change the deal even more.

Abbas basically declared himself President for Life over 20 years ago, although he has promised and postponed elections in the past. He did so again, and in return he got one of his most prized wishes: formal recognition from Great Power countries.

He reneged again, just weeks after reaffirming at the United Nations that he would hold elections next month. Now that he has what he wanted. He gets treated like a hero, and then stabs everybody in the back.

This is who the Palestinians are, and everybody should have known it. Not even President Joe Biden would have been this stupid or venal.

I, for one, don't believe for a second that any of the four leaders who agreed to recognize 'Palestine' actually believed that anything would change; they were bowing to public pressure that has been ginned up through propaganda campaigns.

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The irony is thick: every single one of these governments works tirelessly to suppress "misinformation," but when push comes to shove, they bow to pressure created by actual misinformation campaigns, further that misinformation themselves by joining the chorus portraying the Palestinians as innocent victims and partners for peace.

And now they are complaining.

Are they idiots? Or is this all performative?

Embrace the power of "And."

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