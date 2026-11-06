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Mass Shooting at Citibank Tampa Campus Stopped by a Marine With a Gun

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 06, 2026 5:20 PM
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Mass Shooting at Citibank Tampa Campus Stopped by a Marine With a Gun
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

This is a ghastly story with almost the best ending.

And I'll warn you now: if you have a tender heart, THE VIDEO IS VIOLENT AND CAN BE DISTURBING.

If you're like me, it warmed the cockles of my heart for two reasons - justice served and so proud of my Marine Corps brother.

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A $2,500 credit card collections bill started it.

Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Pearson of Orlando received a sheriff's court summons over a delinquent Citibank credit card account. His response was to call Citibank's collections attorney. While demanding the debt be canceled, he issued a threat - he would shortly be at their location at the sprawling Citibank Hillsborough County corporate campus, with his weapons 'and my insanity.'

...During the phone call, investigators said Pearson gave the collection firm an ultimatum, warning that he was armed and prepared to kill if the court summons was not dismissed.

The sheriff said Pearson told the office: "Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest and my insanity, you mf’ing cancel this court case. Do you understand me? They are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f with me."

Citibank's head of security, a retired Secret Service agent, treated the warning as an active threat and notified authorities. Officers with the Orlando Police Department went to Pearson's home for a welfare check, but his wife told officers he had already left while visibly angry without revealing his destination.

THEY'RE ONLY AN HOUR AND THREE MINUTES AWAY, SO THE LAST THING YOU WANT TO DO IS 'F' WITH ME

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When Pearson arrived, he didn't park. He blew through the campus gate, his car barreling into the open-air seating where many of the employees were at tables, enjoying a break or eating under the umbrellas.

Pearson hopped out of his vehicle and immediately shot 41-year-old LeAnne Selman, a long-time Citibank HR employee beloved by her fellow workers. He hit her three times before his weapon malfunctioned.

As the gravely injured woman tried desperately to crawl away, Pearson walked back to his car, pulled a handgun out, and returned to cold-bloodedly execute her.

3200 employees ran for their lives, looking for exits or a safe place to hide from the madman. 

Pearson went on the hunt through the suddenly deserted common area.

The video is chilling.

Frustrated by finding no one in the open plaza, Pearson threw open the doors to the cafeteria to begin a search for targets there.

An absolutely terrifying moment for those who had fled indoors.

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Unnoticed, one man had run toward the shooting and established a tactical position in the doorway of the men's room after getting a bead on the shooter's position.

That man's name is John Fraley. He's a member of Citibank's security team, but also a vice president of Citibank security operations, and a Marine Corps veteran.

He was determined, as Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister would later relate, that 'this would end here.'

Fraley waits until Pearson comes into the cafeteria, through the banks of microwaves, and then unloads on the monster.

Oh, he stops firing when Pearson hits the deck, but the second that SOB lifts his weapon? 

More rounds go center mass. 

Beauty.

[FTR: the perp was unalived, pronounced dead at the local hospital]

[Beege ADDS: It looks like the station took their video private. This one will have to do.]

Police and Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies then made an exhaustive search of the extensive campus, gently moving the terrified employees they found safely out of hiding places.

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...The Citibank campus is in suburban Tampa and includes four three-story office buildings that house thousands of the banking giant’s employees.

Radio traffic on Broadcastify.com from officers who responded to the Citibank complex described an exhaustive floor-by-floor search of the complex's buildings. Officers found people sheltering in locked rooms and closets, and carefully escorted them from the buildings and parking garage.

So grateful there were no further casualties, all thanks to the courage and quick thinking of Mr. Fraley.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Pearson's unhinged savagery, LeAnne Selman.

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Interestingly enough, the CBS report last night noted that Citibank has a training program for employees to conceal carry on campus, too. That's pretty radical corporate thinking as these things go.

But I would feel great working there knowing that the security team watching over me is first-rate.

THE HERO SECURITY TEAM MEMBER IS A COMPANY VP WHO POLICE SAY DID NOT HAVE TO STOP AND CONFRONT THE GUNMAN...

...BUT CHOSE TO DO IT ANYWAY

And thank God.

..."Because of the heroic actions of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended," Chronister said.

A Citigroup spokesperson also commended the security team.

"Our hearts are heavy, but they are also full of gratitude," Ed Skyler, the head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs at Citigroup, said during Thursday's briefing. "We are grateful to the actions of our security team, their heroic actions to prevent this tragedy from becoming even worse."

The sheriff's description of what happened in the cafeteria is just glorious to listen to.

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Good guy with a gun.

And a Marine who's not afraid to use it.

#SemperFi

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News Topics CONCEALED CARRY | FLORIDA | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | MILITARY | VIDEO

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