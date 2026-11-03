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Carney-Val Signals Change in the Autumn Air: Upon Further Reflection...MAGA MAGA MAGA?

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 03, 2026 11:30 AM
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Carney-Val Signals Change in the Autumn Air: Upon Further Reflection...MAGA MAGA MAGA?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Where would we be without our northern neighbors? Probably exactly where we are, since they need us far more than we've ever needed them.

Now, this condition irritates them to no end, and I get it. It's kind of like being the shortest brother or the least attractive sister. You either roll with what life dealt you and go forth cheerfully to prosper on your own terms, or you fight against what you can't change and make yourself miserable with unending frustration.

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This is what the Syrupeans have chosen to do lately, because Donald Trump - as he does to so many all over the world and at home - makes them crazy. This seething, puerile resentment is what their Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has chosen to exploit in his quest to somehow join his wispy fiefdom to the icy-cold dominatrix known as the European Union.

KISSES AWAY

Some Syrupeans certainly seem easily swayed by their emotions, and such things are taken seriously in Canada, unlike here in the United States.

Take, for instance, this panel featuring what looks like a Snidely Whiplash impersonator seriously discussing 'neurodivergence.'

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That dapper purple whatever is reportedly a local drag queen in daywear on a Saskatoon YouTube channel devoted to 'disabilities and marginalized communities.' The above segment was scheduled to 'discuss neurodivergence and the local drag community.' It was the second part of their 'drag focus.'

This kind of illustrates what Canada with Mark Carney at the helm looks like right now. Serious-sounding but complete fantasy argle-bargle issuing from a mouth sporting an eyebrow-pencil Snidely Whiplash mustache drawn above it. The entire enterprise is festooned with purple sequins to make what is chaotically sinister and ugly look pretty.

WE SEE OUR VALUES MOST ALIGNED WITH THOSE OF THE EU

That should be a pretty terrifying statement for Canadians who thought they had a sovereign country and hoped to maintain a high standard of living. Safeguarding these basic human aspirations, along with national security, is not a lot to expect from a country's leader. It should be their solemn duty.

This sort of euro-globalist-collective hive video that Carney dropped on Sunday should send chills up every freedom-loving European spine. It seems distinctly un-Canadian to me.

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And the promises in it are so totally at odds with what actually happens in an EU takeover, what Europe looks like at this moment - which is what the PM is courting - that it's breathtaking in its bald-faced mendacity.

  • affordability for our families
  • opportunity for our students, our people, our businesses, our researchers
  • reinforce our sovereignty, our independence
  • continue to ensure our citizens have the freedoms they enjoy

Holy smokes. He'd better hope no Canadians have access to the innerwebs and can see what's happening in Europe - how free they are, all the affordability and sovereignty washing over the place. And business opportunities galore, right?

And a caveat - those are the businesses still IN Europe. There are fewer of all description by the day.

But Carney's already made the first installment on buying an EU club membership, and he's not fooling anyone with the 'Ukraine' bit.

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That same Sunday, however, with all the glitzy videos and over-confident, kicked-back-in-a-club-chair chats with reporters, this little nugget dropped...

...This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. 

Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome.

...and everyone's jaw hit the floor.

Where did this suddenly come from...and why?

Did the EU 'associate' deal blowing up send Carney scuttling back to the table?

What had happened to the PM's bon vivant 'we'll just wait for the next president for a deal' bravado from JUST THE DAY BEFORE?

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Layoffs in Canada have been devastating, with over 110,000 in August and September alone. Pressure building on the PM?

They asked Trump later that afternoon about the talks no one knew were still going, and the president said, 'Yeah. There was a 'concept.'

Is Carney coming around...

...or is it yet another stall until he can get through the next set of elections on December 7?

He wants Canada to be part of the EU so badly he can taste it. And he'll take Canada down with him to achieve it.

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His economic playbook is pure top-down control: crush everyday workers with regulatory bloat, let the local economy rot, and swoop in with digital tracking and corporate carbon schemes that make his billionaire buddies richer. Exactly what EU did to the UK economy. But hey, who needs democracy when an elitist can micromanage your wallet? Elbows Up (EU)#CdnPoli #MarkCarney #Technocrat #GlobalElite

This is the question right here, and I'm not sure, much like our deepest blue cities, that it ever gets answered the way you would think it should.

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...And now the media needs to convince Canadians that losing jobs and not being able to afford to live in Canada is going to be worth the wait. How bad does it have to get before Canadians wake up?

HOW BAD DOES IT HAVE TO GET BEFORE THEY WAKE UP?

It will be years before anything positive from alignment with the EU can trickle across the pond.

It will be tonight here in the States...or maybe weeks from now in California and Arizona...when we know if enough voters woke up and came out to say 'enough.'

I sure hope they do.


 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CANADA | DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | MARK CARNEY | TRADE

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