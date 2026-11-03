Carney-Val Signals Change in the Autumn Air: Upon Further Reflection...MAGA MAGA MAGA?

Where would we be without our northern neighbors? Probably exactly where we are, since they need us far more than we've ever needed them.

Now, this condition irritates them to no end, and I get it. It's kind of like being the shortest brother or the least attractive sister. You either roll with what life dealt you and go forth cheerfully to prosper on your own terms, or you fight against what you can't change and make yourself miserable with unending frustration.

Advertisement

This is what the Syrupeans have chosen to do lately, because Donald Trump - as he does to so many all over the world and at home - makes them crazy. This seething, puerile resentment is what their Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has chosen to exploit in his quest to somehow join his wispy fiefdom to the icy-cold dominatrix known as the European Union.

KISSES AWAY

"We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. Dear @MarkJCarney, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU." — President @vonderleyen at #SOTEU 2026 https://t.co/2fHbn5pED6 — European Commission (@EU_Commission) September 16, 2026

Some Syrupeans certainly seem easily swayed by their emotions, and such things are taken seriously in Canada, unlike here in the United States.

Take, for instance, this panel featuring what looks like a Snidely Whiplash impersonator seriously discussing 'neurodivergence.'

Looney Leftoids in Saskatoon, SK talk about neurodivergence like it’s real. However, neurodivergence is a branding exercise, not biology. Everyone’s brain is shaped by unique combinations of thousands of genetic variants. Attention, social processing, sensory thresholds, and executive function are all continuous traits. There is no natural “neurotypical” baseline, just statistical averages. DNA doesnt care about your hashtags and delusions — Vancity Vice (@VanCityVice) October 29, 2026

That dapper purple whatever is reportedly a local drag queen in daywear on a Saskatoon YouTube channel devoted to 'disabilities and marginalized communities.' The above segment was scheduled to 'discuss neurodivergence and the local drag community.' It was the second part of their 'drag focus.'

This kind of illustrates what Canada with Mark Carney at the helm looks like right now. Serious-sounding but complete fantasy argle-bargle issuing from a mouth sporting an eyebrow-pencil Snidely Whiplash mustache drawn above it. The entire enterprise is festooned with purple sequins to make what is chaotically sinister and ugly look pretty.

Mark Carney on the rupture with the US: "We're over-dependent on the US, too closely connected to the US. When we look around the world, we see our values most aligned with those of the EU. And in fact, we're very complementary in what our strengths are." https://t.co/OnHdinHdLx — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) October 31, 2026

WE SEE OUR VALUES MOST ALIGNED WITH THOSE OF THE EU

That should be a pretty terrifying statement for Canadians who thought they had a sovereign country and hoped to maintain a high standard of living. Safeguarding these basic human aspirations, along with national security, is not a lot to expect from a country's leader. It should be their solemn duty.

This sort of euro-globalist-collective hive video that Carney dropped on Sunday should send chills up every freedom-loving European spine. It seems distinctly un-Canadian to me.

Advertisement

Our alliance with the EU will give our citizens more choice, more opportunity, and a more affordable future. https://t.co/GmXLv5OXOY — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 1, 2026

And the promises in it are so totally at odds with what actually happens in an EU takeover, what Europe looks like at this moment - which is what the PM is courting - that it's breathtaking in its bald-faced mendacity.

affordability for our families

opportunity for our students, our people, our businesses, our researchers

reinforce our sovereignty, our independence

continue to ensure our citizens have the freedoms they enjoy

Holy smokes. He'd better hope no Canadians have access to the innerwebs and can see what's happening in Europe - how free they are, all the affordability and sovereignty washing over the place. And business opportunities galore, right?

The average European energy company earns a 9% net margin after investing billions and creating jobs. The state takes: 21% of its profits 30% of its revenue 45% of total employee labour costs. 50% of the final energy price. And some people still want more government. — Daniel Lacalle Official Account (@dlacalle_IA) October 30, 2026

And a caveat - those are the businesses still IN Europe. There are fewer of all description by the day.

But Carney's already made the first installment on buying an EU club membership, and he's not fooling anyone with the 'Ukraine' bit.

Advertisement

@WiretapMediaHQ He is not loaning it. He’s laundering it. It’s money laundering & all the Elbozos up cheer like idiots. — Walking By Faith (@PheonixRising50) October 30, 2026

That same Sunday, however, with all the glitzy videos and over-confident, kicked-back-in-a-club-chair chats with reporters, this little nugget dropped...

Good conversation with President @realDonaldTrump on the future of Canada-U.S. trade. This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 1, 2026

...This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome.



...and everyone's jaw hit the floor.

Where did this suddenly come from...and why?

Did the EU 'associate' deal blowing up send Carney scuttling back to the table?

What had happened to the PM's bon vivant 'we'll just wait for the next president for a deal' bravado from JUST THE DAY BEFORE?

Advertisement

Q: You're willing to wait for the next U.S. president if that's what it takes? Canada's Carney: Well, we'll have to if that's what it takes. Yeah. And American families, American businesses will also lose out because of that. They're not winners in this circumstance. https://t.co/vMQkiRDm3q — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 31, 2026

Layoffs in Canada have been devastating, with over 110,000 in August and September alone. Pressure building on the PM?

@JayGenXer He seems to purposely be putting out mixed messages as to keep the population confused and left second guessing. — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) November 2, 2026

They asked Trump later that afternoon about the talks no one knew were still going, and the president said, 'Yeah. There was a 'concept.'

Trump's comments come a few hours after Mark Carney said we've seen progress on trade talks. How do you think this deal will work out for Canadians? https://t.co/LDWdMOC8tN — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) November 1, 2026

Is Carney coming around...

Carney is slowly but surely realizing that all the MOUs have failed to bring business!!!!!

EU is on fire so what’s left for him to salvage is a BAD deal with the US, regardless of the mid terms!!!!! — Chada (@ChadaSk8) November 2, 2026

...or is it yet another stall until he can get through the next set of elections on December 7?

He wants Canada to be part of the EU so badly he can taste it. And he'll take Canada down with him to achieve it.

Advertisement

Carney is the ultimate technocrat, an unelected spreadsheet manager who views your life as an engineering puzzle.

His economic playbook is pure top-down control: crush everyday workers with regulatory bloat, let the local economy rot, and swoop in with digital tracking and… — Celtic Beaner Uprising ⚔️☘️🍁🛑gov't corruption! (@DemolderMi36977) November 1, 2026

His economic playbook is pure top-down control: crush everyday workers with regulatory bloat, let the local economy rot, and swoop in with digital tracking and corporate carbon schemes that make his billionaire buddies richer. Exactly what EU did to the UK economy. But hey, who needs democracy when an elitist can micromanage your wallet? Elbows Up (EU)#CdnPoli #MarkCarney #Technocrat #GlobalElite

This is the question right here, and I'm not sure, much like our deepest blue cities, that it ever gets answered the way you would think it should.

Whenever Trump says Canada and the U.S. are getting close to making a deal, Carney makes sure to sabotage it. He went from being the best guy to negotiate with Trump to I’m just going to wait Trump out. And now the media needs to convince Canadians that losing jobs and not being able to afford to live in Canada is going to be worth the wait. How bad does it have to get before Canadians wake up? — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) November 1, 2026

Advertisement

...And now the media needs to convince Canadians that losing jobs and not being able to afford to live in Canada is going to be worth the wait. How bad does it have to get before Canadians wake up?

HOW BAD DOES IT HAVE TO GET BEFORE THEY WAKE UP?

It will be years before anything positive from alignment with the EU can trickle across the pond.

It will be tonight here in the States...or maybe weeks from now in California and Arizona...when we know if enough voters woke up and came out to say 'enough.'

I sure hope they do.





Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.