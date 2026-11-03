Affordability Update: LA's Crackpot Commie Mayor Gonna Burn It All Down to Keep Her Schweet Gig

We were talking earlier this morning about the collective Canadian case of 'neural divergence.' Where it seems like none of what they react to is based in reality, and they then construct this whole new brave world out of eyebrow pencil, purple sequins, and 'elbows up' to operate from.

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Everyone else stands back and says, 'What are you doing?'

In Democratic strongholds, the modus operandi is much simpler - it's called 'cognitive dissonance.' This often leaves bemused bystanders asking Democratic politicians, 'Are you listening to yourself?' after executing an abrupt reversal of a once irreversible position, or issuing a statement from the left hand directly at odds with what the right hand is doing.

A fine example of that emerged yesterday morning from the spooktastic governor of my old home state, Jersey Mikie Sherrill.

I guess she felt one more shot across the bow of the USS Trump wouldn't hurt, and might even motivate some more blue voters, so she issued this holier-than-thou threat to fueling dock workers and the terminal operators.

Today, I sent a letter putting New Jersey’s port and terminal operators on notice: importing Russian diesel violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences. New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our servicemembers abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit. — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) November 3, 2026

New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our servicemembers abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit.

The governor thinks - thinks, mind you - that the Treasury Department's super limited carveout SHOULD be congressionally approved. Not that it has to be, because she frankly doesn't know.

...The warning follows an Oct. 9 license issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control authorizing certain transactions involving Russian diesel. Sherrill argued the administration lacks authority to override the congressional ban without a presidential certification that Russia has agreed to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. She also said the license should be subject to congressional review before taking effect.

You know what she does know 'violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences'?

Protecting illegal aliens while doing everything possible to hamper legal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

New Jersey's Democratic governor announced Thursday night that the state will pour millions more taxpayer dollars into a legal slush fund protecting illegal aliens from deportation. "We are increasing funding for the Detention Deportation Defense Initiative by $12 million – for a total of $20.2 million," Gov. Mikie Sherrill wrote on social media. She also announced the new Rapid Legal Response Initiative to "expand statewide legal capacity for emergency immigration defense." The program provides free counsel to migrants in the state who are subject to removal proceedings.

That violates federal law.

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Harboring criminal illegals is also against federal law. Love how you pick and choose what laws you want to follow. — Atomic Clock (@MetalFan33) November 3, 2026

So is letting them vote in your state.

'Software error' led to almost 400 non-citizens voting in New Jersey, governor says A "serious software error" at New Jersey's department of motor vehicles led to around 6,600 non-US citizens being registered to vote, with "fewer than 400" of them wrongly casting ballots, the state's governor said. "I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen," Governor Mikie Sherrill said in a statement on Tuesday. The disclosure comes as the Trump administration is pushing to pass strict new voter-ID and proof-of-citizenship rules in Congress. The residents, who were registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024, had indicated that they were not citizens. "But through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway," the governor said. Governor Sherrill said the accident happened when residents applying for drivers' licenses and identification cards answered 'no' when asked on a keypad whether they were a US citizen. "Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted," she said.

She's 'appalled,' and the errors were 'reckless' and patently illegal. But she's not writing any threatening letters about it to anyone in the state, literally, as she's breaking the law by not cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security.

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Cognitive dissonance is the great Democratic syndrome.

In Los Angeles, two midwits are running for mayor, one to get the job and one to keep it. And they're like the female version of worse and worser.

The city did have a chance to have a rational individual who might have pulled the place out of its stinking, fetid, decrepit, fire-scarred sinkhole. But the Democratic machine was too spooked by Spencer Pratt's straight talk. So they cut him off at the knees with midnight ballot dumps days after the primary had supposedly ended.

'Worser' would be the challenger: LA City Councilwoman and complete lightweight Nithya Raman, and the loser who had already conceded tearfully to Pratt, when she was miraculously revived to run again.

At the moment, the polls have swung in her favor, and she's feeling her oats.

She went after Mayor Karen Bass two weeks ago in a scathing takedown for the support the mayor had supposedly received from the fossil fuel industry - Chevron, to be exact.

READ ALL THESE GREEN WEENIE NAMES!!

Over 100 environmental leaders have signed an open letter denouncing Chevron’s support for Karen Bass and condemning Big Oil’s attempt to influence Los Angeles elections. It’s no surprise that one of the biggest polluters in LA County is supporting my opponent. Every local environmental organization has endorsed my campaign. As mayor, I’ll focus on climate resilience and emergency preparedness, expand park space, plant 100,000 trees before the Olympics, ban oil drilling within City limits, reduce dependence on imported water, and improve air quality. Read all the signed names at https://t.co/dRp5h7HbeV — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) October 18, 2026

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...It’s no surprise that one of the biggest polluters in LA County is supporting my opponent. Every local environmental organization has endorsed my campaign. As mayor, I’ll focus on climate resilience and emergency preparedness, expand park space, plant 100,000 trees before the Olympics, ban oil drilling within City limits, reduce dependence on imported water, and improve air quality. Read all the signed names at http://nithyaforthecity.com/chevron

Yup. Climate resilience and a hundred thousand trees.

Nothing about these guys, but then again, she had her chance with them and blew it.

CHEVRON IS THE ENEMY OF LOS ANGELES

According to AAA right now, gas is averaging around $6 gal in the city.

Fuel Average Regular $5.96 Midgrade $6.20 Premium $6.37 Diesel $8.37





I've done plenty of stories here on the refining disaster the state is facing, the impending fuel shortages if any remaining refinery has any sort of issue, and the fact that a good deal of the oil for those refineries now has to be imported in a state that used to pump all the crude it needed and then some.

California used to be an energy-independent country unto itself, until the environmentalists went insane.

But that doesn't matter at the moment - Mayor Bass is in imminent danger of losing the job she's done so badly.

What to do, what to do?

And then it came to her - the answer was right there in Raman's attack:

BAN OIL DRILLING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

So she did and made oil drilling racist to boot.

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I just banned new oil and gas drilling throughout Los Angeles and we'll be phasing out existing wells. For generations, Black and Latino communities have carried the burden of neighborhood drilling. Your ZIP code should never dictate your health! We are confronting this systemic injustice head-on, because of vital partnerships with Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson (mhd.la2024), Councilmember @katyyaroslavsky, Councilmember @adrin_nazarian and our frontline community leaders, organizers, and activists. Let's keep moving LA forward together! Vote on or before November 3rd. — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 30, 2026

We are confronting this systemic injustice head-on, because of vital partnerships with Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson (mhd.la2024), Councilmember @katyyaroslavsky, Councilmember @adrin_nazarian and our frontline community leaders, organizers, and activists. Let's keep moving LA forward together! Vote on or before November 3rd.

Brilliant move, stealing Raman's ban thunder because who's the mayor here?

The Cabbage Patch Doll with the rictus grin is STILL the mayor here. And don't you forget it.

Cognitive dissonance - CD.

Run on affordability...

The rent is too damn high! That’s why I signed ED1 right when I got into office, to speed up affordable housing. @HugoForCD13 and I have spent the last four years working tirelessly to make life more affordable for Angelenos, and every day we’re making progress. https://t.co/5yTjcntkxC — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 30, 2026

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...drive gas prices even higher to virtue signal and keep your job.

We're short on gas, prices are high.... I know let's ban oil wells.



That'll help the common man. — Dug (@duginabox) October 31, 2026

It tracks.

Totally.

And when it's blue-on-blue political warfare, worse and worser candidates duking it out to get their shot at the smoking ruins left of a once great city?

The CD readings are off the rictus-rigor-mortis scale.

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