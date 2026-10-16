Rumor Has It Skittish EU Leaders Want Zelensky to Stuff a Sock in It

It looks like there's a bit of a crack developing in the long-standing defensive bison circle that the European Union had thrown around Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

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Things have gotten kind of heated over the diesel deal with Russia, and the Ukrainian president let fly with his thoughts on it the other day.

But according to an Axios report, the deal causing the ruckus was precipitated by Zelensky's intransigence to begin with.

Who can keep any of this straight? Not me.

President Trump decided to make a diesel fuel deal with Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignored half a dozen U.S. requests to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, a U.S. official with direct knowledge told Axios. Why it matters: Trump's deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked a new crisis with Ukraine and threatens to derail a new push by the Trump administration for a deal to end the war. "Zelensky is misreading the room. By continuing to hit refineries, he is eroding the good will that he has built with Trump over the last six months," the U.S. official said.

Zelensky, in an interview with Axios after the announcement, said he was blindsided by the deal, which he called "not fair and not honest" and an unwarranted gift to Putin.

Trump, according to the report, didn't see the 'stop hitting Russian refineries' request as a quid pro quo for the Russians to 'stop hitting the Ukrainian power grid' that Zelensky was demanding in order to agree.

...Inside the room: During eight hours of talks in Miami on Friday, Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian negotiating team that the president was expected to speak to Putin and lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports. They were told that Trump decided to move forward after Ukraine ignored multiple requests to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, which were directly affecting U.S. consumers.

A Ukrainian official claimed that during the talks, Witkoff and Kushner threatened that Trump could cut off Ukraine from U.S. intelligence if it continued to ignore his requests.

The U.S. official denied such a threat was made and said Witkoff and Kushner told the Ukrainians that the U.S. was a strong partner, providing munitions and intelligence. Ukraine therefore shouldn't take actions that hurt American consumers, Witkoff and Kushner said.

"The attacks on the refineries cause pain in Russia, but it causes pain for the U.S., too," the U.S. official said.

Bipartisan congressional opposition to the 'deal' announcement arose quickly, even as Trump insisted the fuel was going into the world market and would relieve pressure on global diesel prices.

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to follow through on the Russia sanctions law he signed last month, warning on Thursday against giving Moscow economic relief as a key enforcement deadline approaches. ...The lawmakers’ demands Thursday add to growing bipartisan pressure on Trump over his deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the president announced on Friday that Russia would supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel to the “American and Global Marketplace.” They also requested details on which sanctions and tariffs will take effect before Oct. 18, whether any provisions will be delayed or waived, and how the administration reconciles the diesel license with the existing statutory ban on Russian energy imports.

President Trump said Zelensky is the one that doesn’t want to make a deal. This is directed at the EU AND Ukraine when he says this. "I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth, but Russia would like to make a deal. As I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelensky does not want to make a deal. If he would have made a deal two years ago, he would have been a lot better off. He could have made a much better deal two years ago. President Putin would like to see a settlement strongly. And, he’s freeing up a lot of oil for the world. That’s a GOOD thing." — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) October 11, 2026

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...As I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelensky does not want to make a deal. If he would have made a deal two years ago, he would have been a lot better off. He could have made a much better deal two years ago. President Putin would like to see a settlement strongly. And, he’s freeing up a lot of oil for the world. That’s a GOOD thing."

For his part, the Ukrainian president has spent the past week flaming Trump at every public opportunity as he worked up to a Thursday meeting with EU heads of state and their representatives in Brussels.

...Zelensky has been openly criticising Mr Trump this week following a series of decisions that have put Ukraine on the back foot. He condemned the American president's recent deal with Russia, which saw the US lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports and announce an energy ceasefire in an effort to lower fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. He also slammed the 'dangerous' decision to withdraw American intelligence and weaken the Starlink satellite service at a time when Russia is pummelling Ukraine. Zelensky also accused Mr Trump of having an instinctive admiration for autocrats like Vladimir Putin, telling the Financial Times (FT): '[Trump] speaks about it openly and loudly that he loves such people and he respects such people. Because for him people who can be leaders 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, it means they can be very strong.'

This open hostility to the mercurial American president has set the already nervous Brussels Brahmins all a-twitter. They have apparently made it clear to all involved that the second the Ukrainian sets foot in Belgium, he's going to get a lesson in diplomacy.

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IT MIGHT BE TRUE, BUT IT DOESN'T ALWAYS NEED TO BE SAID OUT LOUD

AKA cool your freakin' jets, junior.

...The damning indictment of Mr Trump has shaken many European leaders who are set to meet with the Ukrainian leader today. At this meeting, he will be told to moderate his public rhetoric. An official told the FT that the messaging to Zelensky will be empathetic but firm: 'It might be true, but it doesn't always need to be said out loud.'

EU leaders to tell Zelensky to tone down his public criticism of Trump over fears he is wrecking relationship https://t.co/7E7uxFTg2r — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 16, 2026

Zelensky looked twitchy when cameras caught him on the way into the meeting, so he must have expected some sort of dressing down.

But he still came out afterward and poked the Bad Orange Man again.

Volodymyr Zelensky triggered an audience to break out in laughter when he gave an unexpected answer to a question about Donald Trump. At a press conference in Brussels following meetings with EU leaders, the Ukrainian leader was asked if Trump was scapegoating him for troubles in the US. 'President Trump is facing difficult midterm elections, his personal popularity is very low, diesel prices in the US are very high, and the war that he started in the Middle East is not going the way he wants. Do you think you are being a scapegoat for his own problems?' asked a journalist from Sky News. After a considerable pause, Zelensky simply gave a knowing smile to the audience, adding: 'This is my answer.'

Zelenskyy’s Reaction Says It All as Reporter Presses Him on Trump! Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa reacted with laughter when he was asked whether US President @realDonaldTrump was treating him as a scapegoat for political problems at home. The question referred to Trump’s political standing, high fuel prices in the United States and difficulties surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. Zelenskyy appeared amused by the framing and chose not to engage with the substance of the question. “This is my answer. Thank you so much.” #eudebates #Zelenskyy #DonaldTrump #EUCO #Ukraine — euDebates.tv (@eudebates) October 16, 2026

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Does anyone remember when he went to the bomb factory for [edited, added link] Kamala with that campaign appearance? That's just sticking in my head right now, watching him smirk.

Zelensky also made sure to thank the 'real leaders' in Europe for their support...

...Zelenskyy praised Europe’s “real leaders” for standing by Kyiv on Friday, as his strained relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump clouds a summit focused on securing further support for Ukraine. “I’m so thankful that we have such huge support from EU Council Commission and leaders – real leaders,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing Europe’s backing since the beginning of the war.

...and then handed them their portion of the latest tab - €70 billion. Mind you, that's ON TOP of the €90 billion the EU is already scraping together to send him for this year and next.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked EU leaders to provide €70 billion in additional financial and military support next year, a hefty amount likely to rattle the bloc at a time of rising debt and borrowing costs. The extra money will be used to launch drones against Russia's advances on the ground, supply chains and war economy, he explained. It should come on top of the €90 billion loan that the EU has approved to cover the needs of 2026 and 2027 together. "Putin has now put together a federal budget to spend even more money on his war. We have to push back against this. And we know how to do it with technology. It costs much less and helps stop his operations against Ukraine and against you," Zelenskyy told leaders at an EU summit on Friday. "The war will cost €155 billion next year. And we need at least €70 billion more from you – for defence, for weapons, and for our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support. It will help us hold Russia back."

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Latvia has a plan.

@clashreport Meanwhile, Latvia’s PM urges Europeans to drink less beer to help fund support for Ukraine 🤣 https://t.co/d6s5tL1kMm — Context 360 (@NewsContext360) October 15, 2026

Audit?

Seriously this isn't a joke EU summit: Zelenskyy asks leaders for €70 billion in extra support https://t.co/Xtn2TZVfp2 Can somebody tell me where this £70 billion is going and is there an audit? — JP-ExileinDerry (@UkandNIbackup) October 16, 2026

As IF.

So far, the United States has dedicated some significant cha-ching to the effort, too. These monies are all-inclusive: for example, domestic spending here for weapons production, etc., as well as cash forwarded to Ukraine for...whatever they used it for.

As of mid-2026, the U.S. government has appropriated approximately $196.4 billion in total funding related to the war in Ukraine and Operation Atlantic Resolve. According to the U.S. Ukraine Oversight interagency group, at least $180.9 billion of that money has been formally obligated, and $121.2 billion has been fully disbursed out of federal accounts. [1, 2]

I don't get the impression there's détente in the air yet, but if Zelensky needs more money from broke Brussels, the Brahmins can use that angle to get him to curb his tongue somewhat.

They have had all the proper pictures made, many hugs, and agree to talk, talk, talk.

We haven't heard from President Trump just yet.

I'm pretty sure we will.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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