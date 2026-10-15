El-Sayed Wants to Do a 'Little' Constitutional Twerking...Um...Tweaking

Holy SMOKES

Let's set the stage here for a quick second.

In Michigan, besides being one of our Northern lands of fishing and hunting camps galore, close to half the people in the state in 2021 owned a firearm of the limited categories in the Rand Corp and CBS News survey.

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The RAND Corporation published a 2020 study on adults who say they live with at least one gun. And every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms publishes a list of federally registered guns by state. It covers only a subsection of weapons — short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, and machine guns are included, along with silencers and destructive devices like grenades, but ordinary pistols or AR-15s are not. So which states had the most such licenses in 2021?Here's the latest ranking, along with the RAND numbers, which reveal insights into America's love of guns. ...26. Michigan In Michigan, 40.2% of adults have at least one gun at home.

Now, the most popular weapon in the country- an AR-15-style rifle - was not included in the survey, so I asked Google, 'How many in Michigan right now? 'While it couldn't give me an exact number, it gave me some numbers to chew on.

Sales Volume: Michigan ranks high in firearm purchases, with an estimated 63.9 gun sales per 1,000 residents . [1]

[1] National Estimates: Across the United States, industry and civil estimates place the total number of AR-15 and similar modern sporting rifles at roughly 20 to 40 million, though state-by-state breakdowns are not officially recorded. [1]

Pistols were also not part of the survey and are similarly not tracked by the state, but the concealed carry permit numbers help...

Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPL): Michigan maintains active records for hundreds of thousands of concealed pistol licenses (historical tracking shows over 620,000+ active CPL holders across the state)

...as do the historic electronic purchase records (as of 2019):

The Michigan State Police pistol database contains 4,282,851 electronic pistol records from April 1, 1990 to present, according to the State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center. This does not represent 4,282,851 unique pistols as a pistol may be sold and/or transferred multiple times. This does not include paper-based pistol records completed prior to April 1, 1990. The total does include some officer duty weapons.

Michigan is an open-carry state.

Age Requirement: You must be at least 18 years old. [1, 2]

[1, 2] Permit Requirement: You do not need a permit or a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) to open carry a handgun. [1, 2]

[1, 2] Registration: For residents, the handgun must be registered in your name. Non-residents must hold a valid concealed carry license from their home state to open carry. [1, 2, 3]

Even though they've lost deer hunters, which, in turn, has led to a rise in the deer population, there are still a royal buttload of deer hunters.

Total Hunters: 604,088 recorded hunters ( though historical and federal estimates place total paid license holders around 660,000 ).

Deer Density: Approximately 11 deer hunters per square mile, which is among the highest concentrations in the United States.

None of this includes other upland bird and other game hunters, waterfowl shooters, recreationals, and home security - you get it.

There are some serious exercisers of their precious Second Amendment Rights in the state of Michigan, and even if they don't own a personal firearm, no doubt quite a few Michiganders support that.

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Except the little guy running for U.S. Senate.

I don't think this breaking revelation is going to make Abdul El-Sayed very popular.

A video shows Abdul El-Sayed suggesting a little "tweak" to the Constitution. That "tweak" would be the elimination of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. https://t.co/xwPFbaJMjF The 40% of Michiganders who own guns might find this a bit more than just being tweaky. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 15, 2026

In fact, I would almost bet people will be more than willing to suggest exactly which body part the wannabe senator and not-a-licensed-doctor is welcome to tweak when this word gets out.

He would be advised to keep his redecorating plans off the Second Amendment, and probably away from the Constitution in general.

"What if we tweaked the Constitution, amended the Second Amendment, and instead of the right to bear arms, we change it to the right to have healthcare?" That is not a college activist. That is Abdul El-Sayed — the Democratic nominee for United States Senate in Michigan — talking into his own camera, on his own channel. And it is one of many videos that he quietly made private from his channel once he decided he wanted a seat in the world’s most powerful legislative body. A U.S. Senate nominee from one of the two major national parties, who has a legitimate chance to win, actively floated the idea of replacing the Second Amendment — not merely regulating it, which would be bad enough. This is not your typical anti-gun Democrat rhetoric. This is a dangerous and new precedent coming from far-left Democrats. They realize the courts are increasingly unwilling to permit them to regulate our right to keep and bear arms. Just recently, in ANJRPC v. Attorney General of New Jersey, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that New Jersey’s ban on "assault weapons" and "high-capacity magazines" was unconstitutional. And in June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Cook County, Illinois’ ban on "assault weapons" and Connecticut’s ban on "high-capacity magazines" under Viramontes.

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El-Sayed has a track record. This is it expanding.

...In his 2018 run for governor of Michigan, El-Sayed supported an "assault weapons" ban, backed red flag laws and embraced a host of other anti-gun positions. The video in question is not the story — the video is the confession that explains the agenda. El-Sayed’s campaign responded to a CNN article about the deleted videos by saying, "Cherry-picked comments from old podcasts don’t reflect his beliefs today." But he never wanted nor expected these comments to surface — that’s why he tried to hide the video. When recently pressed by Jesse Watters at Fox on his comments to abolish the Second Amendment, El-Sayed dodged the question by claiming "people are more worried about whether or not they can see a doctor than whether or not they can have a gun." It would seem that CNN in fact did not cherry-pick comments.

He also has all the gun grabbers on board, from Shannon Watts to Gabby Giffords.

You can tell a man by his friends, right?

...Plus, his most recent endorsement proves that El-Sayed intends to undermine Michiganders' Second Amendment rights. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords — infamous for calling for "no more guns" — along with her gun control group, just endorsed El-Sayed. In fact, in Giffords’ announcement of El-Sayed’s endorsement, El-Sayed himself said, "it’s an honor to receive the endorsement of Giffords PAC." This is not the statement from a candidate who supposedly regrets calling for the abolition of the Second Amendment.

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El-Sayed doesn't want police to have weapons.

Police have 'never helped him.'

Abdul El-Sayed says he’ll “work hand in hand with law enforcement” if Michigan voters send him to the U.S. Senate. But in previously unreported videos, El-Sayed said his “heart races” when he sees cops because they’ve “never” helped him and suggested police officers should not carry guns, @ChuckRossDC reports. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

IN THE UK, THEIR COPS DON'T HAVE GUNS

INSANE: Abdul El-Sayed advocates for taking guns away from police officers: "In the UK, their cops don’t have guns!" "When did we allow our police to turn into a military?" — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 13, 2026

Neither do their citizens.

Ah.

I see how this is all coming together.

It naturally follows that he wouldn't want his neighbor to be armed, either.

It also naturally follows that in a state like Michigan, El-Sayed's old video saying that his neighbor shouldn't have the right to be armed would vaporize in a tight Senate race.

...For 30 years, gun control groups told us they only wanted "common sense" restrictions on the Second Amendment. Now that the courts are enforcing the right to bear arms as written, we are suddenly hearing that the Second Amendment itself should go. They are losing the argument about the Constitution — and their answer is to change the Constitution. So Mr. El-Sayed: be transparent with the voters you’re asking to hire you. On camera, in your own words, tell Michigan that you oppose an "assault weapons" ban. Until then, the video you made private stands as your truth.

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I wonder how early voters for El-Sayed are going to feel about this.

The nerve of this guy.

I hope this helps lift Rogers (!) over the top, and he crushes him like the anti-American communist bug he is.

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