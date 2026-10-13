MN Senate Candidate Reveals Her Elizabeth Warren Name - 'Lie-A-Watha' Was Taken

We are all familiar with the age-old tale of Senator Elizabeth Warren's high cheekbones and her rumored Cherokee ancestry.

The family lore was handed down through the generations and apparently taken as gospel over all those years, even as tribes began documenting members' family trees and registering who belonged by virtue of blood versus cheekbones.

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It worked out for the sassy Massachusetts professor, in that she was rumored to have managed a few benefits meant for honestly earned facial characteristics before being called out by none other than a tribe that couldn't quite place her in their log books.

...The contretemps over whether Elizabeth Warren is really an American Indian has gone from the ridiculous to the ridiculous. Warren is the blond, blue-eyed, ultra-liberal Harvard law professor running for Republican Sen. Scott Brown's seat in Massachusetts. Despite a complete lack of evidence outside of "family lore" and "high cheekbones," she listed herself as a "minority" professor in a law faculty directory for some years. Documentation showing Warren to be 1/32 Cherokee — that is, having a Cherokee great-great-great-grandfather — turned out not to exist. The latest hilarious datum consists of some recipes that Warren, styling herself as a Cherokee, contributed to a 1984 cookbook titled "Pow Wow Chow" that claimed to preserve culinary lore passed down through generations of Indians in her native Oklahoma. One of her contributions, "Cold Omelets With Crab Meat," calls for such unlikely traditional Cherokee ingredients as cognac, shallots, imported mustard and lump crab meat. Then it turned out, as Boston radio talk show host Howie Carr gleefully revealed, that Warren's instructions closely tracked a recipe published in 1979 by New York Times food columnist Pierre Franey. He described the omelet as "a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter" when they dined at New York's Le Pavillon. ...Conservatives, for their part, have pointed to Warren as an example of the potential for abuse in affirmative action and "diversity" employment practices. Whether Warren actually got her Ivy League position because she passed herself off as an Indian isn't clear (she denies it), but Harvard made something of her heritage. A 1998 editorial in the Harvard Crimson noted that the law school "currently has only one tenured minority woman... Elizabeth Warren, who is Native American."

Now, this is not the first instance of a pasty-faced white woman claiming to be something ethnically she is not. You can go all the way back to Marlon Brando sending 'Apache Nation' member Sacheen Littlefeather up to snatch his Oscar and deliver a diatribe as far as wanna-be princesses larping in buckskin go, stealing the limelight from the real Native American girls.

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Sacheen, according to her sisters, was never fond of being Mexican.

Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously stood in for Marlon Brando to refuse the best actor Oscar in 1973, faked Native American ancestry, her family have said. In an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, Littlefeather’s sisters Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi said that their sister’s claim to have Apache and Yaqui ancestry through her father was “a lie” and “a fantasy”. Orlandi told the Chronicle: “It’s a lie. My father was who he was. His family came from Mexico. And my dad was born in Oxnard [California].” Cruz added: “It is a fraud. It’s disgusting to the heritage of the tribal people. And it’s just … insulting to my parents.” However, the article’s author Jacqueline Keeler reports that Littlefeather’s birth name was Marie Louise Cruz, and that she has found no evidence of any connection or claim that her father, Manuel Ybarra Cruz, had to Native American ancestry. ...“Sacheen did not like herself. She didn’t like being Mexican. So, yes, it was better for her that way to play someone else.”

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But, gosh. It's just so tempting to be someone else - I get it.

Especially when you're already pretty much a space cadet to begin with, running for another office in a state peopled with such odd birds who fake stuff all the time, that one more lulu of a claim won't matter.

Like Minnesota, right?

Peggy 'Shenanigans' Flanagan, the state's current lieutenant governor, is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Tina Smith [Correction, thanks comments!], who is now running for governor, since fabulist Tim Walz dropped out under pressure.

Keeping up so far? Good!

Shenanigans has a pretty impressive resume as far as MN lunacy to her name already. She's completely absolved herself of any responsibility for the billions in fraud in the state, because, in her words, 'The governor said the buck stopped with him.'

Flanagan dodges questions on fraud, age restrictions for so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ Peggy Flanagan’s record as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor is coming under renewed scrutiny following her victory in Tuesday’s DFL Senate primary, with questions about the state’s fraud scandals and her position on so-called “gender-affirming care” following her into the November general election. When asked if she deserved "any responsibility" for Minnesota’s fraud crisis, Flanagan blamed the governor, saying, "The governor says the buck stops with him." — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) August 17, 2026

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...her position on so-called “gender-affirming care” following her into the November general election. When asked if she deserved "any responsibility" for Minnesota’s fraud crisis, Flanagan blamed the governor, saying, "The governor says the buck stops with him."

Glad she could clear that up so quickly.

Now, Shenanigans is also pandering pro, bar none, when it comes to the various victimhood constituencies in the state.

She's famous for the T-shirt printed with a large K-Bar-style knife and the 'Protect Trans Kids.'

FLASHBACK: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota discusses gender-affirming care while wearing a shirt with the message “Protect Trans Kids.” "This is life saving and life affirming healthcare." "When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them." — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 27, 2025

Shenanigans is a hijab-wearing fool...

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan @peggyflanagan wore Islamic modesty coverings in a video supporting the state’s Somalis. She also does an Arabic Islamic greeting. This woman previously wore the shirt “protect trans kids” that featured a knife as a threat.https://t.co/t5mzSGvrfr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2025

...and has been cultivating the Somali community for years. In fact, the hijab-wearing Somali woman on her left (your right) was the recipient of the 'Outstanding Refugee' award, handed to her by Flanagan.

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She built her business on $5.7 million in stolen taxpayer money, and Flanagan still gave her the award.

...In 2021, Flanagan’s Department of Human Services (DHS) awarded an “Outstanding Refugee” entrepreneurship award to a fraudster who ripped off taxpayers to the tune of $5.7 million. In 2021, Ayan Farah Abukar, was awarded an “Entrepreneurship Award, which recognizes individuals who contribute to their communities in business, the arts or education,” by Flanagan’s department. Since then, Abukar has also been charged in connection with the sprawling $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scandal, which Michele Tafoya — the GOP nominee who is facing Flanagan in November — is highlighting, including in interviews with the Reporter. While many revelations about Abukar emerged after she won Minnesota’s award, Flanagan gave her the honor despite the fact that Minnesota’s Department of Human Services had already revoked her child care license for “providing false and misleading information.” Abukar has since pled guilty to wire fraud. But a 2022 report by the Minnesota Reformer poses problems for Flanagan, given the timeline.

You can bet Somalis are voting for this girl.

And now it seems she's going for the Native American vote too, because she, as a card-carrying member of the Ojibwe tribe, has announced her given Ojibwe name.

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Rattle this off five times fast, why doncha.

My Ojibwe name is Gizhiiwewidamookwe, which means ‘Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman.’ I’m going to be Minnesota’s voice in the U.S. Senate — not Donald Trump’s. — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 13, 2026

As someone said in the comments:

@HollyBriden @Republicanvet91 @peggyflanagan I think he often did, unintentionally. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) October 13, 2026

You can also translate that name as something to do with having a big mouth.

Or 'Woman Who Doesn't Know When to Stuff a Sock in It.'

Just saying.

There is a certain skepticism that she is sincere in her promise to be 'all of Minnesota's voice' as she only ever seems to speak from the fringes.

Peggy Flanagan’s Ojibwe name is Gaa-gikendamaasikwe, which means “Woman Who Cannot Define What a Woman Is Without Three Lawyers and a Pronoun Workshop.”🤡 — Kate (@kate_p45) October 13, 2026

And now it's 'send an Indian to the Senate' time.

Peggy Flanagan fundraising email: "In almost 250 years, there's never been a Native woman serving in the US Senate." cc @ewarren https://t.co/NjcWeB4p6x — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 12, 2026

What is in the firewater up there?

Poor Fauxcahantus - if only she could have found a tribe to take her on her cheekbones.

She could have been first.

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