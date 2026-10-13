2026 Democrat Candidates Remain Undefeated for Off the Wall Weirdness

I was going to subject you to a St. Scowly Pants post. The sweet young thing has taken her keffiyeh, hopped on a Lufthansa flight to De Gaulle, and joined the youths in Paris protesting.

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Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has joined French students protesting on the outskirts of Paris about staff shortages and dilapidated schools. In the capital, high school students are blockading streets as they demand concrete measures to improve conditions. The government faces the challenge of balancing demands for more education spending with the need to rein in its vast public debt. — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 13, 2026

But then I found THIS TRAINWRECK.

@TrueGregKnight @Indy_reporter_ Vote Republican! — SueSherrill (@SueSherrill) October 13, 2026

This, ladies and germs, is Jaime West. She is the Democrat candidate for the District Four Fayette County Council seat in Indiana. My Indianapolis hubby tells me the county is southeast of the city.

This should be her big night to shine because it's the 2026 Fayette County Candidate Forum with TV3 and the News Examiner. It's that all-important one-on-one candidate interview with the local station that gives folks a chance to meet a candidate they might not have heard of or run into out and about.

I'm not quite sure what Jaime thought 'prepared' meant, but it didn't matter because she didn't.

She didn't start off 'strong.' She started off 'wrong,' and, man - did it go downhill from there.

Oh, gosh. This is the whole thing. Just hang in there for her 'opening statement.'

WILD interview with Jamie West, who is running for Fayette County Council, District 4, in Connersville. The first minute tells you this is going to be a train wreck. By the end, she’s complaining about Republicans and saying they all need to be fired. But the cherry on top? Her parting message to everyone: “We have guns too.” Common @BeauBayh voter — indy reporter (@Indy_reporter_) October 13, 2026

GULP

The last question of the night was, 'If elected, what decision would you be willing to make even if it were unpopular with your voters?'

WOOF

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project. It is 100% real. This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana. I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could account for the slurred speech and insane rambling. She doesn’t. And even if she did have a diagnosed neurological disorder, “we have guns too!” after talking about firing all Republicans would ordinarily be disqualifying. “One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” -Plato — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

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...I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could account for the slurred speech and insane rambling. She doesn’t. And even if she did have a diagnosed neurological disorder, “we have guns too!” after talking about firing all Republicans would ordinarily be disqualifying. “One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” -Plato

'I don’t like being around them.'

'ICE is coming into our communities, stealing people's job ughhhhh'

'WE HAVE GUNS, TOO!'

Darn sheriff's nephew 'threatened to blow my head off' or some such adventure while being Jaime.

That was in between saying some MAGA were nice, but most are racist, stupid, and call you names.

She got a little choked up there.

Wow Jaime West calling out @jarvis_best point blank https://t.co/vsizHkXzwm — Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) October 13, 2026

I now have a neurological disorder after watching this and will be hitting Salem up for disability.

Here - have a musical interlude and take a minute to collect your thoughts.

Jamie West - We Have Guns Too Remix - Enjoy. https://t.co/OIYvXZ85YR — Red Samurai (@SamuraiCrew) October 13, 2026

Time's up.

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According to Grok, Fayette County went 77% for Trump in 2024, and this could just seal the deal for Republican Gary Keener, who, incidentally, did not appear at the forum. I found that he had done one earlier this spring for the Republican primary - perhaps that was why. Keener did send a statement in.

The segment starts at about the 30:40 mark if you have ten minutes of your life you can spare.

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Considering the circumstances and the open hostility of the opposition candidate, I would say that Keener's was probably the prudent choice.

Nobody wants ugly green room confrontations. The moderator from the newspaper deserves a medal.

In all sincerity, and remembering fondly our own 'I'm not a witch' candidate of many years ago, Democrats remain undefeated this year.

It's a rolling circus sideshow.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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