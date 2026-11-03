Betrayal or Bravery? It Depends on the Party

I came across this clip today in which the ladies of The View are discussing Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens' decision to back Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race.

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As you would expect, arch-progressive Sunny Hostin was repeating the party line, that this is all about Stevens' "bruised ego." "Shame on her," Hostin concluded. But Sara Haines made a good point in return. Why is it a heroic "act of conscience" for a Republican to step away from his or her party because of Trump, but it's a shameful "betrayal" for a Democrat to do the same because of El-Sayed?

Sara Haines defends Haley Stevens for endorsing Mike Rogers: “If crossing party lines can be an act of conscience for Liz Cheney, I don’t know why the immediate and automatic response was ‘This was betrayal.’” “Integrity is not just backing your principles when it supports your party. The real test is backing them even when it costs you something.” — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 3, 2026

If you missed Ed's post from this morning, it's definitely worth a look. Stevens herself echoed this point when she wrote, "Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out." In case you're wondering who she is talking about, here are a few names:

🚨 FULL MELTDOWN: MSNOW is in full panic mode because a Democrat congresswoman just endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan. Schumer calls it a "despicable betrayal." Pelosi says she "betrayed" Michigan. Here's what MSNOW glossed over. Abdul El-Sayed told Haley Stevens she was NOT welcome in his campaign. He kicked her out, and she took him at his word. He's the guy who campaigned with Hasan Piker, and SHE is the traitor? Trump said it best. "Call her and thank her and say she did the right thing." The Democrat Party left Haley Stevens. She just noticed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 1, 2026

What did drive Stevens to the brink? Well, it seems that El-Sayed not only has problems with Jews, he also has problems with women and his staff. A staffer who left his campaign in January wrote on X, "I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win."

What Democrats (and the media) refuse to consider is that El-Sayed is a real jackass and, despite the best efforts of a lot of people to make it look otherwise, those who get close to him can tell he's a real jackass. Haley Stevens saw it up close and finally had enough.

Here's a bonus clip of Brit Hume making essentially the same point about the betrayal vs. bravery dynamic that is currently playing out in the media. Hume calls it "vicious hypocrisy" and that's a perfect label for it. If a Republican denounced Trump today, you'd see the media instantly swing back to the brave hero narrative without missing a beat.

🚨 NEW: Fox’s Brit Hume CALLS OUT “vicious hypocrisy” in the liberal media over Haley Stevens: "I am fascinated by this. It wasn’t too many years ago when a number of leading Republican voices walked away from the Republican Party saying they just couldn’t stomach Donald Trump and that was widely praised in the media and elsewhere as being an example of people putting country ahead of party.” “So, along comes this really quite remarkably extreme candidate in El-Sayed, and this long-time Democrat office holder... decides she can’t in the end endorse him and endorses a Republican... the stuff in the media about it from some quarters has been absolutely vicious hypocrisy in my view,” adds @brithume to @BretBaier — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 2, 2026

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Finally, Ta-Nehisi Coates has weighed in. His take is typically extreme and awful.

Measured as always. https://t.co/K3CJzk4qib — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 3, 2026

Any position but my position is about wanting people to die. Uh-huh.

Of course the shrieking from the Left and the media will quadruple in volume if Mike Rogers manages to pull out a win in this race. Stevens will become the #3 villain in the country to her whole party, right behind Trump and Elon Musk.

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