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Betrayal or Bravery? It Depends on the Party

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 03, 2026 1:20 PM
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Betrayal or Bravery? It Depends on the Party
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I came across this clip today in which the ladies of The View are discussing Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens' decision to back Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race. 

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As you would expect, arch-progressive Sunny Hostin was repeating the party line, that this is all about Stevens' "bruised ego." "Shame on her," Hostin concluded. But Sara Haines made a good point in return. Why is it a heroic "act of conscience" for a Republican to step away from his or her party because of Trump, but it's a shameful "betrayal" for a Democrat to do the same because of El-Sayed?

If you missed Ed's post from this morning, it's definitely worth a look. Stevens herself echoed this point when she wrote, "Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out." In case you're wondering who she is talking about, here are a few names:

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What did drive Stevens to the brink? Well, it seems that El-Sayed not only has problems with Jews, he also has problems with women and his staff. A staffer who left his campaign in January wrote on X, "I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win."

What Democrats (and the media) refuse to consider is that El-Sayed is a real jackass and, despite the best efforts of a lot of people to make it look otherwise, those who get close to him can tell he's a real jackass. Haley Stevens saw it up close and finally had enough.

Here's a bonus clip of Brit Hume making essentially the same point about the betrayal vs. bravery dynamic that is currently playing out in the media. Hume calls it "vicious hypocrisy" and that's a perfect label for it. If a Republican denounced Trump today, you'd see the media instantly swing back to the brave hero narrative without missing a beat. 

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Finally, Ta-Nehisi Coates has weighed in. His take is typically extreme and awful.

Any position but my position is about wanting people to die. Uh-huh. 

Of course the shrieking from the Left and the media will quadruple in volume if Mike Rogers manages to pull out a win in this race. Stevens will become the #3 villain in the country to her whole party, right behind Trump and Elon Musk. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS

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