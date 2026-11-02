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Ukraine Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries in Three Days

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 02, 2026 6:00 PM
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Ukraine Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries in Three Days
Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev Telegram channel via AP, File

Any pause in strikes against Russian oil refineries definitely ended over the weekend. Ukrainian drones struck three refineries in three nights, including one of Russia's largest.

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Ukrainian drone strikes targeted three major Russian oil refineries over three consecutive nights, hitting facilities that together account for approximately 10% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity...

The first attack occurred overnight on October 30, when Ukrainian drones struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara region, triggering a fire at the facility.

Some video from the attack on the Novokuybyshevsk refinery, plus a map showing where this happened. It's pretty far to the east. 

In this clip you can really see the fire rising from multiple sites.

In this last clip, you can see drones flying near the column of smoke.

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The next night there was another attack:

On October 31, drones targeted an industrial area in Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, where the Bashneft-Novoil refinery is located. The facility has an annual primary refining capacity of approximately 7 million metric tons.

This video was obviously shot from pretty far away. All you can really see are the columns of smoke.

This image shows the portion of the complex that was hit.

And finally, one of Russia's largest refineries was hit the following night.

The third strike took place overnight on November 1, targeting the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, also known as NORSI, in Kstovo. A large fire was reported following the attack.

NORSI is among Russia’s largest oil refineries, with a designed annual processing capacity of approximately 17 million metric tons.

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Video of this strike.

One more:

All together, these three refineries represent about 10 percent of Russia's potential output. It's not clear if they've been shut down or partially shut down at this point. All three seem to have been hit before and Russia just keeps patching them back together, so this likely is a temporary loss.

There has been about a two week pause with few refinery strikes, but it appears that Ukraine wasn't slowing down it was just stockpiling drones.

Coincidentally, yesterday a Kremlin spokesperson indicated for the first time that Putin would be willing to pick up the phone if Zelensky were to call.

Vladimir Putin is willing to speak by phone if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls him, the British daily The Telegraph reported on the 1st, local time.

The newspaper reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, “President Putin has never refused to talk,” adding, “I think he would of course take the call if President Zelenskyy called.”...

The two leaders have not spoken directly or by phone since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Their last face-to-face meeting was in December 2019, at the France- and Germany-mediated “Normandy Format” talks.

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All Zelensky had to do was set Russia's economy on fire and suddenly Putin is willing to talk. I don't see any point in talking on the phone at this point. If Putin wants relief, let him call Kyiv and ask for it. Otherwise they can wait for the US mediate talks in Abu Dhabi.

News Topics RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

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