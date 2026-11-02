Ukraine Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries in Three Days

Any pause in strikes against Russian oil refineries definitely ended over the weekend. Ukrainian drones struck three refineries in three nights, including one of Russia's largest.

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Ukrainian drone strikes targeted three major Russian oil refineries over three consecutive nights, hitting facilities that together account for approximately 10% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity... The first attack occurred overnight on October 30, when Ukrainian drones struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara region, triggering a fire at the facility.

Some video from the attack on the Novokuybyshevsk refinery, plus a map showing where this happened. It's pretty far to the east.

Location of the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery near Samara, Russia, targeted by Ukrainian drones overnight. https://t.co/5gtwQtbEJ5 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 30, 2026

In this clip you can really see the fire rising from multiple sites.

Spectacular footage of the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast engulfed in flames following the Ukrainian drone attack overnight. https://t.co/UzvyOBAQSp — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 30, 2026

In this last clip, you can see drones flying near the column of smoke.

BREAKING: Massive Ukrainian drone swarm attack against the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region of Russia. Several large fires can be seen raging at the oil refinery, with massive damages to the facility. https://t.co/fcW4GqiTp6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 30, 2026

The next night there was another attack:

On October 31, drones targeted an industrial area in Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, where the Bashneft-Novoil refinery is located. The facility has an annual primary refining capacity of approximately 7 million metric tons.

This video was obviously shot from pretty far away. All you can really see are the columns of smoke.

A fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, following an attack by Ukrainian drones on the morning of October 31. The L-35 unit produces a high-octane gasoline component—reformat—as well as hydrogen, which is necessary for refining motor fuels. https://t.co/q1KmOirFYV — Valhalla (@ELMObrokenWings) October 31, 2026

This image shows the portion of the complex that was hit.

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery in Ufa, Russia. One of the strikes reportedly hit the L-35-11/1000 catalytic reforming unit. The unit's primary function is to produce high-octane gasoline components used in the production of commercial gasoline, including AI-95. This is one of at least two reported hits on the refinery. Coordinates: 54.882753° 56.083378° — Dnipro Osint (@GarbuzYe) October 31, 2026

And finally, one of Russia's largest refineries was hit the following night.

The third strike took place overnight on November 1, targeting the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, also known as NORSI, in Kstovo. A large fire was reported following the attack. NORSI is among Russia’s largest oil refineries, with a designed annual processing capacity of approximately 17 million metric tons.

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Video of this strike.

One of Russia's largest oil refineries was reportedly attacked - the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region. The refinery processes around 17 million tonnes of oil annually (~340,000 barrels per day), making it Russia's fourth-largest by processing capacity. Locals are already reporting lines at gas stations. — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 1, 2026

One more:

Footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez plant in Kstovo. https://t.co/4R5FKlMtOv — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) November 1, 2026

All together, these three refineries represent about 10 percent of Russia's potential output. It's not clear if they've been shut down or partially shut down at this point. All three seem to have been hit before and Russia just keeps patching them back together, so this likely is a temporary loss.

There has been about a two week pause with few refinery strikes, but it appears that Ukraine wasn't slowing down it was just stockpiling drones.

Coincidentally, yesterday a Kremlin spokesperson indicated for the first time that Putin would be willing to pick up the phone if Zelensky were to call.

Vladimir Putin is willing to speak by phone if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls him, the British daily The Telegraph reported on the 1st, local time. The newspaper reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, “President Putin has never refused to talk,” adding, “I think he would of course take the call if President Zelenskyy called.”... The two leaders have not spoken directly or by phone since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Their last face-to-face meeting was in December 2019, at the France- and Germany-mediated “Normandy Format” talks.

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All Zelensky had to do was set Russia's economy on fire and suddenly Putin is willing to talk. I don't see any point in talking on the phone at this point. If Putin wants relief, let him call Kyiv and ask for it. Otherwise they can wait for the US mediate talks in Abu Dhabi.