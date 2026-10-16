Los Angeles DA Considers Bringing Charges Against Eric Swalwell

As you probably remember, Eric Swalwell abandoned the California governor's race and then resigned from Congress back in April. He's basically been in hiding since then but was spotted sneaking out of his wife's house this week.

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After six months in hiding, a frantic ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell was spotted scurrying toward a black SUV outside his family home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday — as the Los Angeles County DA confirmed its reviewing his criminal rape case for charges. The California Post can also reveal Swalwell is no longer living in the nation’s capital, and was only there for a fleeting business visit, which happened to fall on his 10th wedding anniversary to wife, Brittany Watts. The 45-year-old appeared harried just before 9 p.m., attempting to disguise himself in a cap and glasses as he hustled toward a waiting car near the $1.2 million property he once shared with Watts and the couple’s three children.

Prior to this, the last time Swalwell was in the news was when he was surrounded by the FBI at an airport in August.

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell was surrounded by FBI agents at San Francisco International Airport as he deboarded a plane, leading to the seizure of his cellphone and laptop as part of a federal criminal investigation, newly obtained video shows. The California Post exclusively obtained surveillance footage of the Aug. 15 encounter, providing the first look at the dramatic airport search that unfolded after Swalwell arrived in California. The footage shows Swalwell — dressed incognito in a hat, black sweatshirt and sneakers — speaking with several agents at his flight gate as travelers pass nearby. The former Democratic congressman appears calm and cooperative throughout the encounter.

Newly released surveillance video shows former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell surrounded by FBI agents at San Francisco International Airport as they served him with a search warrant last month. Court records show agents seized Swalwell’s iPhone and MacBook Pro. The FBI also searched his Washington, D.C., residence the following day as part of a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Swalwell resigned from Congress in April after facing allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct from several women. He has acknowledged making “mistakes in judgment,” but has denied an assault allegation. He has not been charged. — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2026

This was a pretty clear indication that an investigation into Swalwell was still ongoing. And yesterday we learned that the LA County DA is currently weighing whether to file charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sex crimes unit is weighing whether to bring charges in a case involving former Rep. Eric Swalwell, a spokesperson told NBC News on Thursday. The county sheriff’s victims’ unit investigated the case, which was then forwarded to prosecutors on Sept. 21, according to the spokesperson.

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The case involves Lonna Drewes who accused Swalwell of drugging and raping her just after he dropped out of the race. I wrote about it here at the time. Drewes was a model in 2018 when she met Swalwell.

Lonna Drewes in 2018, the year she says she met Eric Swalwell 3 times related to a fashion software company she owns. This morning Drewes held a press conference alleging that Swalwell drugged her drink on that 3rd occasion, then asked her to stop by his hotel room with him to get some papers before heading to a political event together. She says she was "already incapacitated" when she got to the hotel room, and Swalwell then raped her and choked her until she lost consciousness. Drewes and her attorney will be reporting the assault to the Los Angeles Police Department "shortly." — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 14, 2026

They had a couple of friendly encounters but on their third meeting, when they were supposed to attend an event together, Swalwell told her he needed to stop by his apartment.

Ms. Drewes said Mr. Swalwell told her he needed to stop by his hotel room to pick up paperwork beforehand. Before going to Mr. Swalwell’s room, Ms. Drewes said she drank one glass of wine, which Ms. Drewes said she believed Mr. Swalwell had drugged. “When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated and I couldn’t move my arms or my body,” Ms. Drewes said on Tuesday, sitting beside her lawyers, Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali. “He raped me and he choked me. And while he was choking me I lost consciousness and I thought I died,” Ms. Drewes said, stressing that she “did not consent to any sexual activity.”

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All of this has apparently been investigated and now it's up the DA to decide if there is enough evidence to support charges. Here's the full press conference that Drewes and her attorney Lisa Bloom gave at the time.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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