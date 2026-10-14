Nutcase Gets Four Years in Prison for Threatening Matt Walsh's Wife

It struck me recently that I know a disturbing number of people in conservative media who have been threatened by absolute nutcases. I'm not going to name any names here both because these aren't my stories to tell and because stirring up the nuts could result in more trouble for people who never deserved being targeted in the first place.

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But I do want to say that I'm not talking about random threats on X implying that someone wishes you were dead. I've received those myself and while they are pretty jarring in the moment, they don't seem terribly serious.

Instead, I'm talking about genuine nutcases whose threats are violent and persistent enough that the threats land them in court, sometimes after a visit from the FBI. There are quite a few people like this on the left and if you garner enough attention on the right, you may start to hear from some of them.

Case in point, in July the Department of Justice announced that a proverbial "Florida man" had pleaded guilty to making repeated, violent threats to the wife of a well-known political commentator.

Andrew Nikhil Aiyar (28, Temple Terrace) has pleaded guilty to interstate threats to kill. He faces a maximum of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement. According to court documents, between September and November 2025, Aiyar became frustrated with an American media company and began sending harassing and threatening messages to individuals associated with the company. One of these individuals was the wife of a prominent political media personality. Aiyar posted public social media threats to kill her and members of her family including, “I will tear your family to pieces before I shut up. Next time I’m in [CITY NAME] I’m finding you,” “I will beat your kids to death in front of you and your husband will do nothing about it,” and “When I get done hacking you to death with a meat cleaver I will turn myself in as a hero.”

The company was the Daily Wire and the commentator was Matt Walsh. I don't know Walsh personally but today he posted a tweet about his experience.

Last year, a man named Andrew Nikhil Aiyar made a series of extremely violent and disturbing threats against my wife and children. He threatened to find my wife and hack her to death with a meat cleaver. He said that he would beat my children to death in front of me. These are some of his less graphic fantasies. He went on making deranged and gruesome threats, fixating especially on my wife, for a period of many weeks. And he did more than make threats. I won’t go into all of those details. He harassed and stalked other figures in conservative media in various ways. I’ll let those people talk about those experiences if they wish. At his sentencing, my wife was able to give a very strong and compelling victim impact statement where she implored the judge to punish this scumbag (my term, not hers) for his crimes. I’m proud of her for not doing the weak “I forgive you” routine, letting a degenerate predator off the hook in the name of misplaced pity. Aiyar was not remorseful. While hiding behind his “mental health” struggles, he refused to take accountability and even called my wife a liar during the hearing. At not point, even at sentencing, did this narcissistic freak apologize to my wife or express any regret at all. I am thrilled that his sob story was disregarded and he will now spend the next several years in federal prison. Obviously I would have liked for him to go to prison even longer, but four years is a lengthy sentence for these kinds of cases. In my experience at least, threats generally aren’t taken all that seriously by the courts and prison sentences are rarely given out. I’m grateful to Judge Merryday for doing the right thing, and giving this criminal almost as much prison time as he could under the law. The judge mentioned during sentencing that he assumes I would have much rather had those threats made against me than against my wife and children. He could not have been more correct about that. I signed up to be a "public figure." No one in my family signed up for it. They don't deserve this. If anyone threatens them in any way, we will not rest until the culprit is in jail. The anonymity of the internet won't protect you. And when the time comes for your sentencing, we'll be there to urge the judge to punish you as severely as the law allows. I hope Mr. Aiyar enjoys his time in prison. And when he gets out, if he says a single word about or to my wife or kids ever again for as long as he lives, we'll be happy to ensure that he goes right back in his cage. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 14, 2026

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Last year, a man named Andrew Nikhil Aiyar made a series of extremely violent and disturbing threats against my wife and children. He threatened to find my wife and hack her to death with a meat cleaver. He said that he would beat my children to death in front of me. These are some of his less graphic fantasies. He went on making deranged and gruesome threats, fixating especially on my wife, for a period of many weeks. And he did more than make threats. I won’t go into all of those details. He harassed and stalked other figures in conservative media in various ways. I’ll let those people talk about those experiences if they wish. At his sentencing, my wife was able to give a very strong and compelling victim impact statement where she implored the judge to punish this scumbag (my term, not hers) for his crimes. I’m proud of her for not doing the weak “I forgive you” routine, letting a degenerate predator off the hook in the name of misplaced pity. Aiyar was not remorseful. While hiding behind his “mental health” struggles, he refused to take accountability and even called my wife a liar during the hearing. At no point, even at sentencing, did this narcissistic freak apologize to my wife or express any regret at all. I am thrilled that his sob story was disregarded and he will now spend the next several years in federal prison. Obviously I would have liked for him to go to prison even longer, but four years is a lengthy sentence for these kinds of cases. In my experience at least, threats generally aren’t taken all that seriously by the courts and prison sentences are rarely given out. I’m grateful to Judge Merryday for doing the right thing, and giving this criminal almost as much prison time as he could under the law. The judge mentioned during sentencing that he assumes I would have much rather had those threats made against me than against my wife and children. He could not have been more correct about that. I signed up to be a "public figure." No one in my family signed up for it. They don't deserve this. If anyone threatens them in any way, we will not rest until the culprit is in jail. The anonymity of the internet won't protect you. And when the time comes for your sentencing, we'll be there to urge the judge to punish you as severely as the law allows. I hope Mr. Aiyar enjoys his time in prison. And when he gets out, if he says a single word about or to my wife or kids ever again for as long as he lives, we'll be happy to ensure that he goes right back in his cage.

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A DOJ press release indicates that Aiyar received a four-year sentence.

Andrew Nikhil Aiyar (28, Temple Terrace) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday to four years in federal prison for interstate threats to kill. Aiyar pleaded guilty on July 28, 2026. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Another person he apparently targeted last year was Catturd:

Can’t wait to get back on our podcast tomorrow with Jewels and all of you littermates. Lots to talk about. And I’m finally able to speak about this. 👇 Going to do a long show tomorrow. An hour isn’t enough. https://t.co/dsKRxIh8fK — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 1, 2025

He showed up at Benny Johnson's home:

This man showed up at my home where my wife and children live. He was ranting about me and went door to door in my neighborhood trying to find me, terrifying my neighbors. We believe he was armed and fled before the cops arrived. He then explicitly and publicly threatened the lives of Matt Walsh and his wife and children. He recently showed up at Catturd’s home ranting and raving about me and Matt Walsh and Laura Loomer. Thank you to the FBI and DOJ for investigating these threats and swiftly arresting stalker Andrew Aiyar. He was clearly spiraling in a very dangerous way. I don’t like to speak publicly about this kind of stuff because it involves my family and their security. I’m sick over it. But I have an obligation to amplify this case as it is one of multiple ongoing criminal prosecutions for threats against my family. Over the past year I’ve watched my President get shot in the head and my friend get assassinated. Things are spiraling wildly out of control. There are real-world consequences for psychotic rhetoric and lies amplified online. Enough. If you are threatening my family expect me to fight back with full force. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect my family. I would gladly die for them. This is good vs. evil. Darkness vs. light. The battle is spiritual. With Christ, we will win. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2025

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This man showed up at my home where my wife and children live. He was ranting about me and went door to door in my neighborhood trying to find me, terrifying my neighbors. We believe he was armed and fled before the cops arrived. He then explicitly and publicly threatened the lives of Matt Walsh and his wife and children. He recently showed up at Catturd’s home ranting and raving about me and Matt Walsh and Laura Loomer. Thank you to the FBI and DOJ for investigating these threats and swiftly arresting stalker Andrew Aiyar. He was clearly spiraling in a very dangerous way. I don’t like to speak publicly about this kind of stuff because it involves my family and their security. I’m sick over it. But I have an obligation to amplify this case as it is one of multiple ongoing criminal prosecutions for threats against my family. Over the past year I’ve watched my President get shot in the head and my friend get assassinated. Things are spiraling wildly out of control. There are real-world consequences for psychotic rhetoric and lies amplified online. Enough. If you are threatening my family expect me to fight back with full force. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect my family. I would gladly die for them. This is good vs. evil. Darkness vs. light. The battle is spiritual. With Christ, we will win.

More on that:

This is that crazy guy that drove 9 hours and showed up at my house. I immediately knew he was a danger to my life. The local police got involved. Then @__0HOUR1_ found all his insane social media posts where he was threatening other influencers and their families with serious threats. Then the FBI got involved and he was arrested within a few days. He has plead guilty and faces 5 years in prison. He hasn't been sentenced yet. Scary stuff. My first swatter who swatted my 3 times is now doing 4 years in prison. This will be the 2nd person to do major prison time for threatening me at my home and others. Nobody should have to live like this, The Left is nuts. I want to thank all law enforcement, local, and the FBI that was involved in this case. Temple Terrace man pleads guilty to threatening to kill people at media company: DOJ https://t.co/PYRGpZSWId — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 21, 2026

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Aiyar sounds truly deranged and dangerous. I'm glad he got four years in prison. That's a start. Hopefully spreading the word about this story will discourage other nuts on the Left from resorting to threats, intimidation and violence.

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