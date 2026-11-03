It's All Happening at Hot Air: Join Us for Election Night!

It's almost all over but the shouting – and the counting.

Forget the polls. Forget the talking heads that want to discourage voters from casting ballots for conservatives. It's time to put on our red shirts, our flag pins, and watch the results. Which path will America take for the next two years?

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Join us to find out together!

We will once again partner with our friends at DecisionDesk HQ to get the latest vote returns in all of the races we're watching closely. DDHQ offers the most reliable and responsive calls in the business, and you can track those races tonight starting at 7 PM ET on our special revamped Election Night homepage.

And of course we hope readers will join us for the Hot Air live blog, starting at 7 PM ET! All of us will comment on developments throughout the night, and we will post results as we see them separately during the coverage. We will have special guests Cam Edwards of BearingArms.com and Duane "Generalissimo" Patterson offering their commentary, too. Plus, our VIP members will provide running analyses and reactions in the comment sections.

What can we expect tonight? DDHQ says to take the early/absentee vote data with a grain of salt. Right now, the overall data looks favorable for Dems, but far from the "blue tsunami" that some are predicting:

Yet comparisons to past elections can be imperfect due to changes in election laws and trends in voter behavior. This year, fewer voters are casting mail ballots and more are voting early in-person, driven in part by Democratic-leaning voters who are wary because of President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail voting. More broadly, absentee and early voting data is only part of the overall electoral puzzle. On Election Day proper, many millions more voters will cast their ballots, and a vote counts the same regardless of when it’s cast. In 2024, for instance, mail and early in-person voters made up a larger share of the final vote totals in each of these states than they did in 2022. That could mean a smaller share of Election Day voters again, or we might see a comparative uptick versus two years ago. Plus, E-Day voters have been a more GOP-leaning group in the COVID and post-COVID era, but how much more Republican they prove to be in 2026 will be critical. Higher Democratic turnout could also be cannibalizing votes that might otherwise have been cast on Election Day, limiting potential gains for that party.

In a separate analysis, DDHQ breaks down poll closing times and lays out the bellwethers to watch. Our live blog will start at the same time that polls in eight states close down, although Florida's panhandle precincts in Central Time will remain open another hour.

Which races will we be covering? We have clearly taken a deep interest in the Senate races in Texas, Michigan, Alaska, Maine, Florida, and Minnesota. We will look more broadly at the projections for the House races and stay on top of those developments. However, thanks to our new Election Night design, you can follow the races that interest you most! Use our Election Section to follow your key races, as well as our live blog to keep up with our commentary and analysis. (See below for some of the races we're specifically watching and the overall toteboards.)

At the same time, readers can stream Larry O'Connor's live radio/video coverage for Townhall and Salem News, right here at Hot Air. Larry will be live from 7 PM ET until at least midnight, and he will bring in several surprise guests during the night, too.

America will have made its choice – and now we can watch that choice unfold together. Look forward to seeing everyone in our live blog!

Note: Due to the Election Night coverage, there will be no Final Word tonight. It will return tomorrow.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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