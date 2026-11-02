Monday's Final Word

I'm just a-browsing on the face of this web, clicking so many links, tabbing to be free ...

“I tried to do everything right. I put party first.” @HaleyforMI explains to @ScottJenningsKY what changed her mind and why she ultimately endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her own party’s nominee. https://t.co/X7QkjS42BT — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) November 2, 2026

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Ed: The misogyny is not lost on Haley Stevens, nor should it be. The real issue here should have been the radical Jew-haters that Abdul El-Sayed embraces and the links to Islamist terror-adjacent groups that he refuses to discuss. Instead, Stevens' fellow Democrats have drummed her out of the party for insisting that those issues matter, and have targeted her for abuse based on her gender. It's truly revealing, and hopefully Stevens won't be the only Democrat who learns its lessons.

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NY Post: “Never seen anything like the anti-woman crash out going on rn. Wow,” wrote conservative political commentator and strategist Scott Jennings on X.

“Where is GRAHAM PLATNER when we need him? This old bag of bones needs to be put away,” wrote actor Michael Rappaport.

“Questioning her motives is fair game. But the sexist vitriol she is receiving for endorsing the wrong candidate is disgusting,” one user said.

Ed: And .... where are other Democrats in objecting to this anti-woman crashout? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

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Someone please ask Abdul El Sayed if he endorses gender mixing in mosque bathrooms. Before voting starts. Someone do it right now. — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 2, 2026

Ed: The Party of Women should have been asking this all along of the candidate backed by Islamist money. Instead, they're throwing a female Democrat under the bus. I wrote more about El-Sayed's 60 Minutes interview and answer here.

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WSJ Editorial Board: Mr. El-Sayed has himself to blame for this party rupture. He has made little effort to court Democrats who opposed him in the primary, or even to ease concerns about his nasty views about Israel and the American Jews who support it. His assumption has been that he can coast into the Senate on a tide of hostility to Donald Trump, so he doesn’t need to make any accommodations.

The break by Ms. Stevens nonetheless shows that many Democrats have real concerns about the antisemitic drift in their party. Jewish voters will have cause to wonder if there is any place for them in a party with Mr. El-Sayed as a Senator with a national platform.

Not that this seems to concern Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader who can taste becoming Majority Leader after Tuesday. Mr. Schumer issued a statement after the Stevens-Rogers news on Sunday that shows how his lust for power has swamped his former anti-antisemitic principles. ...

Many Michiganders have already voted. But perhaps Ms. Stevens’s brave and principled stand will cause more Democrats to think twice about elevating to the Senate a man who is comfortable spreading poison about Israel and its supporters.

Ed: First, Schumer's gutlessness in the face of the radical takeover of the Democrat Party is not new, nor will appeals to moral clarity matter one whit to him. Second, this is a great argument for ending the practice of early voting and requiring all voters to cast ballots at the very end of the process. The corrupt plot to mislead Alaska voters presents another great argument against early voting, perhaps even stronger than the Michigan example.

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Yesterday Democrat Haley Stevens just endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate. Two days before the election. After appearing with him at a Detroit church. Her own staff quit in protest. The Michigan Democratic Party kicked her out. This is huge, race-altering news in a contest that could decide Senate control. Yet the Detroit Free Press, Grand Rapids Press, and Lansing State Journal left this off their front pages. Only The Detroit News treated it like the massive story it is. Newspapers used to stop the presses for this. Now they bury it when it doesn’t fit the narrative. It’s time to vote with our wallets the same way we vote at the ballot box. Cancel your subscription to any newspaper that refused to put Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Mike Rogers on the front page today. Every dollar you keep sending them funds the same outlets that ignore, downplay, or spin stories that hurt Democrats. Republicans and independents: the only way to fight biased media is to hit them where it hurts their pocketbooks. Share this. Tag friends. Post the front pages. Make them feel it. The media failed Michigan. #BoycottThePapers #Michigan #MISen #MikeRogers #VoteWithYourDollar — Chris Long - Mr. Reality (@chrislong_mi) November 2, 2026

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This is huge, race-altering news in a contest that could decide Senate control. Yet the Detroit Free Press, Grand Rapids Press, and Lansing State Journal left this off their front pages. Only The Detroit News treated it like the massive story it is. Newspapers used to stop the presses for this. Now they bury it when it doesn’t fit the narrative. It’s time to vote with our wallets the same way we vote at the ballot box.

Ed: These same media outlets and others like them hail every Republican dissenter as though he or she were Cassius Dio at the fall of the Republic. This is narrative manipulation and collusion by the Protection Racket Media, attempting to protect El-Sayed from a political blunder he created for himself.

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Noah Rothman at NRO: For several weeks, Mills’s office said it would be willing to issue a more fulsome endorsement for the Democratic Party’s Senate nominee, but the Jackson camp had done little to cultivate a statement of support.

“On Thursday, though, it was revealed that behind the scenes there had been a last-ditch effort between the two camps to unite Jackson and Mills,” MS NOW reported. “Jackson told MS NOW at a press briefing in Westbrook Thursday morning that he had recently left a voice message for Mills but hadn’t heard back.”

Jackson is getting from Mills’s office the same amount of effort he put into seeking her endorsement. Indeed, the lethargy MS NOW describes has been a feature of Jackson’s approach to much of this race.

Throughout it, he has appeared disinterested in the race he’s running, and he’s shown peevish irritation when pressed to engage with it. Jackson’s recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash was, in my view, illustrative of his frustration with the indignities of the public life he sought for himself[.]

Ed: Peevish, disengaged, refusing to meet potential allies even halfway? Who else does this sound like? It's very interesting that the national media has not blamed Mills for this situation in anywhere near the way they blamed Stevens for not supporting El-Sayed, too.

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In trying to minimize the wrong of girls being exposed to male genitalia in locker rooms, AES proves much, too much. He advances an argument that would mean adults never trying to protect kids from *anything*, since they can be exposed, in theory, to whatever it is on the internet at any time. What is supposed to be a clever defense of the indefensible turns out to be one of the most sweeping, and stupid, arguments we’ve ever heard for trans radicalism https://t.co/kGpGPvYB2Y — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) November 2, 2026

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Ed: I think Rich gives El-Sayed too much credit here for having any kind of coherent argument. But let's play out this logic to one natural extension. As a friend of mine quipped earlier today, El-Sayed's argument would apply to hijabs as well. Why demand that females cover their heads if everyone can see hairdos on their smartphones? Yes, that's a deliberately stupid argument, but the stupidity starts with El-Sayed. Speaking of stupid arguments ....

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The New Republic: Representative Haley Stevens’s friends and colleagues are concerned by fiancé Jason Turkish’s alarming behavior surrounding the Democrat’s last-minute endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. ...

Former Stevens spokesperson Caitlin Legacki blamed Turkish for Stevens’s primary campaign failing. She claimed the couple got engaged in secret, and that Turkish began wielding outsized influence over the campaign. She accused him of bullying junior staffers and pressuring Stevens to be more vocal in defending Israel.

Former Representative Susan Wild, who said she’d known Stevens from coming up on Capitol Hill, also voiced concerns about Turkish following her friend’s sudden flip-flop.

“So many people in the Democratic Party have shown so much support to Haley over the years, and she has betrayed them all. If this is because of her new relationship (about which many of us were so happy for her after she lost the primary), all I can say is that any woman who abandons her friends when a new guy comes along is no friend at all,” Wild wrote on X Monday.

Ed: Man, there are a lot of Michigan Dems who like to blame Jews for their woes. Quelle surprise. Please explain how Turkish's reaction to El-Sayed's refusal to condemn antisemitism from Hasan Piker and Rebellion PAC is more concerning than, y'know, the antisemitism of El-Sayed surrogates like Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur, Farrakhan acolyte Marcus Muhammed, and many more.





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BREAKING: Dallas Morning News just added an editor's note saying they were unaware that the author was paid $57,000 by Gina Hinojosa’s political campaign. They said they wouldn't have published it if they knew. Then take it down, now, @dallasnews. https://t.co/rlXqnjA0Rc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 2, 2026

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Ed: In case you still think that the "layers of fact checkers and editors" at Protection Racket Media outlets actually matter. The Dallas News published paid propaganda and now wants credit for unringing the bell. Subscribers should unring their accounts instead.

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NY Post: Mary Peltola — the Alaska Democratic Senate hopeful famously championed by “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — is fighting allegations by former staffers she used the n-word. ...

Her campaign shelled out $8,000 on tables for the event, FEC records show, after Ed Wesley, a black Army veteran promoting the dinner, reportedly assured her the tables would be filled.

When that didn’t happen, Peltola allegedly exploded.

“She said, “I can’t believe that n—-r,'” an unnamed former staffer told news outlet Alaska Landmine, adding Peltola repeatedly referred to Wesley, a former president of the Anchorage NAACP, as a “scammer.”

Ed: Peltola's campaign denied this allegation. However, it follows allegations from several weeks ago that Peltola has a habit of abusing her staff and using colorful epithets like 're***d' and 'f****t' when things don't go her way. Given her role in pushing electoral fraud in this cycle, it's a little tough to take her denials with much value.

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Fraudster Mary Peltola is now throwing her campaign under the bus for her scheme to disenfranchise Alaska voters. HOST: “Is it possible that anybody in your campaign was potentially part of that conspiracy to plant Dan J?” PELTOLA: “I have no idea…" https://t.co/k18NoCYqt4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2026

Ed: The 'I have no idea' defense won't work when people start talking. And they've already started talking to the New York Times. And with the FBI doing more door-knocking than Dan J. Sullivan this week ...

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Newsmax: The FBI has begun reaching out to donors of Dan J. Sullivan asking about potential deception, as federal authorities ramped up their investigation of the U.S. Senate candidate in Alaska who shares a name with the Republican incumbent.

Agents have contacted donors in at least two remote communities in Alaska and a couple in Massachusetts . An Anchorage-based FBI agent visited a boat dealership in Petersburg, a small fishing community accessible only by air or water where the candidate lives. The agent left a business card for Charles Flint, who told The Associated Press he has known Dan J. Sullivan for years as a respected teacher and musician. ...

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Alaska U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman told reporters in Anchorage the federal investigation has been ongoing for several months, but recent revelations from The New York Times that Peltola's campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan have resulted in a "significant surge of law enforcement assets to Alaska."

Ed: The fake Dan Sullivan has not conducted a single campaign event, but that may not be what the FBI is trying to establish. From their conversations with donors, it sounds like they are looking for someone who was misled into donating to the wrong Dan Sullivan. That would be yet another case for fraud.

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lunatic — Kira (@Kiradavis) November 2, 2026

Ed: And Stevens is the problem for Democrats?

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Austin Campbell on X: The raw sample was 1,115 Harris voters to 804 Trump voters, about Harris +14.5. In a state that went to Trump by double digits.

No non-response rate was published here, but based on past surveys, it's also likely that the Republicans hung up more, refused to answer more, refused to finish polls more, and thus the ones you get are the sub-sample who actually would talk to you.

Then to get to "R+16", they have to weight on demographics, a modeled "party score" from the voter file and 2024 vote. The party-score targets aren't disclosed, and nothing says they weighted to the early vote. ...

When you finally report it all, you report an error band as though you had a representative sample in the first place. You don't. The actual[] error boundaries here are massive.

Ed: Duane and David both picked up on this, but I'm including it here mainly for the clip that follows. This the problem that exists across all polling now, not just YouGov. Every pollster is basically making up results to cover up the lack of a representative sample, and then profess amazement when it doesn't prove predictive.

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CNN's Harry Enten: In close races in Trump states, the GOP has beaten the final polling average by 4.1 points on average. If that happens again? Democrats drop from 54 Senate seats to 49. Alaska, Texas, Kansas, and Ohio all go red. 👀👇 https://t.co/aSe2sbWKlE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2026

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Ed: Don't pay attention to the polls. Pay attention to the polling booth. Get out and vote as though your country depends on it.

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Tomorrow is Election Day. The future of Texas deserves your vote. Make a plan to cast your ballot and support the entire Republican ticket. Find your Election Day polling location: https://t.co/sY42uxOPMS #ElectionDay #VoteRepublican #KeepTexasRed https://t.co/3V0BdRMsIf — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) November 2, 2026

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Last night's lyric: "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles.

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