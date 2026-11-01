Sunday's Final Word

Oh Haley, oh Haley, don't tweet me so mean, it's the meanest ol' tabbie that I've ever seen ...

Lol Abdul El-Sayed demands that the media not ask him questions about Haley Stevens endorsing Mike Rogers: "If you ask me questions about two folks not here right, I'm going to be less interested in answering." https://t.co/PAWWIsFs7R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

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Ed: This is the most arrogant politician with the least justification for it in long memory. Who does this guy think he is, and what does he think voters owe him? As for the unusual Sunday entry, I had some more thoughts on what happened in Michigan and figured you'd enjoy a thread for discussing the later developments. I'm sure we'll be writing about it tomorrow too.

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@WajahatAli Sooooooo, like a jihad? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 1, 2026

Ed: The masks really are dropping, no? That's exactly what it sounds like. Democrat leadership played footsie with the radicals, including the Islamists for the last three years after the October 7 massacres. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.

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Axios: Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) faced fierce backlash from fellow Democrats, party officials and her own staffers after endorsing Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate on Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a stunning reversal in standing for Stevens, who came within a few percentage points of being her party's nominee for Senate in Michigan just months earlier.

"Pathetic, petty, selfish, unhinged," Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told Axios of her endorsement of Rogers. "You run out of words."

Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-Calif.) said of the video Stevens posted to social media announcing her endorsement and her joint press conference with Rogers: "I've seen more pleasant self-immolations."

Ed: What I find fascinating about this is that none of these Democrats bothered to ask El-Sayed to denounce the ragingly antisemitic ad run on his behalf by Rebellion PAC. None of them told El-Sayed to work with Stevens even after she offered to campaign with him today if he'd just distance himself from the ad. El-Sayed told her to stay away from his event (it wasn't his event) and suggested that Stevens was becoming a stalker. Some souls have been sold for this election, but Stevens' isn't one of them. This is what the Democrat Party is now.

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"We're a big tent party." https://t.co/u7NpG4WARf — Joel Engel (@joelengel) November 1, 2026

Ed: It's only a big tent when it comes to Marxists, Islamists, and Nazi-tatted rapists. When it comes to Jews and moderates, the tent is as big as Joel notes.

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WSJ: “Abdul made it very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign,” Stevens told reporters after pulling her endorsement from El-Sayed and giving it to his Republican rival, former Rep. Mike Rogers. Stevens, who called herself a “proud Democrat,” had attended church in Detroit earlier in the day with Rogers. She said she woke up Sunday, made her decision and called the Republican to give him the news.

“I’m honored to have Haley Stevens’ support,” Rogers, who was at her side, told reporters. “I’m honored to have earned that vote.” He also added: “I’m glad I’m not running against Haley Stevens.”

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Stevens said she knows the contest between El-Sayed and Rogers will be “very close.” She said her mother will be voting for the Republican, while her father is backing El-Sayed.

“At some point, you’ve got to look at who is standing for country,” Stevens said. “We can’t stand with hate. We can’t stand with Hasan Piker.” Stevens and others have been deeply bothered by El-Sayed’s appearances with the far-left streamer, who once said “America deserved 9/11.” Since his August primary win, El-Sayed has sought to distance himself from Piker, saying the comment about Sept. 11 was “dumb.” Piker has said his phrasing was inappropriate and that he "should've used more precise and better use of the language there." Ed: El-Sayed has said a lot himself, too. It's not just Piker, who went on an unhinged rant this week about a Jewish neighborhood in the Detroit area being equivalent to a KKK area. El-Sayed had nothing to say about that, nor about the Rebellion PAC ad published by his uncle Cenk Uygur and loudly promoted by him as well.

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This message is sponsored by Abdul for Senate. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 1, 2026

Ed: The entire El-Sayed team is bat-s*** lunatics. (Via Twitchy)

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I don’t think people realize how radicalizing it is watching people call Jews concerned about antisemitism and terrorism guilty of dual loyalty. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 1, 2026

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Ed: I don't think people realize how many voters have watched the Left embrace Hamas since the October 7 massacres and wonder what the hell has happened to Democrats. Don't think for a moment that El-Sayed's rise only concerns Michigan voters, either.

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Just the News: Staff members of Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., including her chief of staff, have decided to resign after she endorsed Michigan GOP Senate hopeful Mike Rogers. ...

A public statement from Justin German, Stevens' longtime chief of staff, said he and "many members" of Stevens' team resigned.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens's decision to support Mike Rogers," German said.

Ed: That's their choice. They chose to walk away from someone who demanded an end to an antisemitic campaign as a reasonable price for her support. The people who have quit didn't have a problem with antisemitism, clearly. That speaks a lot more about them than it does about Stevens, and I'm not the only one noticing it ...

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Every liberal influencer and talking head saying “Haley Stevens calling out antisemitism just ENDED her political career in the Democrat party…” Says a lot more about the Democrat party than Haley Stevens. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 1, 2026

Ed: It does indeed. This is what Democrats are across the board – radical Marxists and sympathizers to any nihilist movement that targets Western culture. That's the root of their affinity for Islamists and Antifa terrorists.

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Classic @mehdirhasan - because somebody does something he disagrees with, that person is “clearly disturbed and deranged.” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 1, 2026

Ed: Yes, because blaming Jews for the price of eggs and bananas is totally sane and rational. Kudos to Joe.

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The Forward: The surprise endorsement could influence Jewish Democrats who have struggled with whether to support El-Sayed despite their concerns about his rhetoric on Israel and antisemitism. After the March attack on Michigan’s Temple Israel, El-Sayed said, “Hurt people hurt people,” referring to the attacker having lost family in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. He later apologized for the comment. ...

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official, called Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers “a despicable betrayal.”

Schumer stood by his endorsement of El-Sayed. In a statement Sunday, he accused Republicans of “racist, Islamophobic, and over-the-top false attacks” against the Democratic nominee. He did not directly address the Stevens endorsement. Stevens, who said she is “still a very proud Democrat,” said she wants to see Schumer become Senate Majority Leader.

Ed: There's a despicable betrayal taking place, but it's not by Stevens. It's by Schumer, who also attempted to support the Nazi-tatted rapist Graham Platner in Maine before his campaign finally faced one allegation too many.

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She’s got her whole career ahead of her and she risked it all to stand on principle. You’re in the twilight of your career with nothing to lose and you’re so desperate to hang on to power that you’re caving to the Islamo-Marxist antisemites. You’re an embarrassment. — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 1, 2026

Ed: Indeed. He's desperate to avoid facing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez two years from now. He's been selling out to the radicals all year because of it. 'Embarrassment' may be too nice a word.

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If only @BarackObama had the moral clarity and courage of Haley Stevens. 🇺🇸 — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 1, 2026

Ed: If only Chuck Schumer had the moral clarity and courage of Haley Stevens.

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Last night's lyric: "Walk Away Renée" by The Left Banke. Just FYI, do not expect this feature to return on Sundays; this is a special occasion.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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