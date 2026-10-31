Saturday's Final Word

And when I see the site that links one way, the tab we used to browse by every day ...

Did you draft him to run for Senate as Dan B Sullivan? — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 31, 2026

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Ed: Don't be silly. The bear didn't register for the election. Dan Moose Sullivan, however ...

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Jonathan Turley: On NewsNation Now, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) went beyond many of his colleagues in saying that the Alaskan scandal shows precisely where all states, including Virginia, should go. When asked about the scandal, Subramanyam insisted that it showed how all states should embrace the widely criticized ranked-choice voting system. (Alaskans may finally reject the system this year). While asked about the use of a decoy candidate, Subramanyam bizarrely spun the question as third-party candidates — a bizarre claim since the fake Dan Sullivan has not campaigned, has never run for office, and is obviously on the ballot solely to confuse voters.

Nevertheless, Subramanyam insisted, while he would not run a decoy, “I also don’t have a ranked-choice voting system in Virginia. I wish I did, honestly. But, in Alaska, they have ranked-choice voting, and third-party candidates are very relevant. And so, if you recruited a third-party candidate who can take votes away from your opponent, that’s part of the process, and that’s just how it works in Alaska.” Previously, Subramanyam also supported the most radical gerrymandering effort in the nation (which was later struck down as unlawful).

Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) seemed to snowball as he tried to rationalize the move. He first attempted to blame it on one woman who was a “disgruntled former employee.” When CNN host Kaitlan Collins noted that The New York Times was relying on a large number of sources in the Peltola campaign, Murphy said it wouldn’t bother him at all to have decoys on his ballot because no one would be confused when voting. Of course, the entire reason you put another Dan Sullivan on the ballot is to confuse voters and cause citizens to throw away their votes on the wrong man. In a close election, that can easily make the difference in the outcome of the election. Murphy also praised the Peltola campaign and said he “trusts” them, despite the New York Times saying they actively sought to cause such voting errors.

In 2025, Murphy appeared on any cable show that would have him to declare that “those of us who believe that the threat to democracy is urgent” need to “act like it.”

Most Democratic leaders refused to say anything at all in the face of an open effort to nullify votes through candidate confusion.

Ed: They're all about the Harry Reid approach to electoral fraud. If it works for Democrats, they're in favor of it. When Republicans find out about it, they're "pouncing" and "seizing" rather than demanding accountability. And for the record, a conspiracy to mislead voters is a prosecutable federal crime. Just ask Doug Mackey what happens when Democrats don't benefit from anything close to that outcome.

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I know the Democrats and their media allies will overlook this, but there is a virulent misogyny in the El-Sayed campaign. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 31, 2026

Ed: I didn't touch on that aspect of El-Sayed's statement in my earlier post, but Amy's right. El-Sayed's entire arrogant persona reeks of the supposedly toxic masculinity to which progressives routinely object. His alliance with Hasan Piker amplifies that impression. El-Sayed's contemptuous dismissal of Stevens yesterday exposed the bro-culture elements of his persona, and not in any good way.

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Politico: The public feud between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens took another personal turn Saturday morning, when Stevens’ former campaign consultant claimed Stevens’ fiancé is destroying her future career.

“Jason is vaporizing Haley’s future so that he can be a main character in this moment and it is sad to watch her participate in that,” Legacki said of Stevens’ fiancé Jason Turkish in a social media thread, saying that during the primary he was “an extraordinarily toxic presence, was verbally abusive to staff and had some of the worst political instincts I’ve ever witnessed.” ...

Turkish explained his decision to publicly back Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers was driven by family members and friends “asking me what I’m doing": “I think they wanted to hear more from me than what they got off of two spoofed appearances on ‘The Tonight Show.’”

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Legacki said those closing paragraphs of the Times story “set me off.”

“Jason made it clear that this is all about him, and he is doing this because he thinks that he should be a bigger part of the show, and I think that is irresponsible. It's reckless,” she said.

Ed: Anyone who excuses the unrepentant antisemitism of El-Sayed and his allies has no business criticizing the political instincts of others.

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This casual acceptance of antisemitism in the name of opposing Trump is not a moral stand. The contortions required to convince yourself that looking the other way on bigotry is somehow virtuous are truly something else. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 31, 2026

Ed: It's not even new. This has been happening since the October 7 attacks three years ago, long before Trump returned to the presidency. It's been driven by radical antisemites and Marxists mainstreamed by the Democrat Party. It's not necessary to sell out to Jew-haters and Communists to check Trump; had Democrats nominated normies in this cycle, they would have succeeded in taking both chambers. It's not about Trump at all – it's about destroying America and turning it into a failed socialist state.

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David Mastio at the NY Sun: Seventeen individuals on the Texas Sex Offender Registry have supported Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico with campaign donations, including three who each gave $1,000 or more, a New York Sun comparison of federal and state records found.

Mr. Talarico has fought back against criticism of his campaign for accepting millions of dollars in donations from Reid. Hoffman, the Linked-In cofounder who was closely associated with convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But the Sun’s analysis of donations from competitive Senate races found that political donations that appear to be from sex offenders are rare and small, except in Texas, where Mr. Talarico received more than $5,000 from three such donors and more such donations than any Senate candidate nationally. His Republican opponent, Ken Paxton, received such donations from two men, one for $50 and dozens of donations from a single man totalling about $500.

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Ed: Just to be clear, this does not implicate Talarico in any criminal or civil violations. Campaigns don't vet donors on this basis. However, it certainly is worth scrutiny since Talarico has made a plea deal Paxton made with an alleged sex offender a major part of his campaign. Why are sex offenders choosing to fund Talarico in the election? It may come down to presumed affinity ...

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"Democratic Party officials said in interviews that while knocking on doors in both San Antonio and El Paso, they encountered abiding loyalty to Mr. Trump and an aversion to Mr. Talarico, particularly among Latino men." Will they vote? That's the question. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 31, 2026

Ed: Talarico comes across as a weirdo. That's why Trump called him "Talafreako"; it distills the instinctual reaction that Texas voters have to Talarico. Not all of Trump's name-calling lands, but this one did, and there's no mystery as to why.

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Chuck Ross at The Free Beacon: Jasmine Crockett's pastor called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "the new KKK" at a boisterous campaign rally for Texas Senate candidate James Talarico on Thursday. Talarico thanked him for the "kind words" and congratulated him on his expected accession to Crockett's congressional seat.

Frederick Haynes, who serves as Rep. Jasmine Crockett's pastor and is running to replace her in Texas's 30th Congressional District, also called to "abolish" the immigration agency at a stump speech for Talarico during an event in Dallas for his "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts" campaign tour.

"You transformed ICE into the new KKK and brought about terror in this nation," Haynes said of President Trump and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. "It's time to melt ICE. It's time to abolish ICE."

"James Talarico, I stand with you," he added.

Talarico, who has said he opposes the abolition of ICE, praised Haynes in his speech, urging the Dallas crowd to "give it up for your next congressman."

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Ed: It's the second time in a week that a Talarico surrogate demanded the abolition of ICE. On Tuesday night, Malik Williams fired up a Lubbock crowd with the same rally cry. Talarico himself said he wanted to abolish ICE during the primary against Crockett and has been denying it ever since he won the nomination. That certainly lends itself to the impression that Talarico is too slippery to trust.

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I'm with Sarah on this! I hate Rank Choice Voting, which I think could be likened to a Trojan Horse, or any other sort of deception, which is exactly the opposite of what its advocates claim it is. It is NOT democratic. It does not advance the "will of the people." — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 31, 2026

Ed: It exists to enable fraud and manipulation, as does the all-in primary model. If Alaska did not have RCV and an all-in primary, there would have been almost no incentive at all for the Two Dans Sullivan plot.

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USA Today: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman isn't on the ballot, but he could have a dramatic impact on the Senate in the coming months.

The Pennsylvania senator was elected in 2022 as a Democrat. But as he's shown staunch support for Israel, the U.S.' attacks in Iran and multiple federal nominees from President Donald Trump, there's been rampant speculation about whether or not he'll leave the party. ...

Fetterman has said he is not changing parties, though there's been repeated speculation that he won't remain a Democrat, as well as encouragement from Trump for him to become a Republican.

Ed: Fetterman wouldn't have to become a Republican. He could go independent and caucus with the GOP. Would he? That may depend on what happens in Michigan ...

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John Fetterman on the public dispute between Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed “Rep. Haley Stevens simply held Abdul El-Sayed accountable for his views on Israel and fixation with Jewish money. El-Sayed is going after a woman and banning her from campaign events for having an opinion.” “El-Sayed's overreaction demonstrates why he struggles with groups of Michigan voters. He has the worst case of little man syndrome I’ve ever seen.” Source: Jewish Insider — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 31, 2026

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... El-Sayed is going after a woman and banning her from campaign events for having an opinion.” “El-Sayed's overreaction demonstrates why he struggles with groups of Michigan voters. He has the worst case of little man syndrome I’ve ever seen.” Source: Jewish Insider

Ed: I've always been skeptical about the idea that Fetterman would change parties. He's a poor fit with the GOP; he'd be to the left of Susan Collins, and more outspoken than Lisa Murkowski. However, if El-Sayed joins the Senate, I could see Fetterman choosing to support the GOP caucus to prevent El-Sayed from having any influence on the upper chamber. Let's hope it doesn't come to thar.

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Scott Johnson at Power Line: Marisa has one of the three bylines on the New York Post story “Ilhan Omar was so confused by marriage to ‘brother’ she crossed out her own name twice on official application.” The Post story attributes the original excavation of the application to Alpha News (i.e., Preya Samsundar — I appreciate Marisa’s correct attribution of the original spadework): “An image of the marriage application has circulated online for years and appears to have been first published in August 2016 by the Minnesota outlet Alpha News. It has until now largely gone untouched by major news outlets.”

Well, yeah. We have touched it frequently on Power Line. I also touched it in my retrospective on the case for the Washington Free Beacon late last year. I think Marisa was surprised that the application has generally been ignored despite the red flag(s) of fraud on its face. Fun fact — I drew on it for the column I wrote for the Post last year: “Vast fraud of Somali migrants, starting with Ilhan Omar, finally being exposed.”

Ed: Scott and Alpha News have done much more than just 'touch' on it. They have stalwartly reported the facts while being called every name in the book by Ilhan 'Omar'-ish and her flunkies and stenographers in the Protection Racket Media. I have failed to mention Alpha News' role in unearthing the facts, but Scott has consistently credited their work. Be sure to follow Scott's links to the whole of their reporting over the past decade-plus.

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Reporter: “What has attracted you to the Mike Rogers campaign?” Detroit voter: “Well, he’s an American.” https://t.co/qWIV3EIftM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 30, 2026

Ed: I don't think Jim Clyburn is going to have much success if he shows up tomorrow.

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Who knew a terrorism fetish could be so lucrative. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 31, 2026

Ed: Hollywood proves it every day.

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Last night's lyric: "Magic Man" by Heart.

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