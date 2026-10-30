Friday's Final Word

"Click on home, girl," he linked with a smile, "You don't have to browse me yet, let's get tabbed awhile" ...

NEW: Noah Casey Sullivan, the son of Dan J. Sullivan, who filed to run as a Republican against GOP incumbent Sen. Dan Scott Sullivan, is a registered Democrat who works as a field representative for Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s (D-WA) https://t.co/P2Pes5dn2N — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 30, 2026

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Ed: Oh look, another potential conspirator, and this one with a direct connection to a House Democrat. This just keeps getting deeper and deeper.

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Daily Mail: A mysterious Democrat operative who has worked behind the scenes on a slew of campaigns is in the spotlight after allegations surfaced about a scheme to spoil the Alaska Senate race. ...

A recent investigation named Jerid Kurtz as the go-between who seemingly recruited candidates, including the 'second' Sullivan to run for Senate. ...

Since the news broke, Kurtz deleted his social media accounts and the website for the firm he co-owns, Wingspan Strategies.

Kurtz launched his political career after graduating from Case Western Reserve University in 2005 with a degree in Political Science and English, according to the university.

Ed: Wanna bet that the DOJ finds him easily enough to serve his subpoena? Read on to discover his other work for Democrats, including Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Raphael Warnock in Georgia, and for Barack Obama. His speciality is supposedly "secret ballot maneuvers," which may interest the DOJ even more.

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The legacy media l instinctively runs interference for Democrats It’s a safe bet that Margaret Brennan would’ve supported airing the Peltola story had it reflected poorly on a Republican It’s weird that there’s not a single broadcast TV news company in the right-of-center space — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 30, 2026

Ed: It's not weird at all. It's by design. Things may be changing at CBS, but on a glacial pace ...

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CBS News: Daniel J. Sullivan, the independent candidate running for Senate in Alaska whose name is almost identical to the Republican senator running for reelection, left his hometown of Petersburg earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

One resident and former student of Sullivan's said she saw Sullivan on a flight to Anchorage on Monday — two days before The New York Times first reported that he was recruited by operatives linked to Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign. The source added she did not know where Sullivan was headed, but another friend said he and his wife are known among friends as "world travelers."

Dozens of Petersburg residents also told CBS News they never saw or received any campaign materials like mailers, flyers, brochures or signs since the former elementary school teacher announced his candidacy last spring. ...

Just days before the midterm elections, a CBS News crew on the ground in Petersburg likewise found no indication of any active campaigning by the candidate, including outside his own home, which sits adjacent to the main coastal highway.

Ed: It's a fraud, that's why. Glad to see CBS finally take an interest in it, though.

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WATCH HER SQUIRM: Democrat Campaign Chair Suzan DelBene’s CNN interview on Decoy Dan Sullivan Alaska rigging scandal somehow went even worse CNN HOST: “New York Times has done exhaustive reporting…Does it bother you?” DELBENE: “But…Republicans” “Look at what Republicans have been doing” “The Peltola campaign has denied that that happened but we can’t deny what we have seen happen from Republicans” 🎥⬇️ — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) October 30, 2026

Ed: DelBene's tu quoque argument is unexpectedly flopping even on mainstream media outlets. First Sorkin and now on CNN, no one's buying that gerrymandering and redistricting are at all equivalent to conspire to defraud voters with a phony candidate. Nor should they.

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David Harsanyi at WashEx: El Sayed, Piker, and Uygur want Americans to blame Jews for their problems. And by rebooting a string of ugly tropes, they convince voters that pro-Israel Americans, many of them Jews, aren’t just sitting on the wrong side of long-standing foreign policy debate but stealing constituents’ healthcare and food.

This is an ugly emotional appeal. The reality is that the U.S. is committed to about $86 billion in overall foreign assistance every fiscal year — roughly 1.3% of total federal spending. Israel accounts for around 5% of that foreign aid in an average year. Or, in other words, if we’re being generous, Israel’s aid constitutes somewhere in the vicinity of 0.1% of the federal budget, 98% of which is spent in the U.S. on weaponry from American manufacturers.

But let’s talk about affordability issues. Americans have largely been kept safe from jihadists, so we tend to forget that we spend hundreds of times more stopping the Islamic terrorist groups that el Sayed struggles to denounce each year than we do on Israel, or all foreign aid, for that matter. We have spent trillions thwarting Islamist attacks since 9/11.

Then again, one can oppose foreign aid and the Iran war and even Israel and also unequivocally condemn 40 years of Islamic belligerence toward the U.S., including the murder of hundreds of service members in both Lebanon and Iran and scores of Americans kidnapped over the decades. One can unequivocally condemn a regime that murders thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of Iranian protesters or tortures women for religious and political crimes.

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One can. El Sayed can’t. It’s worth asking why.

Ed: We know why. Everyone knows why. Some Democrats are speaking out on it, while others make excuses. And shamefully among the latter is Haley Stevens, whose own fiancé openly opposes El-Sayed and calls him dangerous ...

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So @HaleyforMI is a sellout. No big surprise there. It took days for a denunciation from El-Sayed that should have taken seconds. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 30, 2026

Ed: Stevens didn't even wait for El-Sayed to denounce Cenk's ad before issuing this statement and pledging to appear with him on Sunday. She just claims that they "learned" El-Sayed would denounce the ad. Shameful, and it will only get worse for Stevens after this ...

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Jewish Insider: In a screaming rant on his livestream on Friday, antisemitic influencer Hasan Piker compared the heavily Jewish community of West Bloomfield in the Detroit suburbs to a Ku Klux Klan neighborhood, describing it as full of Jewish supremacists. ...

Piker, while watching a news segment about West Bloomfield and a group of canvassers for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the district, said, “I don’t think this is insensitive to say — this is the equivalent of going to that like KKK neighborhood to stump for a Black candidate who’s running expressly … to abolish anti-miscegenation laws.”

He said that, while the Jewish community in West Bloomfield might be aesthetically different, “the supremacist attitude underlying their worldview is identical. … It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy.”

“Thank god they probably don’t own any guns,” he added.

Ed: Hey, Haley Stevens, still want to show up at the El-Sayed event on Sunday? This wasn't just taken out of context, either. See below.

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Doubling down and not condemning antisemitism. We’ll see if that Sunday rally with Stevens, Clyburn and AES actually takes place. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 30, 2026

Ed: El-Sayed played Stevens for a sucker.

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🚨🚨 Abdul El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker crashes out over El-Sayed’s canvassers knocking doors in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Piker compares it to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.” “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy. What do you think it is? Yeah, clip it and post it.” Piker, a dual citizen who grew up in Turkey, then rages at a Jewish Democrat in Oakland County who says she is voting for Mike Rogers: “If it’s so dangerous, go live in Israel… You fucking idiot. You fucking moron… You fucking psycho.” — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 30, 2026

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Ed: To use Piker's own argument, why doesn't he move to Turkey? Why doesn't El-Sayed move to Egypt? They both seem to have much more affinity for those countries than the U.S. As long as we're casting dual-loyalty aspersions, that is.

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When people tell you who they are, believe them. Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign has been based on vile racism and antisemitism, funded by groups who support terrorism, and designed to divide and blame. As I said the day after the primary, if you believe Michigan can have a future where we can all come together, you have a home with us. I say today: if you are a Haley Stevens voter who rejects this bigoted and hateful candidate, you have a home with us. If you believe we can all work together to make housing affordable, improve education and, lower gas prices, you have a home with us. Let’s Get to Work. — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 30, 2026

As I said the day after the primary, if you believe Michigan can have a future where we can all come together, you have a home with us. I say today: if you are a Haley Stevens voter who rejects this bigoted and hateful candidate, you have a home with us. If you believe we can all work together to make housing affordable, improve education and, lower gas prices, you have a home with us. Let’s Get to Work.

Ed: Let's stop getting gaslit by Democrats, too.

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Chuck Ross at The Free Beacon: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed continues to double down on his public associations with antisemites, campaigning Thursday alongside a Nation of Islam "student minister" and acolyte of the antisemitic group's longtime leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Jews as "termites" and praised Adolf Hitler.

The left-wing Democrat appeared with Marcus Muhammad at a get-out-the-vote rally in Benton Harbor, where Muhammad serves as mayor. "Allow me to introduce the next United States Senator representing the State of Michigan," Muhammad wrote in a caption of a photo with a much shorter El-Sayed.

Muhammad, despite his mayoral responsibilities, has not shied away from promoting Farrakhan's virulently antisemitic conspiracy theories. He recently promoted a video of Farrakhan discussing The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews Vol. 2, a pseudoscientific Nation of Islam work that claims Jews controlled the transatlantic slave trade.

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It comes as El-Sayed faces mounting criticism from moderate and Jewish Democrats in the closing days of the pivotal Senate race over his anti-Israel remarks and what former Michigan Democratic Party chairman Lon Johnson recently called "his reluctance to unequivocally condemn dangerous rhetoric" against Jews.

Ed: Say, Haley, will you also welcome Marcus Mohammed on stage? This exposes El-Sayed even more as an antisemite Islamist. There's no mistaking Farrakhanism. Anyone partnering with a Farrakhan acolyte has no fig leaf at all, not an ounce of deniability over Jew-hatred.

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as Haley Stevens says in her statement today, the ad reflects el-Sayed's views. So what's your excuse now for supporting him and betraying your own people? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 30, 2026

Ed: Lots of masks are dropping in this cycle. Let's hope that Michigan voters are watching this carefully.

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Semafor: President Donald Trump’s weekend rally plans for Kansas and Iowa are back on, less than one day after the Republican National Committee said the events were canceled. Trump is scheduled to host back-to-back rallies on Sunday, in addition to hosting nearly 20 tele-rallies. A source familiar with the situation said the two briefly canceled rallies “were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate” more virtual events, although the RNC originally suggested the events were scrapped because Republicans were performing well in the two states.

Ed: I included this because I received a few worried inquiries about rally cancellations perhaps indicating something severe would be coming this weekend. It looks more like shuffling some events around to get Trump inserted into as many voter-contact events as possible.

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“After more than 85,000 phone calls and nearly 50,000 text messages, a potential problem emerged. Democrats were far more enthusiastic about taking the poll than Republicans were.” https://t.co/EPlPnkxcOc https://t.co/LUqnMgbknk — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 30, 2026

Ed: Polling has been utterly useless this cycle, and perhaps longer than that. As Duane and I discussed in the Week in Review, the in-person early vote modeling is likely more predictive even before those ballots get counted, although they are still somewhat speculative. We also have to factor in the usual midterm headwinds for the party in the White House, but Dems didn't do too badly four years ago despite the raging inflation at that time. The economy is stronger, inflation lower, and gas prices are lower than in 2022. We'll see how that shapes up.

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Washington Post: After 2020, many polls, including The Post’s, adopted additional methods to guard against the threat of nonresponse bias, leveraging voter files with extensive information on past turnout and demographics to help ensure more representative samples. Polls also began weighting samples based on which candidate voters supported in the previous presidential election. Studies found this was effective in reducing errors in 2024, although polls still underestimated Trump’s support.

The methods used in the Post-Schar School poll proved fairly accurate in 2024, with an average error of 2.2 percentage points, while the partnership’s Virginia polls accurately showed Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s double-digit advantage in the 2025 gubernatorial election and the narrow passage of Democrats’ redistricting referendum this spring. This year’s midterm elections provide another important test, with post-election analysis pointing to ways they can be improved.

“The partisan enthusiasm gap likely explains the disconnect between Democratic and Republican willingness to respond,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, which co-sponsored the poll. “With an unpopular president, inflation, a war that Trump voters never asked for, the lack of GOP enthusiasm is not surprising. Are Republican voters this late in the election cycle feeling so down about their party’s chances that they just don’t want to talk about it?”

Ed: Maybe. Or maybe Republicans just don't trust pollsters or the media outlets that commission them to tell the truth and don't want to participate in narrative manipulation. It's possible that a lack of enthusiasm might factor into this problem, but I think hostility and mistrust of media is a much more plausible explanation.

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It's the same story in our polls. Farm Belt Dems *really* want to answer. They're acting like El-Sayed and Hong Dems before the primaries. We correct for this by targeting hard-to-reach groups, but if any of these hyper-engaged Ds are camping out in R groups, that means a miss https://t.co/NTKjkL7pG6 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 30, 2026

Ed: Exactly. So why bother, especially with early voting data becoming more available and providing more reliable modeling?

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4 days, Minnesota. Let’s finish strong. Early voting is open until Monday. https://t.co/pPwbYskyCT https://t.co/Sa4avhKzmi — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 30, 2026

Ed: Damn the polls, full speed ahead.

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Last night's lyric: "Going Up the Country" by Canned Heat.

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