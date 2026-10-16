Today's Deep Question: Is Zacharia 'Cooked' After Tough Hannity Interview? UPDATE: Out, Per Fox

Did Sean Hannity kill Katie Zacharia's new career as White House press secretary? Or did he ask her some tough questions to give Zacharia an opportunity to clear the air and move on?

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On Monday evening after Zacharia's first press briefing, Hannity defended Zacharia, asserting that some awkwardness at the podium is to be expected in the first day on the job. Hannity unloaded on the mainstream media for making her resumé into a national story:

We have an abusively biased corrupt news media in this country, the legacy media mob as I affectionately refer to them. They are not interested in real questions and real answers. They are out for blood. Zacharia’s been mocked. She’s been attacked over her appearance, her hair, the way she spoke. They questioned her intelligence, her credentials. They even asked about her bar exam. Could you imagine the press asking similar questions to Karine Jean-Pierre? Asking about her background? Her record? With Zacharia, the blowback was immediate. It was nasty. And all of this from a group of people that claim to champion women in the workplace.

By last night, however, Hannity decided to ask Zacharia about her choices in how that resumé was presented. By now, it has become clear that Zacharia never practiced as an attorney because she never passed the bar exam. This week, she and others have attempted to parse a distinction between "attorney" and "lawyer" that doesn't actually exist. That may have surprised Donald Trump himself, as this C-SPAN clip from Tuesday demonstrates:

President Trump on White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia: "I thought she was very good." Q: "You said she's an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? Which state?" Zacharia: "When I moved to China." Q: "Where did you pass the bar exam?" https://t.co/5xiwyEsVSs — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2026

Trump appears to have been caught by surprise at both the question and the answer. That may have pushed Zacharia to attempt to put out her very first fire as press secretary by engaging with friendly media. Hannity, however, didn't give her an easy ride. Hannity asked Zacharia why she would have presented herself as an attorney in the first place, which is exactly the right question to ask. Aaron Rupar often clips things out of context, but in this case, he has the entire interview, and it speaks for itself:

😮 Katie Zacharia crashes and burns on [checks notes] Hannity 😮 If you had the "over" on Zacharia lasting more than one Scaramucci, her epic flame out on Hannity just now won't help your cause HANNITY: You said you consulted with people who advised you it was okay to call yourself a lawyer but not an attorney, correct? ZACHARIA: Correct HANNITY: There's a report out tonight showing 15 social media posts where you identify yourself as an attorney ZACHARIA: I think they were retweets Here's the whole interview: — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026

HANNITY: You said you consulted with people who advised you it was okay to call yourself a lawyer but not an attorney, correct? ZACHARIA: Correct HANNITY: There's a report out tonight showing 15 social media posts where you identify yourself as an attorney ZACHARIA: I think they were retweets

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Ahem. The Daily Mail is well known to be sympathetic to conservatives, which is something that a press secretary should know. That's a secondary concern, however, to two other issues. First, Zacharia is clearly spinning on the lawyer/attorney issue, and Hannity's question becomes even more pertinent. Why bother identifying as a lawyer at all when pursuing a career in public relations? Zacharia never answers that question.

The second issue is that Zacharia does not come across very well in this interview or at the podium. Her speech patterns are stiff, she seems rattled, and her comments come across as canned and canny rather than natural and responsive. That's not fatal in public relations, but at this level, those limitations will become obvious.

It's not just Hannity, either. This morning, Fox & Friends interviewed Zacharia, and Lawrence Jones asked her to explain why she left Trump in the dark about her status as a non-lawyer. Her response wasn't exactly a confidence-builder:

NEW: "Do you wish you would have disclosed to the president about the bar and not passing the bar?" @LawrenceBJones3 puts new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia on the spot, asking whether she regrets not telling President Trump about failing to pass the bar exam. "Those questions weren't asked." Zacharia maintains she was hired to represent the president in the press, not to serve as his legal counsel. | @foxandfriends — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2026

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"Those questions weren't asked." Zacharia maintains she was hired to represent the president in the press, not to serve as his legal counsel. | @foxandfriends

I didn't tell them because no one asked is not an answer that reflects well on anyone under the circumstances. Trump and others, perhaps especially Susie Wiles, will take note of that response.

Mediaite thinks Hannity "cooked" Zacharia, perhaps with a sotto voce endorsement from Trump:

Sean Hannity’s unexpectedly bruising interview with President Donald Trump’s new press secretary left political media figures stunned Thursday night, with one observer declaring quite simply that Katie Zacharia was “cooked.” Zacharia appeared on Hannity’s show after a rocky first week behind the White House podium, including a debut briefing that lasted just 14 minutes and featured only three questions. ... Several media figures focused not merely on the severity of the questioning, but on what Hannity’s posture could signal given his longstanding relationship and closeness with Trump.

Hannity knows Trump watches his show. His decision to ask Katie Zacharia real questions instead of just defending her or criticizing the media seems pretty notable. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 16, 2026

That could be one explanation. Another might be that Hannity wanted to give Zacharia a tough test that would allow her to prove her mettle while still being in a relatively friendly environment. The follow-up from Lawrence Jones suggests that Fox News left the door open to Zacharia to make her case, and perhaps to pre-empt other media outlets from doing this in a more brutal manner, allowing her to use the 'asked and answered' strategy.

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Either way, though, Zacharia didn't succeed in quieting the questions and concerns. Perhaps she will grow into her role over the next few weeks, but the White House has to know that the environment will not get any easier now for Zacharia.

Update: Lawrence also asked Zacharia if she thought Trump still had confidence in her. Trump may have answered that question himself:

New: Trump is opening the door to Press Secretary Katie Zacharia leaving after a week on the job.



"I said to Katie: you don't have to do this if you don't want to," he said, adding she's been treated "nastily" so far. "I said to her, honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 16, 2026

"I don't think Katie should be made to suffer like she's suffered at the hands of the press," Trump says. (She has only taken questions from conservative outlets so far.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 16, 2026

That sounds as though changes may be coming. Stay tuned.

Update: The New York Times reports that Zacharia was fired:

President Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was fired Friday, after less than a week on the job, according to three people familiar with the matter. Neither the White House nor Ms. Zacharia responded to requests for comment. But Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday that he had encouraged Ms. Zacharia to “reconsider” the job. “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” he said, recounting his conversation with his press secretary. He added: “Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.”

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Fox News reported that she was "transitioning" out of the job:

A senior White House official tells @pdoocy Katie ZACHARIA is “transitioning out” of the press secretary position. — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) October 16, 2026

This is the smart move. It wasn't working, and it wasn't going to get better. Rip the Band-Aid off and let the weekend kill the story.

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