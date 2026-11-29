"Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times."

While that saying contains a universal truth, it seems to me to be the story of California over the past century or so, exposed in the most compact and visible sequence ever recorded.

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California was birthed as a state by hard men doing hard things. Even getting to California was a life-threatening journey before the transcontinental railroad was built. It took months of hard travel, and roughly five to 10 percent of people who dared the trip died along the way.

They went there in search of their fortune, and few of them ever achieved their dreams. But in the process, they built what became a paradise, and by the 1960s it became the concrete symbol of the American Dream. The weather was perfect, life was good, jobs were aplenty, and the tech industry was born and thrived there.

Dams were built to bring water to deserts, which in turn became farms that produced greens, almonds, wine, and other luxury foods for the country. The Midwest was the breadbasket, but California produced fruits and vegetables. The state became a place where staples were not produced in abundance, but luxuries were.

It thrived. Hard men had created good times.

California lawmakers are now dictating how high schoolers sit in the family car, imposing a new state rule that could keep teens in booster seats until age 16. Under Assembly Bill 435, hitting age 8 or reaching 4 feet, 9 inches tall is no longer enough for California kids to use a standard seat belt. Starting in the new year, minors ages 8 to 15 must pass a five-step government fit test before riding without a booster or sitting in the front seat, including maintaining an approved posture throughout the entire trip. Assemblymember Lori Wilson defended the mandate: “This is about making sure that if something happens, you are safe, and I think that’s the key thing that we’re trying to drive home is that it is not about treating people like babies.” See the five-step test California is forcing teens to pass to stay out of booster seats until age 16 https://t.co/keR17yqScY — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

California lawmakers are now dictating how high schoolers sit in the family car, imposing a new state rule that could keep teens in booster seats until age 16. Under Assembly Bill 435, hitting age 8 or reaching 4 feet, 9 inches tall is no longer enough for California kids to use a standard seat belt. Starting in the new year, minors ages 8 to 15 must pass a five-step government fit test before riding without a booster or sitting in the front seat, including maintaining an approved posture throughout the entire trip. Assemblymember Lori Wilson defended the mandate: “This is about making sure that if something happens, you are safe, and I think that’s the key thing that we’re trying to drive home is that it is not about treating people like babies.” See the five-step test California is forcing teens to pass to stay out of booster seats until age 16 https://foxnews.com/politics/california-law-keep-teens-booster-seats-age-16-unless-pass-test

But good times have created soft men who don't even have the will to protect themselves and their families or take responsibility for preserving what their forefathers built. The leaders of California take credit for the wealth there, but the truth is they are squandering it and making the population softer and softer. One where the state substitutes for the family, and the people who create wealth are gradually, and in some cases not so gradually, leaving.

California Democrats will spare 548 convicted murderers on death row but threaten parents with a $490 fine if their 15-year-old doesn't pass a seat belt fit test. These are the priorities of the people running California. https://t.co/y0pW8qcW2B — Jake (@JakeTbird) November 29, 2026

It's not that the state doesn't have ambitious, hard men who can still create; it's that they live under an increasingly hostile regime that sees them as yet another resource to squander. California is still blessed with nearly perfect weather and natural beauty, and it still benefits mightily from the fact that, back when it was free and growing, countless companies were founded that form the foundation of our thriving tech economy.

Companies that are hard to move. The concentration of wealth and talent is an anchor that is hard to pull up.

But even with all its advantages, a California exodus is significant enough to warrant its own Wikipedia page, and it is resulting in something shocking: California is predicted to lose five Congressional seats in the next reapportionment.

That, to me, says a lot about how badly the state is run. As soft men like Gavin Newsom brag about how wealthy the state is — wealth that he inherited, not helped create — the reality is that people are fed up living in a state that taxes them to death to fund fraud, graft, homelessness that never gets solved, and that regulates the car seats that teenagers, who are considered old enough to get abortions and change their genders, but not old enough to sit down without being buckled into a car seat as if they were toddlers.

50 years ago, you could have seen Gen Xers loaded into the bed of a pickup truck as they drove to the beach to surf; now they live in a state where skateboard parks and beaches are closed to prevent teenagers from getting the sniffles.

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The feminization of the state is driving the type of people who build things away. It's almost impossible to build things anymore, so the people who do are leaving. You can't build a dam to provide water to thirsty cities, and you can't even keep a reservoir filled to put out the entirely predictable wildfire.

Even putting them out is politically controversial. The Palisades fire was never fully snuffed out because the firemen were afraid to kill off an endangered flower, and the city burned because of it.

To save the endangered milkvetch, a city burned.

You know that beautiful neighborhood of 24,000 people (Pacific Palisades) that burned to the ground last year? It was because the government was protecting the endangered milkvetch: "The agency refuses to perform prescribed burns at any meaningful level and has a list of supposedly endangered plants it refuses to allow heavy equipment near; for example, the milkvetch plant that was seen in Temescal Gateway Park, which prevented firefighters from bringing bulldozers and other equipment in to fully suppress the Lachman Fire." https://t.co/BIiqXxGWyf — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) March 20, 2026

You know that beautiful neighborhood of 24,000 people (Pacific Palisades) that burned to the ground last year? It was because the government was protecting the endangered milkvetch: "The agency refuses to perform prescribed burns at any meaningful level and has a list of supposedly endangered plants it refuses to allow heavy equipment near; for example, the milkvetch plant that was seen in Temescal Gateway Park, which prevented firefighters from bringing bulldozers and other equipment in to fully suppress the Lachman Fire."

Soft men do that. They worried about a plant so much that they let a city burn.

Freedom and softness are enemies. The ruling class promises safety and security in exchange for your freedom.

All you have to do is obey, and they will take from the makers and give you a cut of the spoils.

It's how you get from California Dreaming to high schoolers in car seats.





























































































































































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