Is Jennifer Welch Toast? Unfortunately, Probably Not.

The fallout from the viral "I've Had It" episode where hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laugh hysterically at a tweet calling for the exhumation of Charlie Kirk's body to reenact his assassination has been pretty epic.

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The viral clip was classic Welch:

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. After laughing for 30 seconds straight, the women falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson was a 'MAGA person.' They will celebrate your death, laugh uncontrollably, and still be fully convinced they're the "good guys." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

Nasty and actually repulsive, and exactly what attracts the AWFL audience to them in the first place: releasing the ID in the name of empathy, or using a fake "kindness" excuse to enable the most vicious kind of cruelty.

Both John and I have written about the incident from different angles, and the story keeps going as more and more advertisers drop the podcast (some temporarily, some permanently), and Welch and Sullivan "apologize."

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan posted an apology to Instagram after numerous sponsors dropped them. Normally, I’d give them grace, but they have consistently said some of the hateful, outrageous things imaginable over the last year without remorse. I don’t believe they’re remorseful now, either. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 7, 2026

Or not...Tom Bevan is right. They are not remorseful at all. They just want to be clear that when they say they are pleased that Charlie Kirk is dead and that all liberals should be, they don't mean that you should use guns to kill them. Use some other weapon.

@CollinRugg Universal human rights like the right to life (see Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights)??? — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) November 9, 2026

A frantic Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan have a profanity laced meltdown as all their sponsors drop them, admit their ‘apology’ was only meant for themselves. The hags mentioned how they support “universal human rights” which was apparently used as justification for why they are allowed to curse people and glorify violence. Glad they cleared up that the apology was completely fake.

The "apology" only appeared after a slew of advertisers dropped the podcast under pressure. Cash App, Chewy, Zenni Optical, and several other companies dropped them. Some because of the pressure, and some, it seems, out of genuine disgust at where their money was going.

Chewy and other companies pull ads from 'I've Had It' podcast after hosts laugh at 'insensitive' Charlie Kirk joke #CharlieKirk #Instagram #Advertising https://t.co/DctXGcE689 — Jason (@jasonlc44) November 9, 2026

Sponsors, in general, don't like controversy for obvious reasons: the purpose of advertising is to boost brand awareness and create a positive impression, and when your brand gets tied to something toxic, it's a bad look.

A popular progressive podcast has seen its sponsors flee after laughing at a joke about the slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, which the hosts later admitted was 'insensitive' (Getty) When an outraged social media user told his followers to boycott Cash App for sponsoring “these rotten women,” the peer-to-peer payment platform wrote on X Friday, “We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast.” Pet brand Chewy announced Saturday that it currently has no ties to the podcast. “We do not sponsor or support the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast. We unequivocally condemn violence in all forms. The comments made by the hosts do not reflect Chewy’s values or what we stand for as a company,” Chewy wrote on X. Eyewear brand Zenni also announced that it “does not condone violence of any type.” “We have canceled advertising on I’ve Had It and are reviewing our podcast placements against our brand safety standards,” Zenni wrote on X. Organic bedding brand Boll & Branch said it “does not currently advertise with the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast and will not in the future.”

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The thing is, this is hardly the first time that Welch and Sullivan have ventured down this path, and they have prospered from being advocates of violence, and in particular of expressing glee that Charlie Kirk was killed. It was almost exactly a year ago that Welch was telling Democrat lawmakers to get on board with promoting the assassination of conservatives, and since then their podcast has only grown.

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder." Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder." Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Since then, their audience has grown by about 50 percent, indicating that the market for murder is doing well.

Right now, several major sponsors have stuck with the show for whatever reason, and I suspect the controversy will blow over and everything will go back to normal for the two.

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AWFLs will likely flock to support them, and subscriptions will skyrocket.

I hope I am wrong about that. But I doubt it.

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