Behold the Empathy of the Left

Hasan Piker has been the "It" guy this election cycle, and with good reason. Every Islamist and communist candidate this cycle has courted him, and the rising left-wing of the party is in love with his "brashness" and aggression, not to mention his willingness to embrace Mao, Lenin, and Che Guevara.

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But he is not the most influential online influencer among Democrats. There is serious competition for that slot, and market segmentation as well. Piker is the go-to guy for the young and violently inclined; Call Me Daddy for the Gen Z and Millennial mentally ill chicks, and Jennifer Welch is for the AWFULs.

And Welch's podcast, which she co-hosts with the ever-forgettable divorce lawyer (how appropriate!) Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, is arguably more influential than Piker. They have a similar-sized or larger audience, a more reliable voter bloc, and are more embraced by mainstream Democrats. Katie Couric is a fan, as is Barack Obama, and mainstream Democrats who cringe at Hasan Piker are happy to join Jennifer and Angie in sharing their hatred of Republicans.

The show is popular enough that CreatorDB estimates they get between $15 and nearly $40,000 for a mention on Instagram, and that makes sense, given that their audience is affluent, engaged, and has plenty of disposable time and money. These are women who sit in their multi-million-dollar homes, drive their Mercedes SUVs to get their Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and spend an awful lot of time complaining about how oppressed they are.

Cruelty operates very much like a drug addiction, the effects wear off quickly and always require higher doses just to maintain, until you barely resemble a human being anymore. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 6, 2026

These women will tell you — seriously—that their primary motivation in life is making politics kinder and more empathetic, and their millions of followers will similarly erupt in rage and violent fantasies whenever they think of how cruel it is to deport a rapist or blame a mother for murdering her children.

It's an audience worth capturing. Barack Obama thinks so. So do a whole host of prominent figures in the Democrat Party.

PRESIDENTS, VP, WHITE HOUSE Barack Obama — Sept 2024

— Sept 2024 Kamala Harris — as Vice President, Apr 2024; Welch and Sullivan also moderated her 107 Daysbook event in Los Angeles, 29 Sept 2025

— as Vice President, Apr 2024; Welch and Sullivan also moderated her 107 Daysbook event in Los Angeles, 29 Sept 2025 Rahm Emanuel — Apr 2025 GOVERNORS & 2028 PROSPECTS Gavin Newsom (CA) — per Fox News guest list, 11 Feb 2026; no episode date found

(CA) — per Fox News guest list, 11 Feb 2026; no episode date found JB Pritzker (IL) — episode “Death of Centrism with Gov. JB Pritzker,” 27 Jan 2026

(IL) — episode “Death of Centrism with Gov. JB Pritzker,” 27 Jan 2026 Wes Moore (MD) · Andy Beshear (KY) · Kathy Hochul (NY) — Fox list

(MD) · (KY) · (NY) — Fox list Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles — Fox list SENATORS Bernie Sanders (VT) — by Sept 2025

(VT) — by Sept 2025 Elizabeth Warren (MA) — by Sept 2025

(MA) — by Sept 2025 Cory Booker (NJ) — Oct 2025

(NJ) — Oct 2025 Adam Schiff (CA) · Chris Murphy (CT) — Fox list HOUSE MEMBERS Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) — Jan 2024

(NY) — Jan 2024 Hakeem Jeffries (House Minority Leader) —

(House Minority Leader) — Jasmine Crockett (TX) · Ro Khanna (CA) · Eric Swalwell (CA) · Sarah McBride (DE) — MAYORS & OTHER ELECTEDS Zohran Mamdani (NYC) — as a mayoral candidate; Welch attended his Nov 2025 victory party MEDIA & CULTURAL FIGURES Jen Psaki (MSNBC) · Abby Phillip (CNN)

(MSNBC) · (CNN) Jon Favreau (Pod Save America) — 18 Dec 2025

(Pod Save America) — 18 Dec 2025 Katie Couric — 16 Dec 2025 · Don Lemon — Dec 2025 (later her Weekend Read co-host)

— 16 Dec 2025 · — Dec 2025 (later her Weekend Read co-host) Hasan Piker — listed as special guest in episode listings

— listed as special guest in episode listings Also in episode listings / bios: Sam Seder, Kyle Kulinski, Ana Kasparian, Jim Acosta, Wajahat Ali, Margaret Cho, Sasheer Zamata, Ashlyn Harris, Nikki Glaser, Billy Eichner, Trixie Mattel, Katya

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That's a far more influential list than Hasan Piker's, and they have a much more desirable demographic to speak to. Hasan Piker's audience can be motivated to vote for their own special kind of candidate, but AWFLs can be counted on to donate and show up year in, year out.

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder." Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder." Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

So if you want to know what the base voters of the Democrat Party are hungering for, you don't look to Piker; he tells you what type of people the Democrats are willing to reach out to in order to build their coalition. You look to Jennifer Welch, and I've Had It, to see what the core group of Democrats is hungering to hear.

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And hunger it is. I've Had It's popularity has exploded in the past year and a half.

Generally speaking, we shouldn't cherry-pick examples of randos on one side or the other and yell "See!" whenever somebody colors outside the line. There are always randos who do stupid or evil stuff, and it is not limited to one side or the other in politics.

But it does matter when the establishment embraces those people, because they AREN'T randos then. Hasan Piker is not "some podcaster in California"; he's the guy who went out and became the campaign surrogate for top candidates and who the left now embraces. The Bulwark folks defend him, and presidential candidates are bowing down to him.

Jennifer and Angie are even more mainstream and culturally important, because they are not controversial within Democrat Party circles. They are very much on the team and considered important proxies — important enough for presidents, presidential candidates, and top Democrats to embrace.

And their message is "get on board with killing Republicans."

I don’t know how I missed this until now, but this is disgusting, and a clear call for violence. That same insane rhetoric is what cost Charlie Kirk’s life. I already had no respect for Galloway, but this right here is crossing a line he should’ve never crossed. — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) November 6, 2026

And it's not just them. It's a theme now in top Democrat circles that killing Republicans is a necessity. Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway were just discussing that very thing, and their audience erupted in pleasure at the idea.

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The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition.

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Elon Musk is the target now, and they want him just as dead as Charlie Kirk. And they aren't afraid to say it out loud, in public, and instead of people gasping in horror they laugh and applaud.

MUST WATCH: @Jason Calacanis says Elon Musk is in an “UNIMAGINABLE AMOUNT OF DANGER” 🤯 “These people are DERANGED, SOCIOPATHIC LUNATICS.” “Elon and I are very close friends, so I can tell you the amount of security this poor man and his family have to have, and the amount of DANGER he’s in—it is unimaginable.” — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 6, 2026

“These people are DERANGED, SOCIOPATHIC LUNATICS.”“Elon and I are very close friends, so I can tell you the amount of security this poor man and his family have to have, and the amount of DANGER he’s in—it is unimaginable.”

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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