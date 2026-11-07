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Jennifer Welch Finally Goes Too Far for Advertisers

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 07, 2026 5:30 PM
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Jennifer Welch Finally Goes Too Far for Advertisers
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If you already know who Jennifer Welch is...I'm sorry. 

No one should have to know who she is but she's really made a name for herself as the most extreme voice of the resistance. Last month, The Atlantic published a story about her new book, Not Today, Fascists, and her unique brand of politics by revulsion.

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A co-host of the left-wing podcast I’ve Had It, Welch commands millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms. Multiple times a week, she delights her legions of fans by mocking Donald Trump, whom she calls “America’s dumbass dictator,” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom she derides as “Chuckles,” for his insufficiently ardent resistance to the “fascist” GOP. She has called Erika Kirk, the widow of the murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an “absolute grifter,” and the MAGA movement an “anti-family, pro-pedophilia death cult.” Her response to Lindsey Graham’s death was to say, “He liked cock, as we all know.”...

To the extent that Not Today, Fascists has a thesis, it’s that Republicans are an assemblage of fascists, pedophiles, and idiots—and that progressives must sink to their level in order to win. “The only way forward is to fight fair,” Welch writes, “which in this case means dirty as hell.”  What Democrats need is a “f**k you politics,” she believes. Practically, this means using meaner, cruder language. “If any chickenshit pearl-clutchers gets their panties in a wad because we call Trump a fascist or a Nazi, step aside and let the grown-ups fight,” Welch writes. “F**k the seniority system. F**k compromise.”...

But the bigger problem with the book is her uncritical recitation of left-wing talking points. Welch employs one of the most tiresome progressive rhetorical tics, referring frequently to the Trump administration as “the regime.” She calls the extensively documented scandal involving Somali immigrants running fake day-care centers in Minnesota “an utterly fraudulent accusation.” Welch repeats a laundry list of progressive shibboleths from the past decade: that Trump referred to the Nazis and white supremacists at Charlottesville as “very fine people,” that Trump labeled immigrants generally—not just participants in criminal activity—as “animals.”...

In an earlier era of political commentary, William F. Buckley Jr. earned cachet with his friendships across the political aisle; part of what made him interesting was his interest in other people and their ideas. A typical episode of Firing Line—his current-affairs debate show, which aired on public television for 33 years—would feature Buckley in spirited, respectful conversation with a guest such as Huey Newton, Allen Ginsberg, or John Kenneth Galbraith. Welch and her listeners, by contrast, have no interest in anyone outside their ideological bubble, other than as targets of invective.

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Her basic approach is partisan politics by invective and it has been very successful for her so far. But this week, she may finally have crossed a line. She and her co-host Angie Sullivan started laughing about Charlie Kirk's murder and just couldn't stop.

While reading social media comments during a post-election episode of her "I've Had It" podcast, titled "Drinking MAGA Tears," Welch joined Sullivan in laughing for nearly 30 seconds in response to an X post that said: "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again."

"No comment," Welch said as the two women put their heads down and giggled to the point of tears. They claimed without evidence that Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, was "a MAGA person" from a "white MAGA family."

Here's the clip:

The most amazing part of this may be that anyone alive still believes Charlie Kirk was shot by somebody "that was super MAGA." That's the lie that got Jimmy Kimmel pulled off the air months ago. How does someone who reads the news every day not know by now that Tyler Robinson was moving left and dating a trans person when he shot Charlie Kirk? Apart from the cruelty, the ignorance is astounding.

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In any case, lots of people were repulsed by the laughter over a political assassination.

Some people responded by singling out advertisers.

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And finally, some of the advertisers agreed this was too far. Cash App dropped their ads.

They weren't alone. Sponsors were headed for the exit.

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That's a bunch but still leaves quite a few more that haven't responded yet.

In any case, losing a good chunk of her sponsors seems to have finally gotten Welch's attention. She issued an apology of sorts today.

If you were wondering, Jennifer Welch supports boycotting sponsors solely for partisan speech.

She's a repulsive creature by design and lots of people on the left love her for it. No matter what happens to her, it won't change them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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