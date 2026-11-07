Jennifer Welch Finally Goes Too Far for Advertisers

If you already know who Jennifer Welch is...I'm sorry.

No one should have to know who she is but she's really made a name for herself as the most extreme voice of the resistance. Last month, The Atlantic published a story about her new book, Not Today, Fascists, and her unique brand of politics by revulsion.

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A co-host of the left-wing podcast I’ve Had It, Welch commands millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms. Multiple times a week, she delights her legions of fans by mocking Donald Trump, whom she calls “America’s dumbass dictator,” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom she derides as “Chuckles,” for his insufficiently ardent resistance to the “fascist” GOP. She has called Erika Kirk, the widow of the murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an “absolute grifter,” and the MAGA movement an “anti-family, pro-pedophilia death cult.” Her response to Lindsey Graham’s death was to say, “He liked cock, as we all know.”... To the extent that Not Today, Fascists has a thesis, it’s that Republicans are an assemblage of fascists, pedophiles, and idiots—and that progressives must sink to their level in order to win. “The only way forward is to fight fair,” Welch writes, “which in this case means dirty as hell.” What Democrats need is a “f**k you politics,” she believes. Practically, this means using meaner, cruder language. “If any chickenshit pearl-clutchers gets their panties in a wad because we call Trump a fascist or a Nazi, step aside and let the grown-ups fight,” Welch writes. “F**k the seniority system. F**k compromise.”... But the bigger problem with the book is her uncritical recitation of left-wing talking points. Welch employs one of the most tiresome progressive rhetorical tics, referring frequently to the Trump administration as “the regime.” She calls the extensively documented scandal involving Somali immigrants running fake day-care centers in Minnesota “an utterly fraudulent accusation.” Welch repeats a laundry list of progressive shibboleths from the past decade: that Trump referred to the Nazis and white supremacists at Charlottesville as “very fine people,” that Trump labeled immigrants generally—not just participants in criminal activity—as “animals.”... In an earlier era of political commentary, William F. Buckley Jr. earned cachet with his friendships across the political aisle; part of what made him interesting was his interest in other people and their ideas. A typical episode of Firing Line—his current-affairs debate show, which aired on public television for 33 years—would feature Buckley in spirited, respectful conversation with a guest such as Huey Newton, Allen Ginsberg, or John Kenneth Galbraith. Welch and her listeners, by contrast, have no interest in anyone outside their ideological bubble, other than as targets of invective.

Her basic approach is partisan politics by invective and it has been very successful for her so far. But this week, she may finally have crossed a line. She and her co-host Angie Sullivan started laughing about Charlie Kirk's murder and just couldn't stop.

While reading social media comments during a post-election episode of her "I've Had It" podcast, titled "Drinking MAGA Tears," Welch joined Sullivan in laughing for nearly 30 seconds in response to an X post that said: "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." "No comment," Welch said as the two women put their heads down and giggled to the point of tears. They claimed without evidence that Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, was "a MAGA person" from a "white MAGA family."

Here's the clip:

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. After laughing for 30 seconds straight, the women falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson was a 'MAGA person.' They will celebrate your death, laugh uncontrollably, and still be fully convinced they're the "good guys." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

The most amazing part of this may be that anyone alive still believes Charlie Kirk was shot by somebody "that was super MAGA." That's the lie that got Jimmy Kimmel pulled off the air months ago. How does someone who reads the news every day not know by now that Tyler Robinson was moving left and dating a trans person when he shot Charlie Kirk? Apart from the cruelty, the ignorance is astounding.

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In any case, lots of people were repulsed by the laughter over a political assassination.

This is the epitome of evil Democrats want to kiII us then dance on our graves and laugh at those grieving This is not hyperbole. They’re actually doing this. https://t.co/fDBBdEQkpO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2026

This is the sickest thing I’ve ever seen. Ever. This is pure hate and pure evil. @katiecouric has praised these two. @Acosta has embraced Welch on multiple occasions. Comment accordingly. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2026

People like this think they're morally superior to Charlie Kirk. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 5, 2026

Some people responded by singling out advertisers.

BOYCOTT CASHAPP! Hey @CashApp you sponsored these rotten women on the VERY episode they mocked Charlie Kirk. Does Cashapp support the mocking of a murder victim? https://t.co/jcd9V9bAp4 — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) November 6, 2026

Hey @Chewy You need to either disassociate yourselves from these demons or, be prepared to lose millions of dollars in revenue. Signed American pet lovers. — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) November 6, 2026

Here are all the sponsors of Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan's "I've Had It" podcast: Home and bedding: Article, @BollAndBranch , @Casper , @CozyEarth , Ember, Lola Blankets Beauty and apparel: Honeylove, iRestore, @jonesroadbeauty, @Nutrafol Fitness and supplements: Ladder, Momentous Travel and accessories: NOBL Travel, Ridge, Zenni Insurance and hiring: Ethos, @ZipRecruiter — USA 🇺🇸 (@country) November 5, 2026

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And finally, some of the advertisers agreed this was too far. Cash App dropped their ads.

@BrianAtlas We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast. — Cash App (@CashApp) November 6, 2026

They weren't alone. Sponsors were headed for the exit.

🚨 Lola Blankets no longer works with Jennifer Welch. Good! The more companies that don’t want to associate with someone who thinks the murder of an innocent man is hilarious, the better. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 6, 2026

Boll & Branch clarifies it does not currently advertise with Jennifer Welch and will not in the future. Good for @BollAndBranch https://t.co/ffwkRV8xQA — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

🚨Chewy has stopped advertising with Jennifer Welch. Let’s go!! — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

🚨 Zenni Optical pauses advertising on Jennifer Welch’s podcast, joining a growing list of brands severing ties: Cash App Lola Blankets Chewy Boll & Branch Zenni Optical Good for them for standing against political violence, regardless of politics. https://t.co/OGnvE0ZYGX — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

🚨 Another sponsor severs ties with Jennifer Welch. NoblTravel makes it clear: “We no longer work with this podcast.” Good. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

🚨Another sponsor dumps Jennifer Welch. Jones Road Beauty is out. Good. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

Update: nutrafol will no longer advertise on Jennifer Welch’s podcast. @Nutrafol https://t.co/PcHPmTpzrk — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 7, 2026

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That's a bunch but still leaves quite a few more that haven't responded yet.

There is a boycott movement building against Jennifer Welch's podcast over her hate-filled, vulgarity-spewing content. Various sponsors have already declared that they have had it with "I've had it" after she laughed over "digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." https://t.co/WRHSj2sVAg https://t.co/MqmTISGNAy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 7, 2026

In any case, losing a good chunk of her sponsors seems to have finally gotten Welch's attention. She issued an apology of sorts today.

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan posted an apology to Instagram after numerous sponsors dropped them. Normally, I’d give them grace, but they have consistently said some of the hateful, outrageous things imaginable over the last year without remorse. I don’t believe they’re remorseful now, either. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 7, 2026

If you were wondering, Jennifer Welch supports boycotting sponsors solely for partisan speech.

Jennifer Welch: “Boycott Paramount. Boycott all of their sponsors… F*ck Bank of America… Boycott Bari Weiss… We can completely take this broad out.” https://t.co/XpAD6YRzzv — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 24, 2025

She's a repulsive creature by design and lots of people on the left love her for it. No matter what happens to her, it won't change them.

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