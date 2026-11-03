The Choices Have Never Been More Stark

Look, I am as tired as you are of being told that "This is the most important election in my lifetime."

After a while, it just doesn't have the ring of truth because somehow, even when the bad guys win, the United States gets through the bad years.

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But something fundamental changed when Barack Obama was elected in 2008. I really do believe that the 2008 election and all subsequent ones have been the most important elections since the 1930s and the 1850s, both times when the country was fundamentally reshaped.

Obama set us on a path toward growing divisions in our society that have threatened to bring the entire structure down, and that likely would have happened already but for the election of Trump in 2016.

To get a sense of just how strong the impulse for destruction is, consider the Biden years. The rapid spread of censorship, opening the borders, shoving gender ideology down our throats, and opening our jails to let violent criminals out. Democrats wanted to make up for lost time, and they turned all the dials up to 11.

Now, DSA candidates, including ones who are associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, a proscribed terrorist organization in many countries, and with al Qaeda, are on the ballot. Antisemitism is a core principle in the Democrat Party, and candidates openly say they intend to seize the means of production.

After the 2024 election, many people assumed Democrats would moderate to respond to the electorate's demand that they at least not be insane. They chose the opposite route, becoming ever more so. Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City, Katie Wilson was elected Mayor of Seattle, and the Left put a wealth seizure measure on the ballot in California and wants to bring the policy nationwide.

In light of all this, it really IS true that every election since 2008 has been the most important in our lifetime, and 2026 and 2028 are not ones that we can sit out.

I firmly believe that Trump was likely to buck the midterm trend and do well in the Midterm elections until he chose to bomb Iran. Since then, his approval ratings have slumped, fairly or not, and many Republicans have soured on his presidency.

Ron DeSantis, the day before the midterms, says Republicans have been "gaslighting" voters about what a disaster the Iran War has been economically and politically https://t.co/CQtTRVeXTn — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 3, 2026

DeSantis is right. He's not saying Trump was wrong to bomb Iran; he's saying it has cost us politically, and we will find out today just how high a price Trump will pay for his choice. Gas prices are higher because of the war; if this is the price for averting a nuclear war, then the price was worth it.

If Republican voters choose not to go to the polls over Trump's decision, that would be a disaster of epic proportions. We know what Democrats will do because they are quite open about it: seize wealth, throw Republicans in jail, defund the military, reopen the borders, push their DEI agenda, and expand the Supreme Court. They want to make D.C. and Puerto Rico states, and there is a large contingent that wants an outright color revolution.

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Are you THAT angry at Trump that you would aid and abet that agenda? Are you willing to sit out the most important election in our lifetime in order to punish Trump for potentially averting a nuclear war?

Some Republicans appear to be, and I think it's due to an unwillingness to believe that "it could happen here." But it is happening here. Islamists are running for office and winning. Somalis are deciding who wins elections in several states, and they participate at so high a rate because farming taxpayers through fraud is their business.

Republicans need another 6-10 years to clean up the mess, and we don't have the luxury of sitting out any election because we are annoyed at the squishes in Congress or at the president himself.

Personally, I think the president had to bomb Iran, and that his big mistake was stopping when he did. But we don't have the luxury of relitigating the war abroad.

We have a war right here at home to win.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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