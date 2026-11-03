Nobody Ever Pays for All the Harm They Cause

One of the most infuriating things about fighting liberals is that they never, not once, pay a price for all the harm that their decisions cause.

I'm not going to argue that conservatives make no bad decisions or that, even when they are right, the tough choices they make will harm some as they help others.

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What's different is that Republicans are held to account both for the harms their decisions cost and the harms that the liberals' decisions cost. The media blame everything on the Republicans and celebrate almost everything the Democrats do; at worst, they will acknowledge that a policy didn't have the "intended effects" despite their hearts being in the right place.

Sorry, but when a result is 100 percent predictable, or even just likely, you are responsible if you helped bring it about. I honestly don't care what your claimed intentions are, and often doubt they are real, but when any sane person can connect the cause and effect, your failure to do so is not an excuse. It indicts your intelligence.

For example: working hard to keep illegal aliens in the country, including those with long records or known proclivities that make them a danger to the community.

During the ICE riots here in Minnesota, the left, including our government officials, worked mightily to keep every illegal alien away from ICE, regardless of their crimes. Just as "Sanctuary cities" keep criminals away from ICE or Homeland Security solely in order to keep known criminals in the country, any sane person could predict that these criminals will reoffend.

And they always do.

EXCLUSIVE: A Honduran illegal alien who was arrested by ICE in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge, issued a deportation order, then ordered released from ICE detention by a Clinton-appointed federal judge on "due process" grounds has now been arrested & charged w/ raping a woman in her Minnesota home while working as a handyman after his release. Police say the rape was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance video. Authorities in Ramsey County, MN have charged 42-year-old MARCOTULIO MELENDEZ DIAZ with felony 1st degree criminal sexual penetration w/ coercion. According to the criminal complaint, on October 11th, MELENDEZ DIAZ allegedly overpowered and repeatedly raped the female victim in her own home in Mounds View, MN against her will while working as a handyman, and the assault was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance system video. He is in custody on $150,000 bond and will face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. ICE has placed a detainer on him. ICE sources tell FOX that MELENDEZ DIAZ was initially caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in April 2024. ICE arrested him in Minnesota in January 2026 during Operation Metro Surge and transferred him to ICE detention in Texas where he initially crossed the border illegally. An immigration judge issued him a deportation order on 3/30/2026 and MELENDEZ DIAZ appealed. But on 8/7/2026, a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, Judge Orlando L. Garcia (Clinton appointee) ordered MELENDEZ DIAZ released from ICE custody and granted his habeas petition on grounds of “due process”, and MELENDEZ DIAZ made his way back to Minnesota. The Board of Immigration Appeals then rejected MELENDEZ DIAZ’s appeal on 10/9/2026 and issued him a final deportation order, and two days later, police say he raped the Minnesota woman in her home. Frustrated ICE sources say this alleged rape would have never happened if MELENDEZ DIAZ had remained in ICE custody. I’ve reached out to Judge Garcia’s office & courtroom deputy for comment. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 2, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: A Honduran illegal alien who was arrested by ICE in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge, issued a deportation order, then ordered released from ICE detention by a Clinton-appointed federal judge on "due process" grounds has now been arrested & charged w/ raping a woman in her Minnesota home while working as a handyman after his release. Police say the rape was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance video. Authorities in Ramsey County, MN have charged 42-year-old MARCOTULIO MELENDEZ DIAZ with felony 1st degree criminal sexual penetration w/ coercion. According to the criminal complaint, on October 11th, MELENDEZ DIAZ allegedly overpowered and repeatedly raped the female victim in her own home in Mounds View, MN against her will while working as a handyman, and the assault was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance system video. He is in custody on $150,000 bond and will face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. ICE has placed a detainer on him. ICE sources tell FOX that MELENDEZ DIAZ was initially caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in April 2024. ICE arrested him in Minnesota in January 2026 during Operation Metro Surge and transferred him to ICE detention in Texas where he initially crossed the border illegally. An immigration judge issued him a deportation order on 3/30/2026 and MELENDEZ DIAZ appealed. But on 8/7/2026, a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, Judge Orlando L. Garcia (Clinton appointee) ordered MELENDEZ DIAZ released from ICE custody and granted his habeas petition on grounds of “due process”, and MELENDEZ DIAZ made his way back to Minnesota. The Board of Immigration Appeals then rejected MELENDEZ DIAZ’s appeal on 10/9/2026 and issued him a final deportation order, and two days later, police say he raped the Minnesota woman in her home. Frustrated ICE sources say this alleged rape would have never happened if MELENDEZ DIAZ had remained in ICE custody. I’ve reached out to Judge Garcia’s office & courtroom deputy for comment.

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Yet the Left never pays a price for protecting rapists and murderers. Quite the opposite, in fact. Here in Minnesota, our governor and attorney general rushed a pardon hearing for a child rapist, as they tried to save him from deportation. The man raped his niece for years and tried to pay her to keep quiet, but what Walz and Ellison saw was a good man who was an asset to the community.

Kamala Harris helped raise tens of millions of dollars for the Minnesota Freedom Fund in 2020 all to bail out the George Floyd rioters who were burning down our cities. That money was used to bail out criminals who went on to rape, murder, and commit all manner of crimes, and Democrats rewarded her with the Vice Presidency and the Democrat nomination for president.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

She could lie about it and get away with it, and Democrats were fine with that because, for some reason, they agreed with her. Looking voters in the eyes and lying is totally forgivable as well, since the Democrat electorate is sharp as a tack, just like Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris says it's "misinformation" that she promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that has bailed violent criminals — including accused murderers and rapists — out of jail. She's lying. https://t.co/KIBR8v4twJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2022

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I recall with horror all Democrats who lied to our faces for years and then, when Biden basically collapsed on stage, told voters to dump him because everybody knew he was mentally unfit to be president.

Nobody punished them for lying. They all just did what they were told, despite knowing that the country was led by a vegetable and they had been lied to.

It’s true. Kamala Harris supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Which bailed out rioters that went on to commit murder. https://t.co/fZ9jqxOvGu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 11, 2024

Joe Biden let tens of millions of illegal aliens enter the country during his term, and yet Democrats told everybody that the border was secure, and nobody has paid a price for the lie. In fact, Democrats are attacking the Laken Riley Act in the election.

I cannot fathom the thinking process that leads people to feel comfortable with this level of mendacity or to ignore the obvious harms these policies cause. It's almost robotic. Repeat what you are told to say, and do what you are told to do.

I saw a great example of this phenomenon in a video from one of those college campus debates that have become popular. An intellectual drone — in this case, a professor — repeating nonsense until a young kid absolutely destroys him in 20 seconds:

College professor left completely stumped after @KaiSchwemmer started talking in Spanish after the professor said he welcomed mass migration. Schwemmer: Would it be an issue if every city spoke a different language? Professor: No. Schwemmer: "Entonces sería bastante difícil si estuviéramos hablando, entendernos, porque nosotros no podemos entender lo que estamos diciendo y no podemos alcanzar tener respeto mutuo." Brilliant. https://t.co/yOkfu66Iu5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2026

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Of course it matters whether citizens can communicate with each other. No sane person can believe otherwise, and pretending otherwise has done tremendous damage.

But has anyone paid a price for all that damage? Will the people pushing gender ideology pay a price for the lives they have ruined? Is Alejandro Mayorkas in jail for what he did at the border? What about the judges who let criminals roam the streets free?

They don't even lose elections. It's infuriating.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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