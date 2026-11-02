Will Trump Nuke Iran?

Tucker Carlson predicts that Donald Trump is being directed by Israel to nuke Iran, and the antisemitic left has embraced this crazy theory, either because they believe it, believe that it will move some midterm voters, or believe that it will be another useful accusation as they plan their color revolution to "save" American democracy.

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I have bad news for them: Donald Trump is not going to nuke Iran, and neither is Bibi Netanyahu unless Iran drops a nuke on Israel first.

@TuckerCarlson Tucker Carlson: President Trump should be removed from office for threatening to use a nuclear weapon. President Trump, five months earlier: "No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody." https://t.co/thyvy6kyX2 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 2, 2026

Under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program. No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike. Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer.

Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset. Otherwise, he is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war. To that end, he’s applied maximum pressure to his closest allies in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper. Both oppose a negotiated settlement to the war they’ve so grievously mismanaged; both are pushing to restart major combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA director John Ratcliffe are also following Netanyahu’s lead, as are leaders of the Democratic Party. In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha. The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war. On September 27th, Netanyahu flew secretly to Abu Dhabi to enlist the UAE in his lobbying effort for a final attack on Iran. The Emiratis refused. After eight months of conflict, Gulf economies are teetering. So are global energy and fertilizer markets. They won’t recover soon. Globally, there are a total of about 850 supertankers used to transport oil from producers to the rest of the world. In October alone, 11 of them were badly damaged in Hormuz. At this pace, a global depression is imminent. A nuclear strike would radically accelerate the destruction. Fallout from a ground explosion at Pickax Mountain would contaminate the Persian Gulf, poisoning the water supply for 100 million people. And those are just some of the immediate consequences for the region. The rest of the world is every bit as exposed. No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent. The Russians have already told at least two other governments that an American nuclear strike on Iran would free them to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Pakistan and India would be tempted to do the same against each other, as would North Korea against Seoul. After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final. We’ve been sleepwalking toward this moment for months. Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America’s nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called “battlefield nukes” easier and therefore more likely. No one in Washington in either party seems bothered by this. Now we’re on the brink of it. Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made. They’re right, though it won’t be simple. The Iranians are famously frustrating to negotiate with under any circumstances, and elements of that government have become more radical since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family were killed in February. After decades of isolation, even relatively moderate Iranian leaders seem confused by how decisions are made in the West. (There is a widespread belief in Tehran, for example, that the United States government controls Israel.) But overall, people who have spoken to decision-makers in Iran say there is consensus there that more war is bad for everyone and a deal is worth making. One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up.

If you read Tucker's post, which is admittedly way too long, his pitch is pretty simple: he knows what Trump is thinking; he knows what Bibi Netanyahu is thinking; he knows what our Arab allies are thinking; and he knows what the Iranians are thinking.

Call me crazy, but I don't think we should take the word of a compulsive liar who believes: -Nuclear technology came from demons -That Donald Trump might be the Antichrist ushering in the apocalypse by launching a nuclear weapon -And that he himself was attacked by a demon When he expects people to believe his completely unverified claim that the American president might use nuclear weapons. — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 2, 2026

Assuming that is all true, and that Tucker Carlson is omniscient, I would indeed be frightened, despite the fact that Donald Trump has said many times in many different ways that he would not use nuclear weapons, that he thinks nobody should, and that America doesn't need them to defeat Iran.

None of that matters because, well, Jews. Jews are magical, you see, and Bibi is a demon. He is probably the demon who attacked Tucker in bed.

Tucker Carlson said Trump might use nukes on Iran after the midterms. And that it's the Israelis who are pushing us to do it. He has excellent sources inside WH. This is exactly what we predicted on @TheYoungTurks. Why? 1. Israel is running out of defensive missiles, but they want to continue the war. 2. The only way to "win" this war in their fascist-addled minds is to drop a nuke, so that everyone surrenders to them out of necessity and never challenges their dominance of the region. 3. But they don't want the risk of being counter-attacked or the moral blame for it, so they're making their cattle in America do it for them. 4. This is relatively easy for them to execute because they completely control Washington. This is why people are obsessed with stopping Israel, because they are out of control and are going to light this country and this world on fire. And most of the lunatics in charge of our government and media, kiss their ass 24-7, instead of aggressively challenging this madness. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 2, 2026

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Tucker Carlson said Trump might use nukes on Iran after the midterms. And that it's the Israelis who are pushing us to do it. He has excellent sources inside WH. This is exactly what we predicted on @TheYoungTurks. Why? 1. Israel is running out of defensive missiles, but they want to continue the war. 2. The only way to "win" this war in their fascist-addled minds is to drop a nuke, so that everyone surrenders to them out of necessity and never challenges their dominance of the region. 3. But they don't want the risk of being counter-attacked or the moral blame for it, so they're making their cattle in America do it for them. 4. This is relatively easy for them to execute because they completely control Washington. This is why people are obsessed with stopping Israel, because they are out of control and are going to light this country and this world on fire. And most of the lunatics in charge of our government and media, kiss their ass 24-7, instead of aggressively challenging this madness.

I was almost persuaded to change my mind on Tucker's prediction when Cenk Uygur, who also has impeccable mind-reading skills, backed Tucker up. Cenk is well-known as an impeccable analyst of all things Israeli and Trump.

No doubt their fears about nukes raining down on Tehran, on Ukraine, and on the Indian subcontinent are why they are supporting "Israel has no right to exist," Abdul El-Sayed (yes, he has not exactly said that; what he said was that Palestine does, and refuses to say the same thing about Israel, so I am reading between the lines here). After all, Tucker is backing one of the prime movers in Michigan behind the COVID tyranny, which would otherwise surprise me. But if you are trying to prevent a nuclear war, it makes sense.

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America First Abdul El Sayed stands with Tucker Carlson, is now calling DC the swamp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 23, 2026

The cynic in me wonders whether this is just more chum thrown in the water to generate fear, uncertainty, and doubt among libertarian-leaning Republicans, and to generate the kind of madness in Democrats that drives them to the polls, as if that would matter in the midterms.

Or Tucker could plan to run for president as the peace candidate, whatever that means these days. Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene can be his VP choice. After all, it is an accepted principle that presidential candidates want a dumber version of themselves as their running mates, and she fits that bill well.

Trump would be committing crimes against humanity. And so would everyone who goes along with this. This cannot be allowed. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 2, 2026

Of course, this could all just be clickbait. All of these people live and die by the click, and no doubt that is more important to them than whether they are right, wrong, or harming the country.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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