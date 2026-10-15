For More and More People, Life Itself Is a Disposable Consumer Product

I know plenty of good, decent people who are advocates for abortion. Many of them rationalize their support by appealing to empathy or to the unfairness that women bear a disproportionate share of childcare burdens.

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Some of the arguments I sympathize with, most I do not in the least, and none of them, in my view, justify the killing of a child. We often have burdens placed on us that we would not choose, and few of those unexpected burdens result directly from our choices or are as avoidable as an unwanted pregnancy.

That's life.

Unfortunately, that attitude isn't widely shared anymore. People have embraced the belief that we should all be allowed to follow our whims without paying any price, and that others owe it to them to make that happen, even at the cost of their lives, if necessary.

That's the logic behind Canada's doctors aggressively pushing MAiD on patients, often to the point of repeatedly selling the idea to people who have told them "No." In some cases, the patients aren't even asked, and there are even cases where "patients" have been forcibly euthanized against their wishes, presumably because they are too large a burden on the state or the family.

@libsoftiktok They love killing babies... https://t.co/rXyNJ8rWUp — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 15, 2026

Back in the 1990s, the pro-abortion argument was that abortion should be viewed as a necessary but regrettable last resort for people in serious distress. "Safe, legal, and rare" was the slogan.

These days, women shout their abortions, and abortion providers will openly tell you that they will drown your baby for you if they survive a late-term abortion. Some will even tell you to do it yourself if the time comes and the baby is born despite the poison they have ingested.

When nurses, as in the post above, congratulate women for aborting a child because they are the wrong sex (I wonder how they know? Did they ask?), it is a sign of just how degenerate we have become. Human beings are now life accessories for the hale and healthy who have vacations to go on, trips to Costco to enjoy, and who just want an accessory in a stroller to show off to their girlfriends.

When young women surrounded Governor Maura Healey and clapped wildly as she made abortion until birth the law of the land, it made me physically ill. No doubt many of those women can explain passionately how this is how you create a more empathetic society, but you have to ask: Who deserves empathy?

Apparently, only some people do. Others get to decide who lives and dies at their whim.

A blue state just legalized abortion up until birth. Surrounded by applauding women, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping abortion bill Monday that removes the state’s gestational age limit, giving health care providers greater discretion to perform abortions later in pregnancy. The law replaces the state’s previous general restriction on abortions after 24 weeks, with limited exceptions, and is set to take effect in 90 days. Massachusetts becomes the 10th state to remove gestational age limits on abortion, according to the report. Read more⬇️ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2026

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A blue state just legalized abortion up until birth. Surrounded by applauding women, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping abortion bill Monday that removes the state’s gestational age limit, giving health care providers greater discretion to perform abortions later in pregnancy. The law replaces the state’s previous general restriction on abortions after 24 weeks, with limited exceptions, and is set to take effect in 90 days. Massachusetts becomes the 10th state to remove gestational age limits on abortion, according to the report.

The same logic that reserves the choice to kill a child to a single person is what gives us the "believe all women" slogan, and that mouths the empty words that no woman would make a decision this consequential without deep moral consideration.

Uh, yeah, no. First, we are praising abortions, giving social status to killing children, and second...look at that post. A woman killed a child because he had a penis. That is not the product of serious moral consideration. It's self-centeredness taken to its extreme.

The culture of death has taken us from "safe, legal, and rare" to "Lindsay Clancy is a goddess" in two generations, and it's hard to see where the moral slide stops. Slippery slopes are very real, and often unstoppable if experience is any guide. The social pressure to look the other way is unbearable for some — I've had more than one friend admit they find abortion troubling or even abhorrent, but who are afraid to stand up to the crowd.

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If you've ever wondered whether some moral atrocity or another could happen here...well, here's your answer.

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