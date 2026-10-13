Old Hotness: Immigrants Stealing Jobs From Natives; New Hotness: Natives Stealing Jobs From Migrants

Diversity is Britain's strength, we're told. But apparently the immigrants in Birmingham aren't so certain about that.

They are complaining that British natives are stealing their jobs, which explains why they are on welfare. Since they can't find work by taking the jobs from white Brits, they are forced to rely on those native Brits' taxes to fund the welfare that keeps them living in comfort.

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Full article Are British people stealing immigrants’ jobs? https://t.co/Yo0WSke4nc — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) October 13, 2026

That seems to be the upshot of Michael Deacon's interviews in the migrant neighborhoods of Birmingham, where welfare use is through the roof. Wondering why, he decided to find out by asking the people who need it.

Over the past couple of decades, more than a few British people have accused immigrants of stealing their jobs, by under-cutting them on pay. At last, though, it seems that things may be starting to change. Because these days, apparently, it’s the other way round. Or so I gather from a fascinating quote in our report, published on Sunday, about places in Britain where a majority of adults are claiming out-of-work benefits. In Birmingham, our reporter interviewed a local man named Mohammad Khan. And he said: “Here it is hard to get a job. A lot of students come and pick up part-time jobs. They take over the housing. They work for a lower rate and they can speak English.”

Mohammad makes a strong point about how unfair the situation is. British students are using their privilege, acquired by virtue of knowing the language that is spoken in the United Kingdom, to steal jobs that most certainly belong to the newcomers.

No doubt it is white privilege.

If the ability to speak English is giving these students a decisive advantage in the Birmingham jobs market, that means the people they’re under-cutting must be immigrants who can’t speak English. In which case, I hope Birmingham isn’t going to see mass protests by unemployed immigrants, muttering: “Bloody British. Coming over here, stealing our jobs.” Then again, if they can only say this in another language, I suppose we won’t know what they’re protesting about. As it happens, my 18-year-old niece, who is from Buckinghamshire, has just started studying at the University of Birmingham. I must warn her not to get a part-time job. After all, that would be very unfair on the locals. Especially the ones who can’t speak English. Also, I hope she and her student friends won’t, in Mr Khan’s phrase, “take over the housing”. It would be outrageous if much-needed local accommodation were given to a load of outsiders who have only just arrived.

It's quite unfair. Migrants were promised that the United Kingdom was something akin to heaven itself, where access to large numbers of virgins and a life of leisure awaits. Free food, free housing, and lots of white girls to ravish. And, at first, it seemed that way, but it turns out that British girls don't enjoy being raped by gangs of Muslims, and the natives are in competition for scarce resources.

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It's really unfair.

Anyway, this unfortunate situation puts me in mind of an article I read in Metro, in 2022. It reported that the recent gentrification of Brixton, South London, had been deeply distressing to locals of Caribbean descent – because, they said, it had caused their area to undergo rapid demographic change. One man, who had run a jerk chicken van there for 17 years, complained: “If you go to some places in Brixton nowadays, you will not see any black people.” Which is interesting. Because, this last time year, Reform’s Robert Jenrick got in a lot of trouble for saying that, when he visited the Handsworth area of Birmingham, he “didn’t see another white face”. If it was offensive for Mr Jenrick to note a lack of white faces in parts of Birmingham, was it offensive for the jerk chicken vendor to note a lack of black faces in parts of Brixton? Personally, I don’t recall anyone kicking up a fuss about the latter of the two comments. So I suppose it must be different. At any rate, the important thing to remember is that diversity is our strength. And so, if this sudden influx of English speakers makes Birmingham more diverse, I think we should all applaud it.

The whole "diversity is our strength" nonsense is based on a total abstraction from the realities of living on Earth, where resources are scarce, culture is actually a thing that matters, and individuals and groups of people often have conflicting interests.

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In a very real way, the migrants understand this better than the native Brits do, though, because they haven't been told to be ashamed of advocating for their own interests; Westerners have, and as a consequence, they bend over backward to pretend that any culture clash is due to their own failings. Migrants have been told that their interests should take precedence, and it shouldn't surprise anybody that they take that assurance seriously.

Even Muslim migrants from an earlier age were far less likely to try to impose their values and Sharia law on the natives in countries they migrated to. When you are a small minority who has left your homeland because it sucks, the pressure to integrate and accommodate is powerful.

But now, when you arrive, bureaucrats greet you with such obsequiousness, determined to praise your cultural practices and throw you money and housing, that it's no surprise the new generation of migrants feels cheated when they are denied any wish. That's doubly true these days because the current generation of Muslims are coming to colonize, not integrate.

Ex Scottish PM Humza Yousaf hates white Scots. There's a lot of racism in him. https://t.co/CrkY4HqBtK — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 13, 2025

For all the talk of "decolonization" being necessary, it looks to me as if the West is being colonized. When the Prime Minister of Scotland, himself a descendant of migrants, can get up on the floor of the House and decry the fact that Scotland is filled with white people, it tells you that all those claims about diversity and strength are complete bulls**t.

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The so-called "diverse" people know better. They will complain when the natives are around. And why blame them? They keep being told that the country is their oyster.

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