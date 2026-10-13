Never Let Fairness Get in the Way of DEI Agenda, Says London's Police Chief

Admittedly, he didn't put things in so start a sentence, but Mark Rowley, the chief officer of the London Metropolitan Police, has made clear that he doesn't care much about the objections to two-tier policing and race-based hiring practices.

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DEI is his #1 priority, and if that means more cases similar to the unnecessary death of Henry Nowak, it's just tough luck.

London police chief doubles down on DEI hiring: "I will have more police officers of color" https://t.co/LSGwNFUZcD — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 13, 2026

No doubt you recall the sad case of Henry Nowak, who was attacked with a "ceremonial" knife by a Sikh man who had been reported to police by other Sikhs because they thought he was dangerous. When he accused Nowak of attacking him, the police officers immediately handcuffed Nowak, dragged him from behind a car, ignored his pleas for help, and just...let him bleed out.

For the crime of being a white man accused of racism by a deranged foreigner whose own community thought was too dangerous to walk the streets.

Sikh community leaders tell @LisaatSky they raised concerns about Vickrum Digwa before he went on to kill Henry Nowak, but believe police didn't take warnings seriously enough. Hampshire police said they followed up all available lines of enquiry at the time of the complaint. https://t.co/sfp5ZXqQSw — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 8, 2026

Nowak's murderer had been investigated by police for committing crimes, some of which were caught on camera, but they chose to ignore them. But when Vikrum Digwa actually committed murder, their first instinct was to handcuff a white man who lay dying.

https://t.co/CJpp1r4WiY — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 8, 2026

Mark Rowley, who runs the London Metropolitan Police, is committed to continuing policies that led to that horror.

Rowley has been savaged in the less prestigious sectors of the media, but he has the political backing he needs in far-left, now Muslim-dominated London. Only about a third of London residents are white, while two-thirds are either migrants themselves or descended from migrants. Rowley believes that as London's demographics and culture change, the British should get out of the way and give up their capital city.

Mark Rowley has said the Metropolitan police must recruit more black and Asian officers in order to gain the trust of minority ethnic communities in London, and vowed not to be “blown off course by the culture wars”. The right has criticised drives for diversity, claiming they lead to lower standards. Rowley, who is commissioner of the Met and Britain’s top police officer, said that as a leader of a major organisation he was prepared to take a stand against the “toxicity” surrounding the diversity debate and criticised other leaders for “running away from the subject”. In London, 46% of people are from a minority ethnic background, compared with 18% of Met officers. Rowley said he was driven by operational necessity, not politics, and believed “inclusivity” was vital to policing by consent, which is the philosophical cornerstone of British policing. “We cannot police London effectively if we fail to recruit from all of London,” he writes in the Guardian. “Effective policing depends upon inclusivity. If you are committed to policing by consent which stands or falls on the trust of all communities, you cannot do without it.” He writes: “Today, we are launching a major recruitment campaign. We have no interest in the politics and ideologies of the culture wars. Inclusion is an operational necessity. “We cannot be effective if large sections of society do not trust us, do not work with us or do not see policing as a service that understands their experiences. An inclusive workforce is not a public relations exercise. It makes us better at protecting victims, catching criminals and preventing crime.”

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Here's the rub: migrants came to the UK, one would expect, precisely because they did trust the system as it existed. What Rowley is doing is endorsing the idea that justice is a matter of race, and he is apparently right: ask Henry Nowak, who died because he was a white man accused of racism by a brown-skinned man.

@Telegraph @DCBMEP Fear of "racism" is killing white people — Leo Kearse - see me on tour! Links in bio (@LeoKearse) May 28, 2026

As Henry Nowak lay bleeding to death in the middle of a quiet residential street in Southampton, his wrists were chained together in handcuffs. Police officers, who he thought were coming to his aid, had fallen for the lies of his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man who claimed the 18-year-old finance student had racially abused him. Digwa had in fact stabbed Mr Nowak four times with an 8in ceremonial knife 👇

Police training in the UK explicitly tells officers to take race into account and treat people of different races differently, which is the opposite of impartial justice. And Rowley's policy ignores the reason why there is a racial imbalance in police staffing in the first place: the pace of demographic change.

London today is already radically different in racial demographics than it was even ten or 20 years ago, meaning that most of the police on the beat were hired during or before the radical shift. Of course the racial balances are different. How could they not be?

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‘No wonder trust in Britain’s institutions is collapsing.’ @WillKingston reports police at the centre of the Henry Nowak scandal reportedly tried to intervene during his killer’s murder trial, over fears about what people were saying online. https://t.co/ln5nTd0MWX — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 6, 2026

DEI policies, by necessity, demand that qualifications take a back seat to race; we know that because Rowley has said so. If you are choosing based on race, you are not choosing based on qualifications. By definition, the latter is subordinated to the former.

Also, demographic groups are simply not equally likely to pursue the same career paths, and the same is true for the sexes. Women are less likely to be sewer or construction workers, and finding a female lineman is like looking for gold nuggets in a pile of random dirt. Statistically, Irish people were more likely to enter police and fire jobs in the United States. Assuming that disparities in "representation" are caused by discrimination is unsupported by the evidence.

As for "trust?" Do white Londoners have any reason to trust the current London police force? Ask Henry Nowak, or the white British girls who were systematically raped by Pakistanis as the London police looked the other way.

Still, I am not surprised.

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